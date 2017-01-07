VIDEO: Christian Pulisic scores as Borussia Dortmund takes out PSV in friendly

Borussia Dortmund is looking to navigate the Bundesliga’s winter break by keeping sharp against other European clubs. They looked as sharp as every in a 4-1 victory over Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Rising USMNT star Christian Pulisic capped the game’s scoring by poking in Andre Schurrle‘s cutback for Dortmund’s fourth. The 18-year-old expertly split two defenders, beating both of them to the ball and tapping it home.

Pulisic was part of the squad for the second half, as manager Thomas Tuchel split the squad into first-half and second-half groups. The American was selected in what appeared to be a second-choice group alongside Schurrle, Mario Gotze, Emre Mor, and Sokratis. Pulisic has seen significant time at Dortmund this season, logging minutes in every Champions League match thus far (and playing the full 90 minutes in five of them), and he’s played in 12 of 16 league matches, starting eight of them.

Dortmund gets back to Bundesliga play Saturday, January 21st against Werder Bremen. They sit sixth in the league table, two points back of a Champions League place.

You can watch the full match against PSV on Borussia Dortmund’s website here.

