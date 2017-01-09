Drogba would like Marseille to meet his money needs

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Didier Drogba spent a single and sensational season at Marseille, and the Ivorian striker would like to score more goals in Ligue 1.

Drogba, 38, left the Montreal Impact after last season and wants to keep his playing career active.

The big man would love to see that happen at Marseille, where he scored 32 goals in 55 matches to leap into the shop window that led him to his storied career at Chelsea.

Just don’t pay him any less, and we’re all set.

From a TalkSport interpretation of Canal Plus:

“You let a player go, he grows up, he earns his living well financially and then you want him to come back and half his salary? “Then I heard: ‘Is it that he does not like Marseille?’ But no, who works to win less? No one. “Of course I would like to come back as a player. I even did what was necessary to make it happen. But I can’t force the board to bring me back.”

Marseille sits sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points out of first. Droba scored 23 times in 41 appearances for the Impact over two seasons. He could still be an impact substitution and spot starter in France’s top flight.

