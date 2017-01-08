More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
ATHENS, GREECE - SEPTEMBER14: FIFA's President Gianni Infantino during the opening of the 12th Extraordinary UEFA congress in Lagonissi in Athens, Greece 14 September 2016. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
FIFA set to approve bigger, richer 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 7:32 AM EST

FIFA is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality soccer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hopes his ruling Council will agree Tuesday to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 nations, playing in 16 groups of three teams.

A decision could be delayed if some Council members demand to know exactly how many qualifying places each continent will get before agreeing to scrap the 32-team format. It has been successful, popular and profitable since 1998 and is locked in for the next two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

The prize of 16 extra places, and the biggest increases to Africa and Asia, has “overwhelming” support from FIFA’s 211 member federations, Infantino has said.

Their promise of extra funding from Zurich could also be secured by FIFA’s forecast 20 percent rise in rights fees paid by broadcasters and sponsors.

“Financially, the 48-team format is the most appealing or successful simply because the sporting element is prevailing and every match is important,” Infantino said two weeks ago. “The decision should not be financially driven, neither in terms of revenue or costs … but the driver should really be the development of football and boosting football all over the world.”

World Cup champion Germany is not in favor. It argued that diluting the number of European and South American teams – which won all 20 titles since 1930 – could “strengthen the imbalance” seen at some tournaments.

“The (German soccer federation) fundamentally believe that the current 32-team format is the best option,” its president Reinhard Grindel said last week. Germany has no delegate at Tuesday’s meeting though Grindel is set to join the FIFA Council in May.

FIFA acknowledged the risk of lower standards in a research document sent to members last month, as first reported by The Associated Press.

The “absolute quality” of soccer, defined by high-ranked teams playing each other most often, is achieved by 32 teams, FIFA said, citing 10,000 tournament simulations made to reach that conclusion.

Still, Infantino promised voters more World Cup places and funding raises before his election last February.

FIFA expects $5.5 billion income tied to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, though 25 of 34 sponsorship slots are unsold. The research document predicted the equivalent of $6.5 billion revenue from a 48-team tournament in the “16×3” format, which would send two teams from each group to a new Round of 32 knockout bracket.

All 80 matches would play in an exclusive time slot. Currently, 64 World Cup matches have 56 broadcast slots because the eight four-team groups play their last matches simultaneously.

FIFA predicts organizing costs for “16×3” rising from $2 billion to $2.3 billion, giving a potential profit rise of $640 million.

Though a “16×3” World Cup would still need a maximum of 12 stadiums, the demand for 16 more top-quality training camps and hotels suggests FIFA would look for 2026 hosts with existing capacity.

A North American bid from two or three of the United States, Canada and Mexico is currently favored in a contest that could start within weeks.

Five options are open Tuesday, including staying with 32 teams.

Infantino campaigned last year on a 40-team promise, in either eight groups of five teams or 10 groups of four teams. Neither impressed voters in recent regional meetings of FIFA member federations.

When the FIFA leader first proposed 48 teams, it included an opening playoff round. The 16 winners would join 16 seeded teams in a traditional 32-team group stage.

FIFA members disliked “one-and-done” teams going home before the “real” World Cup kicks off. It would also stretch to a 39-day event with more short-notice travel for fans.

Africa and Asia could be the big winners, and FIFA hopes new teams would include another Iceland, Wales and Costa Rica – over-achieving teams and feelgood stories at recent tournaments.

Still, hapless Tahiti was outclassed at the 2013 Confederations Cup, conceding 24 goals in three games.

“The goal of expanding the FIFA World Cup,” it has told members, “is to further advance the vision to promote the game of football, protect its integrity and bring the game to all.”

Entry quotas for 2018 World Cup: Europe 14 (including host Russia to qualify direct); Africa 5; Asia and South America 4.5 each; North, Central America and Caribbean 3.5; Oceania 0.5.

Chelsea vibrant, but Terry sent off in FA Cup win

Chelsea's John Terry, left vies with Peterborough United's Lee Angol during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

Well, Chelsea had a day, didn’t it?

