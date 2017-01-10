EFL Cup semis: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Mata, Fellaini score

Chances few for Hull

Second leg on Jan. 26

Juan Mata was the star of the show and capped a terrific team goal as Manchester United took the first leg of its EFL Cup semifinal with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Marouane Fellaini scored the second goal off a feed from Matteo Darmian.

The other semifinal begins Wednesday with Liverpool at Southampton.

[ MORE: Schneiderlin off to Everton ]

Old Trafford had no problems getting amped for the Cup tie, and its Red Devils were almost as lively.

Early chances were squandered, though, most notably Henrik Mkhitaryan flashing wide of the near post from 10 yards.

[ MORE: Hull nabs Niasse on loan ]

1 – This is the first time that Hull City have reached the League Cup semi-final stage. Limelight. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2017

Hull found some happiness in the late goings of the first half, but Mata put an end to that. Paul Pogba found Antonio Valencia deep in the right of Hull’s half, and Mkhitaryan nodded the ensuing cross back across goal for Mata to finish. Well-played. 1-0.

Pogba had a free kick from inside 25 yards and rattled it off the post with under 20 minutes to play.

The passes were an inch-off in the final third for United, on the whole, as the Red Devils looked the only team likely to score in the final part of the first leg.

Fellaini supplied the finish with a leaping nod over Eldin Jakupovic. After a hard-nosed bit of play from Anthony Martial on the left wing, Darmian crossed over the Tigers backs for the big man to finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola