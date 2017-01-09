USWNT’s Carli Lloyd wins 2016 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year

USA! USA!

U.S. women’s national team captain Carli Lloyd has won the 2016 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year award.

Lloyd, 34, has been crowned as the best player on the planet for the second-straight year as the Houston Dash midfielder continued to drive on the U.S. in 2016.

Speaking at FIFA’s The Best awards in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, Lloyd looked shocked to receive the accolade ahead of Germany’s Melanie Behringer and Brazil’s Marta.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting this,” Lloyd said. “I wouldn’t be standing up here without the help of my teammates. I also want to thank Jill Ellis and the coaching staff for really believing in me and really helping to evolve my game.”

In 2016 Lloyd scored 15 goals in 11 games for the USWNT and she was the captain of the U.S. side which suffered a shock defeat to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Lloyd’s award marks the third time int he last five years that an American has won the voted as the best female player on the planet.