Pedro scored a brace, John Terry was sent off in his first appearance since Nov. 5, and the Blues’ lineup looked lively in an entertaining 4-1 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Terry’s red card was amusing to those who don’t support the Blues. With Chelsea leading 3-0, Peterborough’s Lee Angol made quick work of the 36-year-old last man back. Terry half-fell, half-dove into Angol’s legs in a feeble attempt at stopping the break. Easy-enough red.

Tom Nichols added a goal before Pedro canceled it out to give us our final score line.

Pedro scored a beauty after Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi had shots blocked, and it was 1-0 after 18 minutes. Batshuayi bagged one for himself before halftime, and Willian laced a bullet home after the break.

FA Cup: Klopp’s decision to field youngest ever side backfires

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool at Stadium of Light on January 2, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to field Liverpool’s youngest ever team backfired as the Premier League title contender was held 0-0 at home by fourth-tier (League Two) Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

With games coming thick and fast during the festive season and a midweek trip to Southampton looming in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, Klopp made 10 changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Sunderland on Monday.

But instead of keeping players rested for other competitions, Klopp now faces an unwanted replay far away from home.

Liverpool is in second place in the Premier League and well positioned to challenge for the title. Plymouth is second, too, but in the far less glamorous League Two. Despite this it still seemed a risky move by Klopp to select a team with an average age of 21 years, 296 days.

The 17-year-old Ben Woodburn – Liverpool’s youngest-ever scorer – made his full debut alongside 19-year-olds Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo in a three-man attacking midfield supporting lone striker Divock Origi. Trent Alexander-Arnold made only his second Liverpool start.

Attacking midfielder Adam Lallana, forward Roberto Firmino and England striker Daniel Sturridge were on the bench.

Woodburn and Ojo went close early on as Liverpool dominated. But for all of its possession, Liverpool struggled to create further chances.

Klopp brought on Sturridge shortly after the hour mark, and he went close almost immediately with a low shot past the right post.

Sturridge then clipped another shot narrowly wide as Liverpool continued to push forward. But even with the introduction of Lallana and Firmino late on – and six minutes of injury time – the winner never came.

Transfer rumor roundup: El Clasico for Dele; Wilshere to Everton

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur shows appreciation to the fans while he walks off to be subbed during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 8, 2017, 10:43 AM EST

The Dele Alli hype train is chugging along full-steam ahead following seven goals in four games from the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star. There’s not a club in the world that wouldn’t take England’s newest “great hope,” including Real Madrid, and now, according to a report from the Mirror, Barcelona. Here’s a free idea for you, FIFA/UEFA: Madrid and Barca face off in El Clasico on April 23 — winner earns the right to pay Tottenham $80 million to sign Alli.

Also from the Mirror, Ronald Koeman reportedly wants to bring Jack Wilshere to Everton in the summer, which seems something much more likely to actually happen than the above Clasico proposition. Given that Wilshere has just 18 months remaining on his current Arsenal contract, he could probably be acquired for a rather unimpressive transfer fee. Of course, Arsene Wenger came out this week to say he made a mistake by letting Wilshere go on loan to Bournemouth this season, so he might just have a future at Emirates Stadium after all.

Patrice Evra could be finished at Juventus, with a return to Manchester United a surprise possibility, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 35-year-old was left out of Juve’s squad on Sunday, fueling speculation he could be transferred this month. Matteo Darmian is seen as a potential replacement for Evra, should he leave, according to Goal.com. Valencia are also reportedly interested in acquiring Evra. Juve are also lining up Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic and Manchester City’s Gael Clichy, both of whom will be free agents in the summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

Torino have rejected a $69-million bid from Arsenal for striker Andrea Belotti, according to the club’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi. The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 16 Serie A games this season, and recently signed a new contract which features a $105-million release clause.

FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham enter FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Lallana of Liverpool and Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea appeal to referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 8, 2017, 8:27 AM EST

Despite the majority of FA Cup third-round fixtures having already been played, three Premier League giants are yet to make their 2016-17 debuts.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will each begin their FA Cup quest.

Liverpool are home to League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the early game; Chelsea will host League One side Peterborough 90 minutes later; and Spurs welcome one of three sides relegated from the PL last season, Aston Villa, to White Hart Lane in the final game of the day.

Sunday’s FA Cup schedule

Cardiff 1-2 Fulham
Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle — 8:30 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Peterborough — 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday — 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa — 11 a.m. ET