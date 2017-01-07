More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
PRESTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates victory with Jeff Reine-Adelaide (31) and Danny Welbeck of Arsenal (23) after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Arsenal at Deepdale on January 7, 2017 in Preston, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
WATCH: Red-hot Giroud nabs late Arsenal winner at PNE

By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 2:47 PM EST

Olivier Giroud is, essentially, on fire.

The Frenchman scored for the fourth-straight game, giving Giroud four goals and two assists over that period.

Arsenal has won three of those four, including Saturday’s come-from-behind win at Preston North End.

Lucas Perez backheeled a ball toward the six, and the in-form Giroud reached the ball first to poke it home and send the Gunners to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

La Liga Roundup: Madrid clubs roll, Sevilla keeps pace

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF shows his fourth Golden Ball to the audience prior to start the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

The top of the Spanish league table looks unchanged as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla all won by multiple-goal margins to put pressure on Barcelona.

Real Madrid extended its lead to six points at the top of the table with a 5-0 drubbing of Granada, with Barcelona set to travel to 5th placed Villarreal on Sunday. Madrid got a pair of goals from Isco, plus one each by Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Casemiro. The win brings Madrid equal with the Spanish league record for consecutive games unbeaten at a whopping 39. The game was also punctuated at the start as Ronaldo presented his Ballon d’Or trophy to the crowd.

Atletico Madrid also won, taking down Eibar 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Saul and Antoine Griezmann. Eibar wasn’t too pleased with how this match ended, as they felt they should have had a penalty earlier in the match for a handball by Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko, and it looked like Saul was offside on his opening goal. The referee ruled in favor of Atletico on both occasions, allowing Griezmann to put the game away by ending his long nine-match goal drought.

To continue the winning trend atop the Spanish table, Sevilla picked up a road win 4-0 at Real Sociedad thanks to a hat-trick from Wissam Ben Yedder with the first two goals just four minutes apart, and the third coming as the clock wound down. The second was impressive, as he collected a cross that rebounded off a Real defender, dribbling the goalkeeper out of his shoes, and poking home into the empty net. That allows Sevilla to stay two points ahead of Atletico in third.

The final result of the day was Las Palmas defeating Sporting Gijon 1-0 to move the winners into the top half of the table, while the losers are stuck in the relegation zone.

PST’s 2017 Major League Soccer Mock SuperDraft

By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

The Major League Soccer Combine takes center stage next week, culminating with the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Pay attention to the combine participants, as last season just one first round pick wasn’t involved (Fabian Herbers, a Generation Adidas pick). This year, the Generation Adidas class has been released and MLS also announced the signing of four players to contracts.

We have some thoughts on several prospects, just from watching the college game a bit. Many of these names you’ve seen in this space before:

If he hasn’t found his fortune overseas after a trial with Everton, look out for Monmouth goalkeeper Eric Klenofsky. He’s a tall, dedicated, starting caliber backstop who starred with the New York Red Bulls U-23 side last year. If he lasts to 17, RBNY would be happy to snap him up.

Lalas Abubakar is an impressive center back from Dayton, and we have to imagine Columbus has kept a close eye on him.

A pair of diminutive midfielders to watch: Kentucky mid Napo Matsoso is the complete package with terrific vision. Kwame Awuah is capable of plenty. The UConn midfielder is of Canadian stock, though more of a Whitecaps type than TFC or Montreal.

Russell Cicerone is a electric playmaker from the University at Buffalo, an exceptionally fast sprinter and fiery competitor who can hit set pieces for service and scores.

This is the draft order, though there certainly will be more changes. Last year alone, we saw an NBA-style trade in the Top Four. Chicago took Jack Harrison first overall, then sent him to New York City FC for Brandon Vincent. DC United traded up to take Julian Buescher, and four other trades dotted the first round.

