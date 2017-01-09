Giroud confirms Arsenal contract talks; extension expected soon

Raw numbers tell us that Olivier Giroud is one of the Premier League’s most productive strikers.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Our eyes, and the hearts of Arsenal supporters the world over, tell us he’s also one of the PL’s most frustrating strikers. You can’t really argue with either (see below numbers for proof). Giroud is the very definition of an enigma. (We’ll never, ever, ever forget the scorpion kick.)

Regardless, he remains a favorite of Arsene Wenger, and seems set to remain at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, as the 30-year-old French international is close to signing a long-term new contract (his current deal expires in the summer of 2018) — quotes from the Guardian:

“We are about to reach an agreement for an extension [to my contract]. It was also a gesture of confidence, I want to continue the adventure here in this family of Arsenal. I feel good here.” … “When I spoke to the coach, he always told me that I was an important player. I know what I am capable of. I just needed to be patient, to work in training and wait for my hour to come.”

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday | Friday ]

Giroud has scored 63 goals in 148 PL’s appearances for Arsenal (a goal scored every 1.7 starts, and every 2.3 appearances). Complete list of players who have scored more league goals in the four and a half seasons Giroud has been in the PL: Sergio Aguero (90) and Romelu Lukaku (71). That’s it.

Follow @AndyEdMLS