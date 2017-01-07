La Liga Roundup: Madrid clubs roll, Sevilla keeps pace

The top of the Spanish league table looks unchanged as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla all won by multiple-goal margins to put pressure on Barcelona.

Real Madrid extended its lead to six points at the top of the table with a 5-0 drubbing of Granada, with Barcelona set to travel to 5th placed Villarreal on Sunday. Madrid got a pair of goals from Isco, plus one each by Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Casemiro. The win brings Madrid equal with the Spanish league record for consecutive games unbeaten at a whopping 39. The game was also punctuated at the start as Ronaldo presented his Ballon d’Or trophy to the crowd.

Atletico Madrid also won, taking down Eibar 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Saul and Antoine Griezmann. Eibar wasn’t too pleased with how this match ended, as they felt they should have had a penalty earlier in the match for a handball by Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko, and it looked like Saul was offside on his opening goal. The referee ruled in favor of Atletico on both occasions, allowing Griezmann to put the game away by ending his long nine-match goal drought.

To continue the winning trend atop the Spanish table, Sevilla picked up a road win 4-0 at Real Sociedad thanks to a hat-trick from Wissam Ben Yedder with the first two goals just four minutes apart, and the third coming as the clock wound down. The second was impressive, as he collected a cross that rebounded off a Real defender, dribbling the goalkeeper out of his shoes, and poking home into the empty net. That allows Sevilla to stay two points ahead of Atletico in third.

The final result of the day was Las Palmas defeating Sporting Gijon 1-0 to move the winners into the top half of the table, while the losers are stuck in the relegation zone.

