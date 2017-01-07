Report: Emerson Hyndman to head on loan to Rangers

Emerson Hyndman‘s move from Fulham to Bournemouth hasn’t worked out so far. At all.

Once a regular starter in Fulham’s midfield in the Championship, he forced a move from Craven Cottage by refusing to sign a new contract. Now, he’s gone six months without so much as an appearance on the Bournemouth bench in Premier League play, and started Saturday as the Cherries were beaten soundly by League One side Millwall.

“The manager [Eddie Howe] told me that I might need a bit of time,” Hyndman told The Guardian on Friday. “which is OK. He doesn’t want any transition process when I do go into the side.

It seems there may be a way out. A report in the Scottish Sun says that Hyndman is set to move to Rangers for the rest of the season, sent to Scotland for match experience under manager Mark Warburton. The article mentions that clubs like Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Celtic were all watching his progress, although it highly doubtful that those teams would be interested in the same loan type of short-term deal.

One motivation for Hyndman to look for immediate game time is the USMNT situation, with Bruce Arena recently named head coach. “We’ve seen guys like Lynden Gooch have good success this season by playing a bit and he’s fully deserved to go on from there,” Hyndman said to The Guardian. “I hope to get a break pretty soon, and obviously I want to be part of this US team as quickly as possible.”

