Ozil seeks “clarity” over Wenger future before extending time at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil would like to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but there’s a catch.

The German international has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal in the future but only if his manager remains in charge. Ozil remains under contract for the next 18 months, however, Arsene Wenger‘s contract is set to expire over the summer.

Wenger has yet to make a decision on whether he’ll be back in London next season, but the 67-year-old won’t make a choice until the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign.

Ozil, 28, joined the Gunners back in 2013 and has made 100 appearances for the Premier League side since coming over from Real Madrid.

“I feel very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know I would be willing to extend. The fans want me to stay, and now it’s only down to the club,” Ozil told kicker. The club knows I am here mainly because of Arsene Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want clarity about what the manager is doing.”

Wenger is currently the longest-tenured manager in England’s top flight, having held his position since 1996. However, the Frenchman has failed to hoist the PL title since the 2003/04 season.