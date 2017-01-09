Giroud confirms Arsenal contract talks; extension expected soon

Raw numbers tell us that Olivier Giroud is one of the Premier League’s most productive strikers.
Our eyes, and the hearts of Arsenal supporters the world over, tell us he’s also one of the PL’s most frustrating strikers. You can’t really argue with either (see below numbers for proof). Giroud is the very definition of an enigma. (We’ll never, ever, ever forget the scorpion kick.)
Regardless, he remains a favorite of Arsene Wenger, and seems set to remain at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, as the 30-year-old French international is close to signing a long-term new contract (his current deal expires in the summer of 2018) — quotes from the Guardian:
“We are about to reach an agreement for an extension [to my contract]. It was also a gesture of confidence, I want to continue the adventure here in this family of Arsenal. I feel good here.”
“When I spoke to the coach, he always told me that I was an important player. I know what I am capable of. I just needed to be patient, to work in training and wait for my hour to come.”
Giroud has scored 63 goals in 148 PL’s appearances for Arsenal (a goal scored every 1.7 starts, and every 2.3 appearances). Complete list of players who have scored more league goals in the four and a half seasons Giroud has been in the PL: Sergio Aguero (90) and Romelu Lukaku (71). That’s it.
STOCKHOLM (AP) A Swedish court has fined the country’s former national track coach for accusing Zlatan Ibrahimovic of doping during his time with Juventus.
The Varmland District Court handed Ulf Karlsson a fine of 24,000 Swedish kronor ($2,650) for defaming the Manchester United striker with comments made during a panel discussion last year.
Karlsson said, without presenting evidence, that he was “convinced” that Ibrahimovic doped because he gained “10 kilograms of muscles” within one year while at Juventus. He made similar comments to a local newspaper.
Though Karlsson later issued an apology to Ibrahimovic, the Sweden striker filed a defamation lawsuit.
Ibrahimovic, who has never tested positive for doping during his career, played for Juventus from 2004-06.
Jack Wilshere‘s name is at the center of a great deal of transfer speculation these days, with Everton reportedly keen on signing the 25-year-old Arsenal midfield in the summer — his current contract has just 18 months remaining — and now, Manchester City are reportedly also interested. Considering the state of Pep Guardiola‘s midfield ranks, a massive overhaul is in order this summer, regardless.
Far and away the best pair of full backs on any side in the Premier League, it’s somewhat astonishing that Tottenham Hotspur — sellers as they’re known — weren’t robbed of Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in the summer. They’ve reached new heights thus far in the 2016-17 season, which has the Spurs duo reportedly at the top of Jose Mourinho’s wish list. Man United, winners of six straight and unbeaten in 11 games, now find themselves just three points back of Man City in the race for a top-four finish. The Special One needs a special pair of full backs to make the next step. Each of Rose and Walker recently signed a new long-term contract to remain at Spurs for the foreseeable future, which would translate to a massive transfer fee.
The Morgan Schneiderlin saga continues, as Man United and Everton reportedly engaged in serious negotiations over the weekend. Progress is said to have been made, though the clubs were likely more than $10 million apart at the beginning, so don’t expect a final resolution to this one anytime soon. West Bromwich Albion also reportedly had a bid for the 27-year-old rejected.
Philippe Coutinho may head to Barcelona for $73 million, but it’ll only happen over Jurgen Klopp’s dead body.
Ivan Rakitic will sign new contract at Barcelona, and Man City can keep on dreaming, according to Luis Enrique.
Joe Hart is expected to return to the PL at the end of his current loan to Torino, and Slaven Bilic will gladly have him at the London Stadium, assuming he’s still the man in charge at West Ham.
NEW YORK (AP) Bill Peterson is out as president of the troubled North American Soccer League, which is cutting from 12 teams to eight.
The league Monday called the move a mutual decision. Peterson led the league since 2012, a year after the current NASL started play. Appointed interim commissioner was Rishi Sehgal, the NASL’s director of business development and legal affairs.
The NASL said it will play with four fewer teams this year. Its second-division status was extended provisionally Friday by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The 30-team United Soccer League also was given provisional second division status by the USSF, up from third tier from 2011-16.
Aaron Davidson was the NASL board chairman and an NASL investor before he was indicted in 2015 as part of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into soccer corruption. He pleaded guilty last October to federal racketeering conspiracy and wire-fraud conspiracy charges and is awaiting sentencing.
The league said it cut ties with Davidson’s soccer management company in November.
The Cosmos, the defending champions, said they will discuss on Tuesday their ownership status and financial obligations to players. Seamus O’Brien has been the team’s chairman team since it resumed play in 2013.
Didier Drogba spent a single and sensational season at Marseille, and the Ivorian striker would like to score more goals in Ligue 1.
Drogba, 38, left the Montreal Impact after last season and wants to keep his playing career active.
The big man would love to see that happen at Marseille, where he scored 32 goals in 55 matches to leap into the shop window that led him to his storied career at Chelsea.
Just don’t pay him any less, and we’re all set.
From a TalkSport interpretation of Canal Plus:
“You let a player go, he grows up, he earns his living well financially and then you want him to come back and half his salary?
“Then I heard: ‘Is it that he does not like Marseille?’ But no, who works to win less? No one.
“Of course I would like to come back as a player. I even did what was necessary to make it happen. But I can’t force the board to bring me back.”
Marseille sits sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points out of first. Droba scored 23 times in 41 appearances for the Impact over two seasons. He could still be an impact substitution and spot starter in France’s top flight.
