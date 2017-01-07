Real Madrid matches Barcelona’s record unbeaten run (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

There are plenty of replays on tap after deadlocks dotted the landscape of the FA Cup’s third round.

Six Premier League sides are out, with four more headed for replays. Advancing to the next round are Manchester United, Leicester City, Watford, and Hull City.

West Ham fell to Man City 5-0 on Friday, a result which gives the PL five sides in the next round.

— Darren Bent and Tom Ince found the back of the net for Derby County when the Rams upended West Brom at the Hawthorns. Matty Phillips scored for the hosts.

— Bournemouth went out, too, at the hands of Shaun Cummings, Steve Morison, Shane Ferguson, and Millwall. USMNT mid Emerson Hyndman got a rare start for the Cherries in the loss.

— Stoke City was bounced at home by Wolverhampton, as Helder Costa and Matt Doherty scored for Wolves.

— Wayne Rooney tied Bobby Charlton’s record for most goals as a Manchester United player in a 4-0 beatdown of Reading.

— Ahmed Musa is having a day, scoring twice in five minutes when Leicester City erased a 1-0 deficit at the hands of Everton.

— Hull City topped fellow relegation strugglers Swansea City 2-0. Watford handled Burton Albion by the same score.

— Lincoln City also got a brace, this one from Theo Robinson, as the National League side built a lead at Ipswich Town. Ex-Man Utd man Tom Lawrence twice scored equalizers.

— Burnley and Sunderland finished 0-0, giving the clubs a replay they likely prefer a bit less than a loss. Crystal Palace and Southampton also needs replays after drawing second tier sides.

— Arsenal plays at 12:30 p.m. EDT, and three more sides play Sunday: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs.

FA Cup third round results

West Ham United 0-5 Man City — RECAP

Manchester United 4-0 Reading

Everton 1-2 Leicester City

Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Bolton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Norwich City 2-2 Southampton

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn

Watford 2-0 Burton Albion

West Brom 1-2 Derby County

Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United

Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town

Hull City 2-0 Swansea City

Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley

Stoke City 0-2 Wolves

Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale

Brighton 2-0 MK Dons.

Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town

Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge

Rotherham 2-3 Oxford United

Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Preston North End vs. Arsenal — 12:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday fixtures

Cardiff City vs. Fulham — 6:30 a.m. EDT

Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle — 8:30 a.m. EDT

Chelsea vs. Peterborough United — 10 a.m. EDT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Weds. — 10 a.m. EDT

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — 11 a.m. EDT

Monday

Cambridge United vs. Leeds United — 2:45 p.m. EDT

