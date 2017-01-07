Transfer rumor roundup: Badstuber to Man City, Bojan to Boro

Jose Mourinho says he hasn’t seen “anything close” to an acceptable bid for Morgan Schneiderlin or Memphis Depay.

Squawka says Everton is ready to test that theory with a $27 million offerfor Schneiderlin.

Would that work for Mou?

On the other side of Manchester is City, where Pep Guardiola wants a reunion with Bayern Munich back Holger Badstuber. The manager says he loves the player, but has to speak with Bayern before any talks with the player. The Manchester Evening News says it would be a loan deal, and Guardiola says nothing is imminent in terms of improving his defense:

“Now on the table there are no names because we had a lot of games. But now we have 10 days off, 10 days until Everton, so we have time to discuss with Txiki, with the club, what is the best for the rest of the season.”

Newcastle United is trying to firm up its midfield down in the Championship by bringing a Premier League caliber player on loan. United is on pace for promotion to the PL at the first try, and thinks Tom Cleverley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, or Fabian Delph could fit the bill. The Newcastle Chronicle says Everton turned down NUFC interest in James McCarthy and Gerard Deulofeu.

Middlesbrough could see movement in and out of the Riverside Stadium. Sky Sports says big signing Jordan Rhodes is ready to make a move after Boro signed Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa. The Mirror says Boro wants to bring Bojan Krkic over from Stoke City, or pry Deulofeu from Everton.

