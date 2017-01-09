NASL shrinks to 8 teams, parts ways with president Peterson

The league Monday called the move a mutual decision. Peterson led the league since 2012, a year after the current NASL started play. Appointed interim commissioner was Rishi Sehgal, the NASL’s director of business development and legal affairs.
The NASL said it will play with four fewer teams this year. Its second-division status was extended provisionally Friday by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The 30-team United Soccer League also was given provisional second division status by the USSF, up from third tier from 2011-16.
Aaron Davidson was the NASL board chairman and an NASL investor before he was indicted in 2015 as part of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into soccer corruption. He pleaded guilty last October to federal racketeering conspiracy and wire-fraud conspiracy charges and is awaiting sentencing.
The league said it cut ties with Davidson’s soccer management company in November.
The Cosmos, the defending champions, said they will discuss on Tuesday their ownership status and financial obligations to players. Seamus O’Brien has been the team’s chairman team since it resumed play in 2013.
Transfer rumor roundup: Man City want Wilshere; Rose, Walker in demand
Jack Wilshere‘s name is at the center of a great deal of transfer speculation these days, with Everton reportedly keen on signing the 25-year-old Arsenal midfield in the summer — his current contract has just 18 months remaining — and now, Manchester City are reportedly also interested. Considering the state of Pep Guardiola‘s midfield ranks, a massive overhaul is in order this summer, regardless.
Far and away the best pair of full backs on any side in the Premier League, it’s somewhat astonishing that Tottenham Hotspur — sellers as they’re known — weren’t robbed of Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in the summer. They’ve reached new heights thus far in the 2016-17 season, which has the Spurs duo reportedly at the top of Jose Mourinho’s wish list. Man United, winners of six straight and unbeaten in 11 games, now find themselves just three points back of Man City in the race for a top-four finish. The Special One needs a special pair of full backs to make the next step. Each of Rose and Walker recently signed a new long-term contract to remain at Spurs for the foreseeable future, which would translate to a massive transfer fee.
The Morgan Schneiderlin saga continues, as Man United and Everton reportedly engaged in serious negotiations over the weekend. Progress is said to have been made, though the clubs were likely more than $10 million apart at the beginning, so don’t expect a final resolution to this one anytime soon. West Bromwich Albion also reportedly had a bid for the 27-year-old rejected.
“You let a player go, he grows up, he earns his living well financially and then you want him to come back and half his salary?
“Then I heard: ‘Is it that he does not like Marseille?’ But no, who works to win less? No one.
“Of course I would like to come back as a player. I even did what was necessary to make it happen. But I can’t force the board to bring me back.”
Marseille sits sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points out of first. Droba scored 23 times in 41 appearances for the Impact over two seasons. He could still be an impact substitution and spot starter in France’s top flight.
The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that the Western New York Flash have been sold to a group that will move the team to North Carolina for the upcoming season.
North Carolina FC acquired the rights to the defending league champion Flash, who will be renamed the North Carolina Courage and based in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. The name is a nod to the Carolina Courage of the now-defunct Women’s United Soccer Association in the early 2000s.
For example, players who work best at center back are often moved to fullback, where they can be hassled by electric wingers. And a large number of wing prospects with terrific ability up top sometimes fall to a more defensively-responsible outside position.
The biggest shakeup in terms of the draft happened off the field, as Akron freshman Jonathan Lewis signed a Generation Adidas contract making him available for selection on Friday.
Lewis, to put it bluntly, is a stud. The 19-year-old winger posted 12 assists for the Zips and only got better as the year progressed.
Lewis finished the season with two goals and six assists in his last 9 games, including a goal against Ohio State and an NCAA tournament assist versus Villanova.
There could be a trickle down effect here for attacking players. For example, Lewis could slide ahead of Abu Danladi on a draft board. In the case of our mock today — done solely for fun and frivolity — either Danladi or Lewis would be available for Columbus at 5, which would perhaps leave them looking for a defender at 9. So while we had them going Lalas Abubakar (CB) and Russell Cicerone (FW) on our first mock, it’s changed a bit.
On the field, it was impossible not to notice Louisville’s Daniel Johnson. We had him at 15 to Colorado, but any questions about the American attacker would’ve been answered on Sunday. Another star match this week would make it hard for Atlanta United to pass him the home state kid at 8.
The West Ham Academy product played at Maryland before starring with Louisville, where he unleashed this bullet.
The second match was difficult to analyze thanks to some rough play in the midfield. Brandt Bronico raised his stock, and consensus Top Five pick Abu Danladi showed a flash or two. English striker David Goldsmith finished two chances that make teams think deeper.
Notre Dame defender Brandon Aubrey had a tough day in the opener, but it’s hard to believe anyone’s going to eschew years of strong play based on one performance. Still, another game like this could lead teams to wait on selecting him.