Here’s a rapid fire mock draft based on need, notion, and a pinch of geography:

  1. Minnesota United — Jeremy Ebobisse, FWD (Duke)
  2. Atlanta United — Miles Robinson, DEF (Syracuse)
  3. Chicago Fire — Abu Danladi, FWD (UCLA)
  4. Houston Dynamo — Brandon Aubrey, DEF (Notre Dame)
  5. Columbus Crew — Lalas Abubakar, DEF (Dayton)
  6. San Jose Earthquakes — Jackson Yueill, FWD (UCLA)
  7. Vancouver Whitecaps — Brian Wright, FWD (Vermont)
  8. Atlanta United — Reagan Dunk, DEF (Denver)
  9. Columbus Crew — Russell Cicerone, FWD (Buffalo)
  10. Portland Timbers — Shamit Stone, MID (FC Edmonton)
  11. Chicago Fire — Jacori Hayes, MID (Wake Forest)
  12. DC United — Chris Odoi-Atsem, DEF (Maryland)
  13. Real Salt Lake — Adonijah Reid, FWD (Canada U-20)
  14. Sporting KC — Napo Matsoso, MID (Kentucky)
  15. Colorado Rapids —Daniel Johnson, MID (Louisville)
  16. Seattle Sounders — Francis De Vries, DEF (St. Francis PA)
  17. New York Red Bulls — Eric Klenofsky, GK (Monmouth)
  18. FC Dallas — Jorge Gomez Sanchez, FW (Temple)
  19. Montreal Impact –Nick DePuy, FWD (UCSB)
  20. New England Revolution — Julian Gressel, MID (Providence)
  21. Toronto FC — Liam Callahan, DEF/MID (Syracuse)
  22. Seattle Sounders — Justin Schmidt, DEF (Washington)

FYI: There are myriad college players who won’t get drafted or even, perhaps, a camp invite. Some of these may have to do with their requiring an international roster spot (South Carolina’s Daniel Deakin is electric and New Hampshire’s Chris Wingate* is a gamer) and some may just not have their names out there (UMass-Lowell attacker Wulito Fernandes is at the Combine, while Albany center back Keith Traut is one a wide variety of big, physical, American-style defenders who won’t be in California).

*EDIT: Sports agency Global Premier Management says Wingate has a US passport, which would significantly boost his stock.

Transfer rumor roundup: Badstuber to Man City, Bojan to Boro

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: Holger Badstuber (R) of FC Bayern Muenchen and Maximilian Ecker of the Paulaner Soccer Team compete in the Beer Mug Lifting Challenge of the Paulaner Fan Dream - Bavarian Battle Qualifier on October 12, 2016 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images For Paulaner)
Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images For Paulaner
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 1:39 PM EST

Jose Mourinho says he hasn’t seen “anything close” to an acceptable bid for Morgan Schneiderlin or Memphis Depay.

Squawka says Everton is ready to test that theory with a $27 million offerfor Schneiderlin.

Would that work for Mou?

On the other side of Manchester is City, where Pep Guardiola wants a reunion with Bayern Munich back Holger Badstuber. The manager says he loves the player, but has to speak with Bayern before any talks with the player. The Manchester Evening News says it would be a loan deal, and Guardiola says nothing is imminent in terms of improving his defense:

“Now on the table there are no names because we had a lot of games. But now we have 10 days off, 10 days until Everton, so we have time to discuss with Txiki, with the club, what is the best for the rest of the season.”

Newcastle United is trying to firm up its midfield down in the Championship by bringing a Premier League caliber player on loan. United is on pace for promotion to the PL at the first try, and thinks Tom Cleverley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, or Fabian Delph could fit the bill. The Newcastle Chronicle says Everton turned down NUFC interest in James McCarthy and Gerard Deulofeu.

Middlesbrough could see movement in and out of the Riverside Stadium. Sky Sports says big signing Jordan Rhodes is ready to make a move after Boro signed Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa. The Mirror says Boro wants to bring Bojan Krkic over from Stoke City, or pry Deulofeu from Everton.

WATCH: McGeady’s Marseille turn helps PNE lead Arsenal

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Aidan McGeady of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Barnsley and Everton at Oakwell Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)"n
Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

Callum Robinson scored the goal, but my, oh my, did Aiden McGeady provide the highlight as Preston North End took a seventh minute lead on Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup match in Deepdale.

McGeady cut back on one Arsenal man before using a 360/Marseille turn to burn a couple more en route to goal.

He found Jordan Hugill, who poked a ball near McGeady for the finish past David Ospina.

