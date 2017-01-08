More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 18: Filip Djuricic of Anderlecht and Alberto Botia of Olympiacos compete for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Anderlecht and Olympiakos FC at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on February 18, 2016 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Olympiakos beats Xanthi 2-0, leads Greek league by 12 points

Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 10:30 PM EST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Defending champion Olympiakos beat host Xanthi 2-0 in a clash between the top two Greek league teams on Sunday.

Brown Ideye opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a volley from inside the area and Luka Milivojevic made it 2-0 with a free kick in the 88th.

Both teams ended the game with 10 players. Xanthi’s Christos Lisgaras was sent off around the hour mark with a direct red card for a violent tackle on Seba, who was also dismissed for going after his opponent when he got up.

The win gave Olympiakos a 12-point lead over Panionios – which beat Panetolikos 2-0 – and Xanthi.

Also Sunday, Giannena upset host PAOK 1-0 and Platanias beat Larissa 3-2.

WNY Flash moving and being renamed North Carolina Courage (video)

Associated PressJan 9, 2017, 6:03 PM EST

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that the Western New York Flash have been sold to a group that will move the team to North Carolina for the upcoming season.

North Carolina FC acquired the rights to the defending league champion Flash, who will be renamed the North Carolina Courage and based in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. The name is a nod to the Carolina Courage of the now-defunct Women’s United Soccer Association in the early 2000s.

The team will play at the WakeMed Soccer Park.

It is the first time a team in the NWSL – now entering its fifth year – has been moved. Flash players will remain on the Courage’s roster.

The Flash won the NWSL title in October, beating the Washington Spirit.

MLS Combine, SuperDraft status report: Day 1

By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

Sunday was the first of three match days for the Major League Soccer combine, a prelude to the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

In honesty, players should only see their stocks rise from solid performances, as the Combine matches are a mishmash of high-flying talent often shoehorned into positions or formations.

For example, players who work best at center back are often moved to fullback, where they can be hassled by electric wingers. And a large number of wing prospects with terrific ability up top sometimes fall to a more defensively-responsible outside position.

The biggest shakeup in terms of the draft happened off the field, as Akron freshman Jonathan Lewis signed a Generation Adidas contract making him available for selection on Friday.

Lewis, to put it bluntly, is a stud. The 19-year-old winger posted 12 assists for the Zips and only got better as the year progressed.

Lewis finished the season with two goals and six assists in his last 9 games, including a goal against Ohio State and an NCAA tournament assist versus Villanova.

There could be a trickle down effect here for attacking players. For example, Lewis could slide ahead of Abu Danladi on a draft board. In the case of our mock today — done solely for fun and frivolity — either Danladi or Lewis would be available for Columbus at 5, which would perhaps leave them looking for a defender at 9. So while we had them going Lalas Abubakar (CB) and Russell Cicerone (FW) on our first mock, it’s changed a bit.

On the field, it was impossible not to notice Louisville’s Daniel Johnson. We had him at 15 to Colorado, but any questions about the American attacker would’ve been answered on Sunday. Another star match this week would make it hard for Atlanta United to pass him the home state kid at 8.

The West Ham Academy product played at Maryland before starring with Louisville, where he unleashed this bullet.

The second match was difficult to analyze thanks to some rough play in the midfield. Brandt Bronico raised his stock, and consensus Top Five pick Abu Danladi showed a flash or two. English striker David Goldsmith finished two chances that make teams think deeper.

Notre Dame defender Brandon Aubrey had a tough day in the opener, but it’s hard to believe anyone’s going to eschew years of strong play based on one performance. Still, another game like this could lead teams to wait on selecting him.

