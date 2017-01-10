EFL Cup semis: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

- Mata, Fellaini score
- Chances few for Hull
- Second leg on Jan. 26
Juan Mata was the star of the show and capped a terrific team goal as Manchester United took the first leg of its EFL Cup semifinal with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Marouane Fellaini scored the second goal off a feed from Matteo Darmian.
The other semifinal begins Wednesday with Liverpool at Southampton.
Old Trafford had no problems getting amped for the Cup tie, and its Red Devils were almost as lively.
Early chances were squandered, though, most notably Henrik Mkhitaryan flashing wide of the near post from 10 yards.
Hull found some happiness in the late goings of the first half, but Mata put an end to that. Paul Pogba found Antonio Valencia deep in the right of Hull’s half, and Mkhitaryan nodded the ensuing cross back across goal for Mata to finish. Well-played. 1-0.
Pogba had a free kick from inside 25 yards and rattled it off the post with under 20 minutes to play.
The passes were an inch-off in the final third for United, on the whole, as the Red Devils looked the only team likely to score in the final part of the first leg.
Fellaini supplied the finish with a leaping nod over Eldin Jakupovic. After a hard-nosed bit of play from Anthony Martial on the left wing, Darmian crossed over the Tigers backs for the big man to finish.
Manchester United has agreed to sell ex-Southampton star Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton after a disappointing time at Old Trafford.
Multiple reports have the fee between $27-29 million, as Ronald Koeman will be reunited with the French midfielder. The pair spent 2014-15 together at St. Mary’s.
Schneiderlin, 27, could cause a domino effect in the Everton midfield pecking order, with James McCarthy and Tom Cleverley both linked with potential moves away from Goodison Park.
Only three of his eight appearances this season have come in the Premier League, a steep drop-off from his 29 PL matches last season. He was a mainstay at Saints as the club climbed into the top flight.
Marco Silva is bringing new blood to the KC Stadium, and the money shows Hull City will again spend to avoid relegation.
Oumar Niasse was signed to Everton on the January transfer window’s Deadline Day last season, joining the Roberto Martinez’s Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow for a whopping $19 million.
The striker cobbled together just 142 minutes in the Premier League despite that price tag, failing to score a single goal, but has scored 7 goals in 5 appearances for the Toffees’ PL2 side this season.
The Hull Daily Mail reports that Hull would take Niasse on loan and pay his full wages with an option to buy.
Despite being reported yesterday that a deal had been done between the two clubs, suggestions are the move was finally agreed Tuesday, with the Tigers likely to unveil their new striker in time to be included in Marco Silva’s squad for their next Premier League game on Saturday at home to Bournemouth.
Hull’s strike corps has fumbled its way through the Premier League season, with Adama Diomande, Abel Hernandez — who’s been hurt long-term — and Dieumerci Mbokani chipping in for just three goals.
Niasse scored 8 goals in 15 appearances for Lokomotiv before his midseason move to Everton last season and has three goals in eight caps for Senegal.
Hull had similar problems in the 2013-14 campaign, leading to purchases of Shane Long and Nikica Jelavic. The Tigers finished 16th and avoided relegation.
Manchester United and Hull City clash in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday at Old Trafford with the old and new Jose Mourinho squaring off.
Mourinho and United are on a eight-game winning streak in all competitions while Portuguese manager Marco Silva has a 100 percent record after winning his first game in charge of the Tigers, a 2-0 FA Cup third round win against Swansea City last weekend.
United have put out a strong team as Mourinho’s obsession with winning the EFL Cup continues. The Portuguese coach has won the trophy three times as Chelsea boss in the past and with his star players in fine form he’ll fancy burying relegation-haunted Hull in the first leg at home.
For Hull, this a free hit for them. Silva, 39, has signed a contract until the end of the season after taking over from Mike Phelan last week and his remit is clear: keep Hull City in the Premier League.
That means he may mix up his squad but in truth Hull doesn’t have any strength in depth so he’ll likely put out a team which is close to his best lineup.
Below are the starting lineups for each team, while you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above at 2:45 p.m. ET.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead is recovering from three fractured cervical vertebrae after he was struck by a car while trying to assist another driver who had been in an accident.
Hollingshead will be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks. The MLS club said Monday he is not at risk of spinal cord damage or loss of function. He is home after his hospital release Sunday.
The team says Hollingshead got out of his vehicle Friday to help another driver and was struck by a car that spun on an icy road in Irving, Texas.
The 25-year-old Californian has played the last three seasons for FC Dallas.