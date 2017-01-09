More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Mesut Oezil of Arsenal shakes hands with Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Arsenal FC and Galatasaray AS at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ozil: I will stay at Arsenal if Arsene Wenger does

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2017, 8:02 AM EST

Mesut Ozil has dropped the biggest hint yet that he wants to sign a new contract at Arsenal.

[ MORE: Arsenal deny bid for forward ] 

On one condition: Arsene Wenger remains in charge.

Ozil, 28, has 18 months left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and alongside Alexis Sanchez there’s constant speculation of contract talks stalling and huge wages being offered to the pair from elsewhere in the Premier League, Europe and China.

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Ozil confirmed that if Wenger (who only has a contract until the end of the current season) decides to sign a new deal then it was highly-likely he would too.

“I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract,” Ozil said. “The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club. The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [do in the future].”

So, very promising words from Ozil.

That said, with Wenger’s future uncertain there is a lingering doubt about Ozil’s future even though the German international speaks glowingly about his happiness with the Gunners.

The simple fact of the matter is that Ozil and Sanchez are said to be demanding high increase on their current $170,000 and $160,000 per week contracts respectively.

It is believed both want in excess of $240,000 per week and Wenger is currently the top earner at Arsenal who have been notoriously stubborn when it comes to their wage structure.

Here is the reality: if Sanchez and Ozil are both sold this summer with just 12 months left on their contract they’d fetch maybe half their market value. It would then cost about $140 million total to bring in two players of equal quality and then they’d probably demand the same kind of wages of Ozil and Sanchez want.

The answer is simple for Arsenal: hand both players new deals and get on with it. You can break down the numbers however you want but the importance of Ozil and Sanchez to Arsenal is clear for everyone to see.

Saints won’t pick captain Fonte for EFL Cup semi; Boufal injured

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Jose Fonte of Southampton (L) speaks to Claude Puel, Manager of Southampton (R) on the pitch prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton at Vitality Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2017, 9:45 AM EST

It hasn’t been a great few weeks for Southampton.

[ MORE: Ozil on Arsenal future ]

They’ve lost three-straight games in the Premier League, plus captain Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request and now record-signing Sofiane Boufal was injured with Morocco and on Monday he returned from the African Cup of Nations before the tournament even started.

Add up all of that and manager Claude Puel has a few headaches ahead of the big EFL Cup semifinal first leg at home against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saints’ first domestic cup semifinal since 2003, Puel confirmed that Fonte will not feature against Liverpool and that Virgil Van Dijk will continue as Saints’ captain.

“It is important for me to keep stability in the defense with players, we don’t know the future for Jose, it is a difficult situation,” Puel said. “You know the situation with Jose. I respect Jose and this is not easy for him, the squad or the staff. He is a good professional, but we have to respect this situation.”

On Boufal, the French manager said his star winger has suffered inflammation on the same knee he had surgery on last year and will be out for a few weeks as he recovers in Southampton.

With Saints on 24 points after 20 games in the PL, knocked out of the Europa League at the group stage and drawing with second-tier Norwich City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, Puel badly needs his players to stand up and put in a big performances on Wednesday against Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool.

Southampton have only reached one major cup final in the past 40 years and Puel would become a hero in the south coast city if he could guide Saints past Liverpool over two legs and to the final against either Manchester United or Hull City.

Putting the bad news about Fonte and Boufal to the one side, Saints’ fans will take being level heading into the second leg at Anfield in two weeks time.

Report: Chelsea, Swansea to swap Llorente, Batshuayi

SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 26: Fernando Llorente of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Crystal Palace at Liberty Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2017, 8:47 AM EST

This deal could actually work out better for both teams…

[ MORE: Ozil gives Arsenal update

It has been rumored for some time that Fernando Llorente could be on his way from Swansea City to Chelsea, but now Michy Batshuayi‘s name has been thrown into the mix.

Sky Sports are reporting that talks are ongoing between the Swansea and Chelsea with the two clubs discussing a possible swap deal to loan Llorente and Batshuayi to each other.

Llorente, 31, played for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Juventus and won a Serie A title under the Italian coach as he scored 16 goals in 34 league appearances in the 2013-14 title winning campaign. It is believed his aerial presence and veteran status could provide the Blues with a valuable asset off the bench if the Spanish striker is okay with playing second fiddle to Diego Costa.

That’s what Belgian international Batshuayi has been doing all season long but he’s played just 84 minutes in the Premier League and has had run outs in cup competitions.

Batshuayi, and Chelsea for that matter, would benefit from playing regularly in the PL and with the Swans desperately needing some more firepower in their battle against relegation, new Swansea boss Paul Clement could work his extensive connections at former club Chelsea to add the former Marseille forward. It would be a coup.

On the surface this deal seems like a strange one, especially when you consider Batshuayi cost Chelsea $40 million this summer, but when you sit down and think it through, it’s not bad for everyone involved.

Chelsea get their young striker some experience in the PL and whenever Batshuayi has played he looks like a decent finisher and he can hold the ball up. He’s in the same mold as a Romelu Lukaku or Didier Drogba but is raw.

Swansea have Llorente who has scored five goals this season but has struggled to start games and could be better suited for a bit-part role to help Chelsea grind out wins in their quest to win the PL title.

Olympiakos beats Xanthi 2-0, leads Greek league by 12 points

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 18: Filip Djuricic of Anderlecht and Alberto Botia of Olympiacos compete for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Anderlecht and Olympiakos FC at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on February 18, 2016 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 8, 2017, 10:30 PM EST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Defending champion Olympiakos beat host Xanthi 2-0 in a clash between the top two Greek league teams on Sunday.

[ MORE: FIFA set to approve 48-team World Cup ]

Brown Ideye opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a volley from inside the area and Luka Milivojevic made it 2-0 with a free kick in the 88th.

[ MORE: Luis Enrique bashes Rakitic to Man City link ]

Both teams ended the game with 10 players. Xanthi’s Christos Lisgaras was sent off around the hour mark with a direct red card for a violent tackle on Seba, who was also dismissed for going after his opponent when he got up.

The win gave Olympiakos a 12-point lead over Panionios – which beat Panetolikos 2-0 – and Xanthi.

Also Sunday, Giannena upset host PAOK 1-0 and Platanias beat Larissa 3-2.

Haiti edges Trinidad and Tobago to reach Gold Cup playoff

KANSAS CITY, KS - JULY 13: Jerome Mechack #3 and Judelin Aveska #18 of Haiti celebrate after Haiti defeated Honduras 1-0 to win thier 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup match at Sporting Park on July 13, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 8, 2017, 9:05 PM EST

Haiti moved one step closer to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup after pulling off an important victory against Trinidad and Tobago.

Les Grenadiers knocked off the Soca Warriors, 4-3, in extra time on Sunday to reach the playoff final for qualification into this year’s Gold Cup.

The visitors got off to a hot start in the first minute when Shahdon Winchester tallied for the first of two goals on the day. New York Red Bulls attacker Derrick Etienne Jr. and Kervens Belfort got the score level at 2-2 for Haiti.

The sides went into extra time at the same score before Belfort added his second of the match after heading home his chance. Radanfah Abu Bakr responded for Trinidad to put the game back on level terms but Andrew Jean-Baptiste had the final say for the Haitians.

Haiti will face the fifth-place winner from Central America in a two-legged playoff in order to determine which side will round out the 2017 Gold Cup field.