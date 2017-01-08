Haiti edges Trinidad and Tobago to reach Gold Cup playoff

Haiti moved one step closer to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup after pulling off an important victory against Trinidad and Tobago.

Les Grenadiers knocked off the Soca Warriors, 4-3, in extra time on Sunday to reach the playoff final for qualification into this year’s Gold Cup.

The visitors got off to a hot start in the first minute when Shahdon Winchester tallied for the first of two goals on the day. New York Red Bulls attacker Derrick Etienne Jr. and Kervens Belfort got the score level at 2-2 for Haiti.

The sides went into extra time at the same score before Belfort added his second of the match after heading home his chance. Radanfah Abu Bakr responded for Trinidad to put the game back on level terms but Andrew Jean-Baptiste had the final say for the Haitians.

Haiti will face the fifth-place winner from Central America in a two-legged playoff in order to determine which side will round out the 2017 Gold Cup field.