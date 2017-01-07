PSG cruises past Bastia in Julian Draxler’s Paris debut

Paris Saint-Germain obliterated SC Bastia 7-0 in a thorough victory that saw Julian Draxler mark his debut with a goal and saw PSG into the Coupe de France quarterfinals.
The 23-year-old German, having just moved from Wolfsburg a week ago, came on in the 42nd minute for an injured Adrian Rabiot and he scored the final of PSG’s goal glut.
Draxler ended as one of seven different goalscorers for the Parisians, who saw Rabiot, Thiago Silva, Christopher Nkunku, Thiago Motta, Lucas Moura, and Angel Di Maria also mark the day with scores. Rabiot’s was especially impressive, a thumper from acres outside the box that caught Bastia goalkeeper Thomas Vincensini napping.
The only negative to the match for PSG was that both Rabiot and Silva went off injured, an unfortunate turn for the Ligue 1 favorites, as they are especially thin at central defense, so a lengthy spell on the sidelines for their captain Silva could be of some concern.
The win was impressive, and sees them head back into league play on a high. PSG will next play a tough league match against 7th placed Stade Rennais on Wednesday. The Parisians sit in third position, five points back of leaders Nice.
Emerson Hyndman‘s move from Fulham to Bournemouth hasn’t worked out so far. At all.
Once a regular starter in Fulham’s midfield in the Championship, he forced a move from Craven Cottage by refusing to sign a new contract. Now, he’s gone six months without so much as an appearance on the Bournemouth bench in Premier League play, and started Saturday as the Cherries were beaten soundly by League One side Millwall.
“The manager [Eddie Howe] told me that I might need a bit of time,” Hyndman told The Guardian on Friday. “which is OK. He doesn’t want any transition process when I do go into the side.
It seems there may be a way out. A report in the Scottish Sun says that Hyndman is set to move to Rangers for the rest of the season, sent to Scotland for match experience under manager Mark Warburton. The article mentions that clubs like Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Celtic were all watching his progress, although it highly doubtful that those teams would be interested in the same loan type of short-term deal.
One motivation for Hyndman to look for immediate game time is the USMNT situation, with Bruce Arena recently named head coach. “We’ve seen guys like Lynden Gooch have good success this season by playing a bit and he’s fully deserved to go on from there,” Hyndman said to The Guardian. “I hope to get a break pretty soon, and obviously I want to be part of this US team as quickly as possible.”
Borussia Dortmund is looking to navigate the Bundesliga’s winter break by keeping sharp against other European clubs. They looked as sharp as every in a 4-1 victory over Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.
Rising USMNT star Christian Pulisic capped the game’s scoring by poking in Andre Schurrle‘s cutback for Dortmund’s fourth. The 18-year-old expertly split two defenders, beating both of them to the ball and tapping it home.
Pulisic was part of the squad for the second half, as manager Thomas Tuchel split the squad into first-half and second-half groups. The American was selected in what appeared to be a second-choice group alongside Schurrle, Mario Gotze, Emre Mor, and Sokratis. Pulisic has seen significant time at Dortmund this season, logging minutes in every Champions League match thus far (and playing the full 90 minutes in five of them), and he’s played in 12 of 16 league matches, starting eight of them.
Dortmund gets back to Bundesliga play Saturday, January 21st against Werder Bremen. They sit sixth in the league table, two points back of a Champions League place.
You can watch the full match against PSV on Borussia Dortmund’s website here.
According to a report by ESPN reporter Pete O’Rourke, Watford striker Troy Deeney could be the next to take a money grab in the Chinese League that seems to have endless resources all of a sudden.
The 28-year-old has struggled this season, with just four goals in 20 appearances, and is unhappy with his current situation according to the report. Deeney only just signed a contract extension with Watford this past summer through 2021, a reward from the club for his prolific season last year where he scored 13 Premier League goals and assisted eight more as Watford impressed in a 13th place finish as a newly promoted club.
According to the ESPN report, Deeney could fetch as much as $30 million from a Chinese club. While O’Rourke does not name a specific Chinese club, a similar report by The Mirror said Hebei Chinese Fortune is interested. Fortune is managed by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini and finished seventh last season. The new campaign begins in March.
Deeney’s struggles have led Watford manager Walter Mazzerri to bench him on occasion, as Deeney has been left among the substitutes twice in the club’s last five matches, although he played most of one of those as an early injury replacement. He has just one goal since October 1st, and Watford has lost six of the last eight, picking up just four points in that span.
With little to no room for error chasing Juventus, Napoli’s title chances appeared to be set for a big hit, but a controversial sending-off and a dramatic late goal saw them through with a 2-1 victory over 13th-placed Sampdoria.
A relatively tragic own-goal in the first half off the chest of Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj pegged the home side back a half-hour in, and they appeared unable to mount any sort of sustained attack as they looked to get back level.
Fortunately for the Stadio San Paolo faithful, they were the recipients of a sympathetic refereeing decision that bolstered the side. Sampdoria defender Matias Silvestre received a controversial second yellow card in the 61st minute for a foul on Pepe Reina, and Napoli suddenly had life.
Dries Mertens seemed to have forgotten his shooting boots, but Napoli began to pummel the Sampdoria goal as the second half dragged on, and they would break through in the 77th minute as Manolo Gabbiadini poked home from point-blank range. The comeback was well and truly on, and they’d complete it in dramatic fashion.
26-year-old defender Lorenzo Tonelli, in the starting lineup for his Napoli debut with the Azzurri missing both Raul Albiol and Kalidou Koulibaly, scored the late winner five minutes deep into added time. Tonelli had arrived in the summer from Empoli and subsequently spent the previous six-months on the bench, making the substitutes 14 times for Napoli but never seeing the field. Now, with the game winding down, he buried a selfless cutback by Ivan Strinic to earn his team all three points.
The win sees Napoli draw level with Roma on 38 points, although they have played a game more than Roma and two games more than Juventus, who sits four points adrift at the top of the Serie A table.