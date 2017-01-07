More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, celebrates a goal with teammates Marcelo, right, and Karim Benzema during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Benzema and Ronaldo scored one goal each in Real Madrid's 5-0 victory. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Real Madrid matches Barcelona’s record unbeaten run (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 10:42 AM EST

Isco’s exceptional game moved Real Madrid to the brink of Spanish history.

Real’s 5-0 win over Granada on Saturday saw the Merengues remain unbeaten in 39-straight matches, joining Barcelona as the only clubs to reach the precipice of 40. (video)

Isco scored twice, while Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Casemiro netted in the win, which moved Real six points clear of Barcelona on the La Liga table.

Real last lost in April, a Champions League leg defeat against Wolfsburg. Next up is Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey match.

With Real leading 3-0, Zinedine Zidane would normally tempted to rest his stars. That’s likely not going to happen with a Barcelona record to break.

Transfer rumor roundup: Badstuber to Man City, Bojan to Boro

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: Holger Badstuber (R) of FC Bayern Muenchen and Maximilian Ecker of the Paulaner Soccer Team compete in the Beer Mug Lifting Challenge of the Paulaner Fan Dream - Bavarian Battle Qualifier on October 12, 2016 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images For Paulaner)
Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images For Paulaner
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 1:39 PM EST

Jose Mourinho says he hasn’t seen “anything close” to an acceptable bid for Morgan Schneiderlin or Memphis Depay.

Squawka says Everton is ready to test that theory with a $27 million offerfor Schneiderlin.

Would that work for Mou?

On the other side of Manchester is City, where Pep Guardiola wants a reunion with Bayern Munich back Holger Badstuber. The manager says he loves the player, but has to speak with Bayern before any talks with the player. The Manchester Evening News says it would be a loan deal, and Guardiola says nothing is imminent in terms of improving his defense:

“Now on the table there are no names because we had a lot of games. But now we have 10 days off, 10 days until Everton, so we have time to discuss with Txiki, with the club, what is the best for the rest of the season.”

Newcastle United is trying to firm up its midfield down in the Championship by bringing a Premier League caliber player on loan. United is on pace for promotion to the PL at the first try, and thinks Tom Cleverley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, or Fabian Delph could fit the bill. The Newcastle Chronicle says Everton turned down NUFC interest in James McCarthy and Gerard Deulofeu.

Middlesbrough could see movement in and out of the Riverside Stadium. Sky Sports says big signing Jordan Rhodes is ready to make a move after Boro signed Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa. The Mirror says Boro wants to bring Bojan Krkic over from Stoke City, or pry Deulofeu from Everton.

WATCH: McGeady’s Marseille turn helps PNE lead Arsenal

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Aidan McGeady of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Barnsley and Everton at Oakwell Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)"n
Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

Callum Robinson scored the goal, but my, oh my, did Aiden McGeady provide the highlight as Preston North End took a seventh minute lead on Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup match in Deepdale.

McGeady cut back on one Arsenal man before using a 360/Marseille turn to burn a couple more en route to goal.

He found Jordan Hugill, who poked a ball near McGeady for the finish past David Ospina.

FA Cup wrap: Three Premier League sides upset

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Ahmed Musa of Leicester City celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on January 7, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

There are plenty of replays on tap after deadlocks dotted the landscape of the FA Cup’s third round.

Six Premier League sides are out, with four more headed for replays. Advancing to the next round are Manchester United, Leicester City, Watford, and Hull City.

West Ham fell to Man City 5-0 on Friday, a result which gives the PL five sides in the next round.

Darren Bent and Tom Ince found the back of the net for Derby County when the Rams upended West Brom at the Hawthorns. Matty Phillips scored for the hosts.

— Bournemouth went out, too, at the hands of Shaun Cummings, Steve Morison, Shane Ferguson, and Millwall. USMNT mid Emerson Hyndman got a rare start for the Cherries in the loss.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Charlie Adam of Stoke City compete for the ball during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bet365 Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Wolves beat Stoke (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

— Stoke City was bounced at home by Wolverhampton, as Helder Costa and Matt Doherty scored for Wolves.

