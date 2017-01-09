Report: Chelsea, Swansea to swap Llorente, Batshuayi

This deal could actually work out better for both teams…

It has been rumored for some time that Fernando Llorente could be on his way from Swansea City to Chelsea, but now Michy Batshuayi‘s name has been thrown into the mix.

Sky Sports are reporting that talks are ongoing between the Swansea and Chelsea with the two clubs discussing a possible swap deal to loan Llorente and Batshuayi to each other.

Llorente, 31, played for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Juventus and won a Serie A title under the Italian coach as he scored 16 goals in 34 league appearances in the 2013-14 title winning campaign. It is believed his aerial presence and veteran status could provide the Blues with a valuable asset off the bench if the Spanish striker is okay with playing second fiddle to Diego Costa.

That’s what Belgian international Batshuayi has been doing all season long but he’s played just 84 minutes in the Premier League and has had run outs in cup competitions.

Batshuayi, and Chelsea for that matter, would benefit from playing regularly in the PL and with the Swans desperately needing some more firepower in their battle against relegation, new Swansea boss Paul Clement could work his extensive connections at former club Chelsea to add the former Marseille forward. It would be a coup.

On the surface this deal seems like a strange one, especially when you consider Batshuayi cost Chelsea $40 million this summer, but when you sit down and think it through, it’s not bad for everyone involved.

Chelsea get their young striker some experience in the PL and whenever Batshuayi has played he looks like a decent finisher and he can hold the ball up. He’s in the same mold as a Romelu Lukaku or Didier Drogba but is raw.

Swansea have Llorente who has scored five goals this season but has struggled to start games and could be better suited for a bit-part role to help Chelsea grind out wins in their quest to win the PL title.

