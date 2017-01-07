PSG cruises past Bastia in Julian Draxler’s Paris debut

Paris Saint-Germain obliterated SC Bastia 7-0 in a thorough victory that saw Julian Draxler mark his debut with a goal and saw PSG into the Coupe de France quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old German, having just moved from Wolfsburg a week ago, came on in the 42nd minute for an injured Adrian Rabiot and he scored the final of PSG’s goal glut.

Draxler ended as one of seven different goalscorers for the Parisians, who saw Rabiot, Thiago Silva, Christopher Nkunku, Thiago Motta, Lucas Moura, and Angel Di Maria also mark the day with scores. Rabiot’s was especially impressive, a thumper from acres outside the box that caught Bastia goalkeeper Thomas Vincensini napping.

The only negative to the match for PSG was that both Rabiot and Silva went off injured, an unfortunate turn for the Ligue 1 favorites, as they are especially thin at central defense, so a lengthy spell on the sidelines for their captain Silva could be of some concern.

The win was impressive, and sees them head back into league play on a high. PSG will next play a tough league match against 7th placed Stade Rennais on Wednesday. The Parisians sit in third position, five points back of leaders Nice.

