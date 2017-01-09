Claudio Ranieri named 2016 FIFA Coach of the Year

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

There was only going to be one winner.

Claudio Ranieri was named as the best coach on the planet in 2016 at FIFA’s The Best awards on Monday.

Ranieri, 65, led Leicester City to one of the greatest upsets in sporting history as the 5000-1 shots for the Premier League title at the start of the 2015-16 season beat everyone to the crown in stunning fashion.

It was truly one of the most amazing moments in soccer history as the world watched on in amazement.

Accepting his award from Argentine legend Diego Maradona in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, Ranieri was as humble as ever.

“To win this award I am crazy now. Thank you so much to those who voted me. I want to thank my family, my wife, my agent, my chairman and my players,” Ranieri said. “I think what happened last season was amazing. It was something strange because the football gods said ‘Leicester must win. Only this, only this!'”

Ranieri beat Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane and Portugal’s Fernando Santos to this award.

