Ibrahimovic wins libel case over doping claims in Sweden

Jack Wilshere‘s name is at the center of a great deal of transfer speculation these days, with Everton reportedly keen on signing the 25-year-old Arsenal midfield in the summer — his current contract has just 18 months remaining — and now, Manchester City are reportedly also interested. Considering the state of Pep Guardiola‘s midfield ranks, a massive overhaul is in order this summer, regardless.

Far and away the best pair of full backs on any side in the Premier League, it’s somewhat astonishing that Tottenham Hotspur — sellers as they’re known — weren’t robbed of Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in the summer. They’ve reached new heights thus far in the 2016-17 season, which has the Spurs duo reportedly at the top of Jose Mourinho’s wish list. Man United, winners of six straight and unbeaten in 11 games, now find themselves just three points back of Man City in the race for a top-four finish. The Special One needs a special pair of full backs to make the next step. Each of Rose and Walker recently signed a new long-term contract to remain at Spurs for the foreseeable future, which would translate to a massive transfer fee.

The Morgan Schneiderlin saga continues, as Man United and Everton reportedly engaged in serious negotiations over the weekend. Progress is said to have been made, though the clubs were likely more than $10 million apart at the beginning, so don’t expect a final resolution to this one anytime soon. West Bromwich Albion also reportedly had a bid for the 27-year-old rejected.

Philippe Coutinho may head to Barcelona for $73 million, but it’ll only happen over Jurgen Klopp’s dead body.

Ivan Rakitic will sign new contract at Barcelona, and Man City can keep on dreaming, according to Luis Enrique.

Joe Hart is expected to return to the PL at the end of his current loan to Torino, and Slaven Bilic will gladly have him at the London Stadium, assuming he’s still the man in charge at West Ham.

