Report: Watford striker Troy Deeney garnering interest from Chinese clubs

According to a report by ESPN reporter Pete O’Rourke, Watford striker Troy Deeney could be the next to take a money grab in the Chinese League that seems to have endless resources all of a sudden.

The 28-year-old has struggled this season, with just four goals in 20 appearances, and is unhappy with his current situation according to the report. Deeney only just signed a contract extension with Watford this past summer through 2021, a reward from the club for his prolific season last year where he scored 13 Premier League goals and assisted eight more as Watford impressed in a 13th place finish as a newly promoted club.

According to the ESPN report, Deeney could fetch as much as $30 million from a Chinese club. While O’Rourke does not name a specific Chinese club, a similar report by The Mirror said Hebei Chinese Fortune is interested. Fortune is managed by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini and finished seventh last season. The new campaign begins in March.

Deeney’s struggles have led Watford manager Walter Mazzerri to bench him on occasion, as Deeney has been left among the substitutes twice in the club’s last five matches, although he played most of one of those as an early injury replacement. He has just one goal since October 1st, and Watford has lost six of the last eight, picking up just four points in that span.

