Conte pleased with Chelsea following FA Cup debut

It was far from the same squad that finally suffered a Premier League defeat on Wednesday against Tottenham but Antonio Conte‘s group looked like Chelsea again in the FA Cup Third round.
The Blues knocked off Peterborough United, 4-1, on Sunday at Stamford Bridge with a starting XI that largely consisted of the team’s reserves.
Conte made nine changes to his team following the 2-0 loss to Spurs, with Gary Cahill and Pedro the only two starters that remained.
While Pedro starred on the day with a brace, Michy Batshuayi earned high praise in place of first-team striker Diego Costa by notching a goal of his own to double the Chelsea lead prior to halftime.
“We changed nine players, because I think that in this game I could have the opportunity to see some players that in this period have not played a lot,” Conte said following the win. “I saw a lot of positive situations, a lot of positive things.
“I think we faced a good team, but today we showed great commitment and we showed to be a team.
“Now it’s important to continue. Many good answers. I am pleased for the performance and result and because we can go into the next round.”
The Blues will move on to the Fourth round of the competition, which will commence in late January.
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
Villareal 1-1 Barcelona
The Blaugrana were on the verge of disaster until Lionel Messi rescued Barcelona with a 90th minute free kick on Sunday afternoon. The Argentine forward struck in the dying moments with a superb dead ball opportunity to give Barcelona a share of the points against Villareal. The Yellow Submarine took the lead four minutes into the second half after Nicola Sansone finished off an Alexandre Pato pass on a counterattack. Barcelona currently trails league leaders Real Madrid by five points, while Villareal sits fifth on 30 points.
Real Betis 2-0 Leganes
Ruben Castro and Cristiano Piccini each scored after halftime on Sunday as Real Betis moved nine points above the relegation zone in La Liga. Meanwhile, the loss puts Leganes within four points of the bottom three as the season approaches its halfway stage.
Celta Vigo 3-1 Malaga
The two sides are now level on points following their clash at the Balaídos. Iago Aspas gave Celta the lead on seven minutes before Daniel Wass and Fontas put the match to bed in the second stanza. Wass briefly gave Malaga a glimmer of hope in the 86th minute when he put the ball into his own net, however, the chance was gone for the Boquerones to mount a comeback.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Alaves
Juventus 3-0 Bologna
The Bianconeri jumped out to a two-goal lead before halftime, and from there the league leaders left their opponent no chance. First-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala gave Juventus their first win since the holiday break. Higuain scored once more after halftime to hand Juventus a third and the side three points on the day.
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Carlos Bacca played hero for the Milan side as the Colombian scored inside of five minutes remaining to give the Rossoneri the win. The hosts and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma weren’t challenged much on the day, however, Milan struggled to break down the Cagliari backline for a large part of the afternoon. Cagliari was dealt its final blow in stoppage time when Bruno Alves was sent off for a rash tackle on Bacca in the 94th minute.
Atalanta 4-1 Chievo Verona
Surprises Atalanta moved into sixth in Italy’s top flight on Sunday after a comfortable victory over 11th place Chievo. The hosts took the lead after four minutes when Alejandro Gomez notched his first of two finishes. Andrea Conti made it 3-0 prior to halftime before Atalanta grabbed a fourth on the side of the break.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan
Roma 1-0 Genoa
Sassuolo 0-0 Torino
Lazio 1-0 Crotone
Pescara-Fiorentina (Postponed)
A pair of MLS sides made moves over the weekend to help bolster their squads ahead of the 2017 season.
The San Jose Earthquakes have added to a strong option into the team’s defensive mix with the addition of Panamanian Harold Cummings.
The 24-year-old was a former player with Alajuelense of Costa Rica’s top flight before joining the Western Conference side. Additionally, Cummings has made 46 appearances for the Panama national team.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire have signed Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava as a potential replacement for the departed Sean Johnson.
Bava, 35, is expected to compete with Matt Lampson for the Fire’s no. 1 keeper position in 2017 after Johnson moved on to New York City FC this offseason.
What is Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi getting at anyway?
Petrachi claims his side has rejected a $68 million bid for 23-year-old Italian striker Andrea Belotti, who has 14 goals in 18 matches this season after potting 12 last year.
This flies in the face of reports that Arsenal is more focused on resigning their stars to new contracts then bringing in new faces.
So it’s no surprise that sources told Sky Sports a bid was never cast. And with Petrachi saying $68 million doesn’t touch their rating of the player, it feels a lot like gamesmanship.
The fee would shatter Arsenal’s transfer record, set with the purchase of Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid for about $53 million.
Three Premier League sides secured spots in the fourth round of this year’s FA Cup competition, though Liverpool will have to wait for a replay in the hopes of joining Chelsea, Spurs, and Middlesbrough.
That puts the trio with Manchester City, Manchester United, Hull City, Arsenal, Watford, and Leicester City in the fourth round. Burnley, Sunderland, Liverpool, Southampton, and Crystal Palace face replays.
Tottenham 2-0 Aston Villa
Mauricio Pochettino handed a start to promising British-American back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who played well, and Spurs needed plenty of time to break down Steve Bruce‘s Villans. Steve Davies and Son Heung-min scored in the last 20 minutes to lead Spurs onward.
Cardiff 1-2 Fulham
The Welsh hosts took a lead from an early Anthony Pilkington free kick, but Stefan Johansen and 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon had the Cottagers ahead for good by halftime.
Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle — RECAP
Jurgen Klopp went with mostly kids, and the Reds couldn’t find the net and will have to head to Plymouth for a rematch.
Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough — RECAP
Easy sailing for Antonio Conte aside from a late John Terry red card, as Pedro scored twice to go with goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian in a straight-forward win.
Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Grant Leadbitter scored again before Boro went down a man in the 59th minute, but the hosts instead found two more goals to move onto the next round (Alvaro Negredo and Marten De Roon with the other markers).
