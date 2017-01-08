FA Cup wrap: Chelsea, Spurs nab wins; Reds get replay

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Three Premier League sides secured spots in the fourth round of this year’s FA Cup competition, though Liverpool will have to wait for a replay in the hopes of joining Chelsea, Spurs, and Middlesbrough.

That puts the trio with Manchester City, Manchester United, Hull City, Arsenal, Watford, and Leicester City in the fourth round. Burnley, Sunderland, Liverpool, Southampton, and Crystal Palace face replays.

Tottenham 2-0 Aston Villa

Mauricio Pochettino handed a start to promising British-American back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who played well, and Spurs needed plenty of time to break down Steve Bruce‘s Villans. Steve Davies and Son Heung-min scored in the last 20 minutes to lead Spurs onward.

Cardiff 1-2 Fulham

The Welsh hosts took a lead from an early Anthony Pilkington free kick, but Stefan Johansen and 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon had the Cottagers ahead for good by halftime.

Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle — RECAP

Jurgen Klopp went with mostly kids, and the Reds couldn’t find the net and will have to head to Plymouth for a rematch.

Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough — RECAP

Easy sailing for Antonio Conte aside from a late John Terry red card, as Pedro scored twice to go with goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian in a straight-forward win.

Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Grant Leadbitter scored again before Boro went down a man in the 59th minute, but the hosts instead found two more goals to move onto the next round (Alvaro Negredo and Marten De Roon with the other markers).