Wayne Rooney tied Bobby Charlton’s record for most goals as a Manchester United player in a 4-0 beatdown of Reading.

Ahmed Musa is having a day, scoring twice in five minutes when Leicester City erased a 1-0 deficit at the hands of Everton.

— Hull City topped fellow relegation strugglers Swansea City 2-0. Watford handled Burton Albion by the same score.

— Lincoln City also got a brace, this one from Theo Robinson, as the National League side built a lead at Ipswich Town. Ex-Man Utd man Tom Lawrence twice scored equalizers.

— Burnley and Sunderland finished 0-0, giving the clubs a replay they likely prefer a bit less than a loss. Crystal Palace and Southampton also needs replays after drawing second tier sides.

— Arsenal plays at 12:30 p.m. EDT, and three more sides play Sunday: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs.

FA Cup third round results
West Ham United 0-5 Man CityRECAP
Manchester United 4-0 Reading
Everton 1-2 Leicester City
Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Bolton 0-0 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 2-2 Southampton
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn
Watford 2-0 Burton Albion
West Brom 1-2 Derby County
Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth
Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United
Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town
Hull City 2-0 Swansea City
Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley
Stoke City 0-2 Wolves
Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale
Brighton 2-0 MK Dons.
Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh
Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town
Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge
Rotherham 2-3 Oxford United
Barrow 0-2 Rochdale
Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon
Preston North End vs. Arsenal — 12:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday fixtures
Cardiff City vs. Fulham — 6:30 a.m. EDT
Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle — 8:30 a.m. EDT
Chelsea vs. Peterborough United — 10 a.m. EDT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Weds. — 10 a.m. EDT
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — 11 a.m. EDT

Monday
Cambridge United vs. Leeds United — 2:45 p.m. EDT

Winding paths: Ronaldo, Rooney match history on same day

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 11: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is congratulated by team mate Wayne Rooney after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen, Second Leg match between Manchester United and Inter Milan at Old Trafford on March 11, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 11:23 AM EST

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo have accomplished much, both together and apart.

There’s something about reading their names together that still calls forth dominant memories of red blurs dancing across the pitch at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in Summer 2004, and Rooney followed one year later. By the time they hit their prime, the Red Devils not only reclaimed the Premier League crown but won three-straight titles. There was a League Cup, a Club World Cup, and a Champions League title as well.

This is Ronaldo’s seventh year at Real Madrid, which seems almost forever ago, like we should be watching their video in black-and-white.

Rooney has further etched his name in United history, matching Bobby Charlton with his 249th goal for the club on Saturday.

This on the same day Ronaldo scored in helping Real Madrid to a 39th-straight match without a loss, one shy of Barcelona. He’s played in 28 of those, and in an odd twist of fate, he’s unbeaten in 11 more with Portugal. He, too, is on 39.

Rooney. Ronaldo. Charlton. Barcelona. Manchester United. Real Madrid.

That’s quite a list.

Since parting, both players have done alright for themselves. Ronaldo has three of his four Ballons d’Or, a league title, two Champions League crowns, and this summer’s EURO win. Rooney’s accolades are as strong as one of the world’s greatest players of all-time, but still impressive: two PL wins, three England Player of the Year awards, and the most goals in England history.

At times, it begs the thought of what would’ve happened should they have stayed together? It’s impossible to replace Ronaldo, but who knows how many fewer miles would be on Rooney’s engine had he shared the burden with an Ronaldo or an adequate replacement.

United brought in Antonio Valencia, Michael Owen, Gabriel Obertan, and Mame Diouf that window. The next year, it was Bebe and Chicharito. In 2011-12, United added Ashley Young. United only added one more PL title, and managed a UCL final loss. What could’ve been.

Rooney’s going to pass Charlton soon. Real has a tough test from a wounded Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey matchup.

But it feels fitting to recall both Ronaldo and Rooney on a day where both continued their legacy-printing careers.

