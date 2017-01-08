Luis Enrique bashes Rakitic to Manchester City link

Ivan Rakitic was not in the Barcelona squad on Sunday that drew Villareal, but manager Luis Enrique insists that it wasn’t because the Croatian is on his way out.
[ MORE: Conte pleased with Chelsea following FA Cup debut ]
Reports out of Croatia have suggested that Rakitic is on the verge of completing a move to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but Enrique was quick to dismiss the link.
[ MORE: Ozil seeks “clarity” over Wenger future before signing new Arsenal deal ]
“Rakitic’s absence has nothing to do with that story,” Enrique said after Sunday’s match. “Media reports, be they from Spain or Croatia, are not even a quarter trustworthy.”
Additionally, Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre added to Enrique’s sentiment, saying the club has no intentions to part ways with Rakitic.
“We are negotiating Rakitic’s renewal,” he claimed. “We love him not only as a player but also as a person. He has a contract and we want him to stay.”
Rakitic, 28, is in his third season at the Camp Nou and has scored 14 goals in La Liga matches during that span. The Croatian has appeared in 12 of Barca’s 17 league matches this season.
Haiti moved one step closer to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup after pulling off an important victory against Trinidad and Tobago.
Les Grenadiers knocked off the Soca Warriors, 4-3, in extra time on Sunday to reach the playoff final for qualification into this year’s Gold Cup.
The visitors got off to a hot start in the first minute when Shahdon Winchester tallied for the first of two goals on the day. New York Red Bulls attacker Derrick Etienne Jr. and Kervens Belfort got the score level at 2-2 for Haiti.
The sides went into extra time at the same score before Belfort added his second of the match after heading home his chance. Radanfah Abu Bakr responded for Trinidad to put the game back on level terms but Andrew Jean-Baptiste had the final say for the Haitians.
Haiti will face the fifth-place winner from Central America in a two-legged playoff in order to determine which side will round out the 2017 Gold Cup field.
PARIS (AP) French league leader Nice has only the title race to focus on for the rest of the season after going out of the French Cup on Sunday.
[ MORE: FIFA set to expand World Cup to 48 teams ]
Nice lost 2-1 away to Lorient, which is last in the first division, despite taking the lead through top scorer Alassane Plea near the end of the first half.
[ MORE: Conte pleased with Chelsea after FA Cup debut win ]
Lorient equalized with a fine individual goal from former Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere in the 71st minute, and Algerian midfielder Walid Mesloub’s winner shortly after sent Lorient into the fourth round.
Nice is also out of the League Cup and the Europa League, while its title rivals Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain are still involved in all three domestic competitions and the Champions League.
That could work to Nice’s advantage. The league resumes next weekend, with Nice two points ahead of Monaco and five clear of PSG.
Meanwhile, winger Remy Cabella scored his second goal of the game in extra time as Marseille continued its fine form with a 2-1 win away to first division rival Toulouse.
Marseille is thriving under coach Rudi Garcia and has lost only one of the last seven games.
First division Metz lost 2-0 at Lens – which is chasing promotion from the second division – but all other first division sides advanced.
Brazilian striker Malcom scored a late winner as Bordeaux won 1-0 away to second division Clermont, while Caen, Angers, Saint-Etienne and Rennes beat non-league sides.
Later Sunday, Lyon was facing Montpellier in an all-first division match.
Mesut Ozil would like to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but there’s a catch.
[ MORE: Chelsea, Spurs grab FA Cup wins, Liverpool earns replay ]
The German international has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal in the future but only if his manager remains in charge. Ozil remains under contract for the next 18 months, however, Arsene Wenger‘s contract is set to expire over the summer.
[ MORE: FIFA set to approve 48-team World Cup ]
Wenger has yet to make a decision on whether he’ll be back in London next season, but the 67-year-old won’t make a choice until the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign.
Ozil, 28, joined the Gunners back in 2013 and has made 100 appearances for the Premier League side since coming over from Real Madrid.
“I feel very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know I would be willing to extend. The fans want me to stay, and now it’s only down to the club,” Ozil told kicker. The club knows I am here mainly because of Arsene Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want clarity about what the manager is doing.”
Wenger is currently the longest-tenured manager in England’s top flight, having held his position since 1996. However, the Frenchman has failed to hoist the PL title since the 2003/04 season.
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]
Villareal 1-1 Barcelona
The Blaugrana were on the verge of disaster until Lionel Messi rescued Barcelona with a 90th minute free kick on Sunday afternoon. The Argentine forward struck in the dying moments with a superb dead ball opportunity to give Barcelona a share of the points against Villareal. The Yellow Submarine took the lead four minutes into the second half after Nicola Sansone finished off an Alexandre Pato pass on a counterattack. Barcelona currently trails league leaders Real Madrid by five points, while Villareal sits fifth on 30 points.
Real Betis 2-0 Leganes
Ruben Castro and Cristiano Piccini each scored after halftime on Sunday as Real Betis moved nine points above the relegation zone in La Liga. Meanwhile, the loss puts Leganes within four points of the bottom three as the season approaches its halfway stage.
Celta Vigo 3-1 Malaga
The two sides are now level on points following their clash at the Balaídos. Iago Aspas gave Celta the lead on seven minutes before Daniel Wass and Fontas put the match to bed in the second stanza. Wass briefly gave Malaga a glimmer of hope in the 86th minute when he put the ball into his own net, however, the chance was gone for the Boquerones to mount a comeback.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Alaves
Juventus 3-0 Bologna
The Bianconeri jumped out to a two-goal lead before halftime, and from there the league leaders left their opponent no chance. First-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala gave Juventus their first win since the holiday break. Higuain scored once more after halftime to hand Juventus a third and the side three points on the day.
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Carlos Bacca played hero for the Milan side as the Colombian scored inside of five minutes remaining to give the Rossoneri the win. The hosts and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma weren’t challenged much on the day, however, Milan struggled to break down the Cagliari backline for a large part of the afternoon. Cagliari was dealt its final blow in stoppage time when Bruno Alves was sent off for a rash tackle on Bacca in the 94th minute.
Atalanta 4-1 Chievo Verona
Surprises Atalanta moved into sixth in Italy’s top flight on Sunday after a comfortable victory over 11th place Chievo. The hosts took the lead after four minutes when Alejandro Gomez notched his first of two finishes. Andrea Conti made it 3-0 prior to halftime before Atalanta grabbed a fourth on the side of the break.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan
Roma 1-0 Genoa
Sassuolo 0-0 Torino
Lazio 1-0 Crotone
Pescara-Fiorentina (Postponed)