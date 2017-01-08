Conte pleased with Chelsea following FA Cup debut

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It was far from the same squad that finally suffered a Premier League defeat on Wednesday against Tottenham but Antonio Conte‘s group looked like Chelsea again in the FA Cup Third round.

The Blues knocked off Peterborough United, 4-1, on Sunday at Stamford Bridge with a starting XI that largely consisted of the team’s reserves.

Conte made nine changes to his team following the 2-0 loss to Spurs, with Gary Cahill and Pedro the only two starters that remained.

While Pedro starred on the day with a brace, Michy Batshuayi earned high praise in place of first-team striker Diego Costa by notching a goal of his own to double the Chelsea lead prior to halftime.

“We changed nine players, because I think that in this game I could have the opportunity to see some players that in this period have not played a lot,” Conte said following the win. “I saw a lot of positive situations, a lot of positive things.

“I think we faced a good team, but today we showed great commitment and we showed to be a team.

“Now it’s important to continue. Many good answers. I am pleased for the performance and result and because we can go into the next round.”

The Blues will move on to the Fourth round of the competition, which will commence in late January.