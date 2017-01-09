FA Cup fourth round draw: Local derbies galore

Reigning Premier League champions Leicester City have been drawn against East Midlands rivals Derby County in a big, er, derby, at Pride Park as Steve McClaren‘s side are going well in the second-tier and will fancy their chances against the Foxes.
Both Chelsea and Manchester United have also been handed local derbies with Antonio Conte‘s side hosting Brentford in west London and Jose Mourinho’s United welcoming Wigan Athletic to Old Trafford.
The only two potential all-Premier League ties are Southampton against Arsenal (providing Saints get by second-tier Norwich City in a replay) and Crystal Palace against Manchester City assuming that the Eagles get by third-tier Bolton in a replay.
In total there could be a maximum of 13 Premier League teams remaining in the last 32 of the competition after the replays take place on Jan. 17-18.
Below is the schedule in full for the fourth round as the ties will take place on the weekend of Jan. 28.
FA Cup fourth round draw
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County vs. Leicester City
Oxford United vs. Newcastle United/Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon/Sutton United vs. Cambridge United/Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle/Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton/Norwich vs. Arsenal
Lincoln City/Ipswich Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic
Millwall vs. Watford
Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town
Burnley/Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town/Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers vs. Barnsley/Blackpool
Fulham vs. Hull City
Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace/Bolton Wanderers vs. Manchester City
If pangaea never broke, Kentucky would still be a long ways from Lesotho.
Even a cursory look at globe is daunting, especially for a 15-year-old kid making the 9,000 mile trek from Southern Africa to Midwest America on his own.
This is at the heart of the story of University of Kentucky star midfielder and MLS Combine participant Napo Mastoso, who hasn’t seen his mother or father since moving to the United States almost seven-and-a-half years ago.
Matsoso grew up in Maseru, Lesotho’s capital city, awed by his father Thato’s skills on the ball as a member of the country’s national team and local club Arsenal FC.
Napo darted barefoot through the youth soccer landscape in Lesotho, figuratively cutting his teeth on the opposition while physically cutting up his legs on the dirt pitches of Maseru.
Barefoot.
“The dirt hurts your body pretty bad,” Matsoso said. “When you slide or someone trips you. … I played barefoot until I was 12 or 13 years old. My father bought me cleats, they were not like labeled, they were just random cleats.”
Napo Matsoso hasn’t seen his parents since he was 15 years old, encouraged by them to leave the 145th most populous nation in the world for a chance on the schools and youth soccer fields of Louisville, Kent. Moreover, he said they haven’t seen him play a minute since he left the country.
His father’s professional teammate at Lesotho’s Arsenal, goalkeeper Thabane Sutu, had gone on to play in Egypt and coach in Turkey before settling into an opportunity in America with Louisville club United 1996 FC.
Sutu — now the GK coach at Louisville City FC — became friends with Marc Maguire, a father of two United players. Conversations on Sutu’s dreams to bring young Lesotho talent to the U.S. turned to action when Maguire welcomed two young players who he’d later adopt: Sunny Jane and Lepe Seetane.
It was an incredible experience for both. Maguire, now Jane and Seetane’s “American parent”, had two exceptional sons.
“They wouldn’t just clean their room,” said Maguire, a car dealer in Louisville. “We’d come home and find them cleaning the whole house.”
Both earned D-1 scholarships, with Seetane playing 78 games for Northwestern between 2010-13 and Jane earning All-ACC second team status at Maryland en route to a pro career with Wilmington Hammerheads and, currently, Richmond Kickers.
“It took me a long time to play on turf then on natural grass,” Matsoso said. “It also took me a long time get used to the cleats.”
The soccer part was easier than the myriad emotional issues that would seem to come with leaving everything behind to pursue a goal. Picture this teenager, uprooted. He was fortunately to have a loving new family here, and was at least able to update his Lesotho parents via phone.
But this was a rare opportunity.
“It was pretty hard but I knew it was going to be better for me, and my parents knew it was going to be better for me,” Matsoso said.
