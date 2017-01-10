After Man Utd win, Mourinho already focused on Liverpool

United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal, getting goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini. The second tally inspired the big-haired midfielder to spring over to Mourinho for a huge, nearly knocking the manager of his pegs.
“Now this game is over, I think about Sunday. And Sunday, I need to do better, the players need to do better and the stadium has to do better too. Everybody likes big games – players, managers, fans… everyone loves big matches so let’s go for that one on Sunday.”
There’s something in those arguments, but the gains will outweigh the losses across the world. In other words, we have to be careful that we aren’t living in an echo chamber that the political world would even find a bit goofy.
Consider New Zealand, by far the strongest team in its region, has not be assured a spot in the tournament unless it can win a playoff tie. Or great stories like Bob Bradley‘s Egypt, who was at the mercy of a home-and-home battle for a World Cup group despite going 6-0 in group play.
Look it’s easy to be selfish in these instances, but we are not likely to be dealing with the oft-cited “Tahiti in the 2013 Confederations Cup” scenario.
In fact, let’s consider how it would look. Let’s assume that the 16 groups of three teams still feature one seeded team and confederations remain separated.
UEFA will get 16 teams, and have one team per group. CONMEBOL goes up to six teams, with CONCACAF going to 6.5. Africa goes up to nine, while Asia moves to 8.5. Oceania gets one, presumably, with the hosts snaring an extra.
Using ELOratings.net and the FIFA ratings, here is who would be headed for the World Cup:
So, you’re getting more games and more meaningful games, each in their own individual television window. Even groups that seem clean cut — like Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica — could be flipped on their ear by the end of the first match.
For what it’s worth, I would not end every match with penalty kicks and keep draws. I’d rather see extra time than an impetus for Greece to pack it inside its own 18 for 90 minutes.
But I believe we’d see something better from a 48-team tournament, and it would mostly end the days of, “Man I wish this list of stars was at the World Cup” (or at least make the list much smaller).
As for the “dud teams” involved, those countries get one less guaranteed game by the move to 3-team groups. And while in some ways qualifying would certainly suffer, consider the following scenarios. With CONMEBOL having 1.5 more spots, you’d see teams 9 and 10 alive longer in qualifying. That’s why it’s arguably an improvement for South America, who should’ve gone to a Hex-style format long ago.
What do you think? Are you bummed about the 48-team World Cup? Or is a lot of the furor rooted in a preference to dislike FIFA moves from the hop?
Hull found some happiness in the late goings of the first half, but Mata put an end to that. Paul Pogba found Antonio Valencia deep in the right of Hull’s half, and Mkhitaryan nodded the ensuing cross back across goal for Mata to finish. Well-played. 1-0.
Pogba had a free kick from inside 25 yards and rattled it off the post with under 20 minutes to play.
The passes were an inch-off in the final third for United, on the whole, as the Red Devils looked the only team likely to score in the final part of the first leg.
Fellaini supplied the finish with a leaping nod over Eldin Jakupovic. After a hard-nosed bit of play from Anthony Martial on the left wing, Darmian crossed over the Tigers backs for the big man to finish.
Schneiderlin, 27, could cause a domino effect in the Everton midfield pecking order, with James McCarthy and Tom Cleverley both linked with potential moves away from Goodison Park.
Only three of his eight appearances this season have come in the Premier League, a steep drop-off from his 29 PL matches last season. He was a mainstay at Saints as the club climbed into the top flight.
Surprised it has not worked out for Schneiderlin at Man Utd. Everton move close after £22m deal agreed – add-ons could take it to £24m