  1. Minnesota United — Jeremy Ebobisse, FWD (Duke)
  2. Atlanta United — Miles Robinson, DEF (Syracuse)
  3. Chicago Fire — Jonathan Lewis, FWD (Akron)
  4. Houston Dynamo —Lalas Abubakar, DEF (Dayton)
  5. Columbus Crew — Abu Danladi, FWD (UCLA)
  6. San Jose Earthquakes — Jackson Yueill, FWD (UCLA)
  7. Vancouver Whitecaps — Brian Wright, FWD (Vermont)
  8. Atlanta United — Brandon Aubrey, DEF (Notre Dame)
  9. Columbus Crew — Reagan Dunk, DEF (Denver)
  10. Portland Timbers — Shamit Shome, MID (FC Edmonton)
  11. Chicago Fire — Daniel Johnson, MID (Louisville)
  12. DC United — Chris Odoi-Atsem, DEF (Maryland)
  13. Real Salt Lake — Adonijah Reid, FWD (Canada U-20)
  14. Sporting KC — Napo Matsoso, MID (Kentucky)
  15. Colorado Rapids — Russell Cicerone, FWD (Buffalo)
  16. Seattle Sounders — Francis De Vries, DEF (St. Francis PA)
  17. New York Red Bulls — Eric Klenofsky, GK (Monmouth)
  18. FC Dallas —Jorge Gomez Sanchez, FWD (Temple)
  19. Montreal Impact – Julian Gressel, MID (Providence)
  20. New England Revolution — Jacori Hayes, MID (Wake Forest)
  21. Toronto FC — Liam Callahan, DEF/MID (Syracuse)
  22. Seattle Sounders — Justin Schmidt, DEF (Washington)

EFL Cup semifinal preview: Only PL sides remain

HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Paul Pogba (L1), of Manchester United with Eric Bailly of Manchester United (L2), during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Hull City FC at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

The plot lines are plentiful as the EFL Cup begins its semifinal first legs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Will Jose Mourinho claim his first big tournament trophy as Manchester United boss? To do so, he’ll need to take down fellow Portuguese manager and “next Mourinho” label earner Marco Silva, who now runs Hull City.

The first leg is Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT, with Old Trafford hosting the affair. United has taken 11 of 12 from Hull, though the relegation-threatened Tigers boast an FA Cup win under Silva.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool into Southampton for another reunion of ex-Saints.

Former Southampton heroes Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne could feature for Liverpool, though Sadio Mane is on AFCON duty. It’s a 2:45 p.m. EDT first leg kickoff Wednesday at St. Mary’s.

Saints have won and drawn Liverpool the last two times the Reds marched into their park.

History

  • Hull City has been to one cup final in its recent history, losing to Arsenal in an FA Cup thriller in 2014.
  • Manchester United can join Chelsea (5), Liverpool (8), and Aston Villa (5) as the only clubs to win five EFL Cups.
  • Southampton is yet to win an EFL Cup, only making one final in 1979.
  • Liverpool is the most-accomplished EFL Cup club in history, snaring 8, last winning in 2012.

Union sign ex-Arsenal, West Brom, Hull striker Simpson

By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EST

Former Arsenal prospect Jay Simpson is landing on the shores of the U.S.A.

In a move that Philadelphia hopes will replicated Bradley Wright-Phillips’ arrival in New York, the Union have landed the 28-year-old striker from Lleyton Orient.

Simpson was Arsenal property from 1997-2010, but only managed three League Cup appearances and two goals. He went on loan to West Brom in 2008-09, accumulating his only 13 Premier League appearances and scoring once.

The bulk of his experience has been in the Football League Championship with Hull City. He nabbed 12 goals in 78 appearances. He also played for QPR, Millwall, and most recently Leyton Orient.

From PhiladelphiaUnion.com:

“Jay brings goal-scoring prowess to our team, in addition to a valuable veteran presence, as he has demonstrated with multiple clubs in England,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. “He has played at the highest levels of club soccer, including in the Premier League, and we are excited to add a forward of his quality to our squad.”

The signing comes hot on the heels of defender Giliano Wijnaldum, the brother of Liverpool attacker Georginio Wijnaldum.