“They knew if I didn’t make the decision, things would’ve been different because not many people go to school. People will stay in the street, or rob people, do all the bad things. They knew at the end of the day that I’d be happy.”
Now Matsoso has hope that his hard work and electric gifts could bring about a reunion. He’s excitedly told his family about the MLS Combine, trying to explain the standard of the league and his chances to succeed.
Jane has been capped 7 times by the Lesotho national team and has assured Matsoso that he can contribute at the national team level. That means Matsoso may be on the verge of a reunion with the loved ones he left to pursue this worldwide sport.
“The head coach from Lesotho has contacted me asking how I feel, if I’m ready to play on the national team, and I’ve told him that I think I’m ready whenever I get the call-up,” said Matsoso, who is in the process of obtaining an American green card.
Matsoso was fantastic at Kentucky, first called to our attention by coach Johan Cedergren last Fall. Cedergren said Matsoso keeps teams off-balance, and the attacking midfielder can go box-to-box as well. He scored 19 goals and 20 assists in his four years at UK, thrice named First Team Conference USA after an All-Freshman Team campaign in 2013.
“I like to get my teammates involved and make sure everyone is on the same page and involved in everything that the team is doing,” he said. “I’m trying to be a leader.”
Now comes the Combine in Carson, California. It’s 10,403 miles from Lesotho’s capital to the home of the LA Galaxy.
“I’ve always wanted to take it to the next level,” Matsoso said. “My dad when I was young he would take me to his professional soccer games and I just saw how much fun he had and how excited people were to watch him play. I was like, ‘I want to be like him, and I want to make the fans happy to come watch soccer’.”
That next step comes when he hears his name called Friday.
After the United Soccer League (USL) was handed Division 2 status by the U.S. Soccer Federation last Friday, the rapidly expanding league has acted quickly to confirm conference alignment for the 2017 campaign.
This season will see 30 teams compete in USL with an Eastern and Western Conference each having 15 teams.
The Eastern Conference will include three MLS reserve teams (New York Red Bulls II, Orlando City B and Toronto II) while the West has six (Seattle Sounders 2, LA Galaxy II, Real Monarchs, Portland Timbers 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 2 and Swope Park Rangers).
USSF ruled last week that both the USL and NASL (which will have eight teams in 2017 after battling through severe financial issues in 2016) will have Division 2 status for the 2017 season.
For 2017 there will be three new teams in USL, with both the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury joining from NASL and newly-formed Reno 1868 FC, while Arizona United SC have been relaunched as Phoenix Rising for 2017.
In 2018 Nashville SC will join USL and there’s the potential for Austin Aztex to take the league to 32 teams in 12 months time.
In FIFA’s newly launched “The Best Awards” Ronaldo, 31, won the top individual award ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.
Speaking in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, the Real Madrid star was delighted.
“As I mentioned many times, last year was a dream year,” Ronaldo said. “With Real Madrid we win the Champions League and with the national team we won the first time in history. Uneliavable season. So proud and happy. I have to say thank you to my teammates in Real Madrid and the national team and the coaches. Amazing year.”
Ronaldo has previously won this award in 2008, 2013 and 2014 as the tussle between himself and Messi for world dominance has dominated much of the past decade.
The award was handed out in a glitzy ceremony as FIFA started up its own awards ceremony after sharing the Ballon d’Or award with France Football from 2010-15 which formerly crowned its best player.
Ronaldo also won the Ballon d’Or for 2016 and it is not difficult to understand why.
The Portuguese forward scored 51 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2015-16 season and led them to the UEFA Champions League tittle against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo was then influential in Portugal winning EURO 2016 as he captained his nation to its first-ever major trophy.
That victory cemented Ronaldo’s spot among the legends of the game, if that was ever in any doubt, and this final award for his heroics in 2016 was well deserved as he continues his personal quest with Messi.
In terms of World Player of the Year awards the scoreline now reads: Messi 5-4 Ronaldo.