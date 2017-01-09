USWNT’s Carli Lloyd wins 2016 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year

USA! USA!
U.S. women’s national team captain Carli Lloyd has won the 2016 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year award.
Lloyd, 34, has been crowned as the best player on the planet for the second-straight year as the Houston Dash midfielder continued to drive on the U.S. in 2016.
Speaking at FIFA’s The Best awards in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, Lloyd looked shocked to receive the accolade ahead of Germany’s Melanie Behringer and Brazil’s Marta.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting this,” Lloyd said. “I wouldn’t be standing up here without the help of my teammates. I also want to thank Jill Ellis and the coaching staff for really believing in me and really helping to evolve my game.”
In 2016 Lloyd scored 15 goals in 11 games for the USWNT and she was the captain of the U.S. side which suffered a shock defeat to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Lloyd’s award marks the third time int he last five years that an American has won the voted as the best female player on the planet.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the best player on the planet for a fourth time in his glittering career.
In FIFA’s newly launched “The Best Awards” Ronaldo, 31, won the top individual award ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.
Speaking in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, the Real Madrid star was delighted.
“As I mentioned many times, last year was a dream year,” Ronaldo said. “With Real Madrid we win the Champions League and with the national team we won the first time in history. Uneliavable season. So proud and happy. I have to say thank you to my teammates in Real Madrid and the national team and the coaches. Amazing year.”
Ronaldo has previously won this award in 2008, 2013 and 2014 as the tussle between himself and Messi for world dominance has dominated much of the past decade.
The award was handed out in a glitzy ceremony as FIFA started up its own awards ceremony after sharing the Ballon d’Or award with France Football from 2010-15 which formerly crowned its best player.
Ronaldo also won the Ballon d’Or for 2016 and it is not difficult to understand why.
The Portuguese forward scored 51 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2015-16 season and led them to the UEFA Champions League tittle against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo was then influential in Portugal winning EURO 2016 as he captained his nation to its first-ever major trophy.
That victory cemented Ronaldo’s spot among the legends of the game, if that was ever in any doubt, and this final award for his heroics in 2016 was well deserved as he continues his personal quest with Messi.
In terms of World Player of the Year awards the scoreline now reads: Messi 5-4 Ronaldo.
There was only going to be one winner.
Claudio Ranieri was named as the best coach on the planet in 2016 at FIFA’s The Best awards on Monday.
Ranieri, 65, led Leicester City to one of the greatest upsets in sporting history as the 5000-1 shots for the Premier League title at the start of the 2015-16 season beat everyone to the crown in stunning fashion.
It was truly one of the most amazing moments in soccer history as the world watched on in amazement.
Accepting his award from Argentine legend Diego Maradona in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, Ranieri was as humble as ever.
“To win this award I am crazy now. Thank you so much to those who voted me. I want to thank my family, my wife, my agent, my chairman and my players,” Ranieri said. “I think what happened last season was amazing. It was something strange because the football gods said ‘Leicester must win. Only this, only this!'”
Ranieri beat Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane and Portugal’s Fernando Santos to this award.
What a team this is.
On Monday at the FIFA “The Best” awards in Zurich, Switzerland, the FIFPro World XI of 2016 was announced.
The best 11 players in the world were selected by 26,516 professional players around the globe who cast their votes, and Barcelona and Real Madrid dominated once again.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were all included, as where Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and Lionel Mess plus Dani Alves who started 2016 with Barca and ended it with Juventus. The lone representative from the Bundesliga is Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Below is the FIFPro World XI for 2016 in full.
FIFPro World XI in 2016
Goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer
Defenders
Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo
Midfielders
Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta
Forwards
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi’s magic rescued Barcelona a point at Villarreal on Sunday.
Trailing the Yellow Submarine 1-0 in the dying moments of their return to La Liga action, Barcelona’s main man stepped up to the newly named Estadia de la Ceramica and sent an absolutely unstoppable free kick into the top corner which knicked off the woodwork and in.
Magic.
It was yet another sublime free kick from Messi’s wand of a left foot but despite the 29-year-old’s latest heroics Barca continued to lose ground on Real Madrid who is now 39 games unbeaten under Zinedine Zidane and is one match away from setting an all-time record for games unbeaten by a Spanish team.
Messi did this with just under a minute left to play at Villarreal to secure a 1-1 draw for Luis Enrique’s squad.