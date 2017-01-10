More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Matthias Ginter celebrates with the trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Getty Images

FIFA votes to expand World Cup to 48 teams from 2026

Jan 10, 2017

Get ready for an even bigger celebration of soccer.

On Tuesday the FIFA council voted unanimously in favor of a 48-team World Cup from 2026 onwards as president Gianni Infantino got his wish.

The proposal is something which was a key part of his mandate when the Italian official won the FIFA presidential election in February 2016 as he aims to give smaller nations across the soccer world a chance to compete on the biggest stage.

Now, Infantino has his wish.

More details are emerging all the time from the FIFA council meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, but it has been confirmed that there will be 16 groups with consist of three teams each and the top two teams from each group will go through to a straight Round of 32 knockout.

That means there will be an increase from 64 to 80 games, which is an extra 16 games, and crucially there will still be just seven games for each team to play if they go all the way and become world champs. The tournament itself

The main difference is that Infantino and the council wanted to create more knockout games at the tournament and that’s now been confirmed with just two group games per team, and an extra round of straight-knockout games now rubber-stamped.

Off the back of UEFA expanding the European Championships to 24 teams for the first time at EURO 2016, there’s been plenty of opposition to this plan from FIFA as many say the quality of the tournament will suffer. That said, many nations around the world from smaller confederations will now see this as a great opportunity to reach the World Cup for the first time and it will freshen things up. There will be an extra four teams from both Africa and Asia, while an extra three teams from Europe will also make the tournament.

In truth, the more teams and games there are in the World Cup the more money FIFA will make.

Infantino’s argument is that the World Cup has expanded from 12 teams to 16 in 1966 and then to 24 teas in 1982 and then to the current 32-team format in 1998. With the popularity of the game continuing to grow across the globe, he believes now is the right time to expand the tournament.

The United States of America is the favorite to host the 2026 World Cup, the first with 48 teams, with Canada and Mexico both mooted as potential co-hosts with the U.S. if they don’t host it alone.

Rocco Commisso buys control of New York Cosmos

Spanish soccer star Raul (R holding trophy) celebrates with his teammates after the NASL Championship Final match between the NY Cosmos and the Ottawa Fury November 15, 2015 in Hempstead, NY. Raul has planned to retire after the match. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Jan 10, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) Rocco B. Commisso, the chief executive of Mediacom Communications Corp. and a former soccer player at Columbia, has purchased majority ownership of the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos and will become the club’s chairman.

The Cosmos relaunched with the second-tier league in 2013 under CEO Seamus O’Brien and won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The league is contracting from 12 teams last fall to eight this year.

The 67-year-old Commisso was co-captain of Columbia’s 1970 team that made the Lions’ first appearance in the NCAA playoffs, and the university’s soccer stadium was named after him in 2013.

Featuring Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Giorgio Chinaglia, the Cosmos played in the old NASL from 1971-84 and folded in 1985.

UEFA reluctantly support World Cup expansion; Germany, Spain hit out

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Luis Suarez (2nd L) of FC Barcelona and Sergio Ramos (L) of Real Madrid CF fight for the ball during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Jan 10, 2017

There is plenty of fallout from the decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams.

With a unanimous vote cast in favor of adding 16 extra teams for the tournament, which the U.S. is the overwhelming favorites to host, its seems like everyone is on board.

Not so much.

As well as the German FA speaking out against expansion, word is now coming out of La Liga that the Spanish top-flight plans legal action against FIFA to overturn the decision on expansion.

La Liga claims that FIFA never consulted Europe’s leagues on the expansion plans which will now see plenty more players called on for international duty.

As for European soccer’s governing body UEFA, they were the only confederation who had spoken out against expanding the World Cup beyond its current 32-team format before the FIFA Council meeting which ratified the changes on Jan. 10.

UEFA voted in favor of having a 48-team World Cup but has released the following statement following the talks in Zurich.

“During the FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, it was clear that all other confederations were overwhelmingly in favor of expanding the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2026. As a result, Uefa decided to join in supporting the new format of the competition. UEFA is satisfied that it succeeded in postponing the final decision regarding the slot allocation of every confederation in the future format of the FIFA World Cup.

“We would also like to state that we are happy that the new proposed length and format of the tournament does not increase the burden on players. We will also ensure that clubs’ interests will continue to be protected.”

The English Football Association has also released a statement on the decision and says “we note that further discussions will follow across the confederations and would expect a proper consultation process to be carried out before any decision is made.”

Simply put, even though this decision has been made by the FIFA Council it could face plenty of legal battles from elsewhere in the soccer world.

Klopp warns Barcelona not to bid $70 million for Coutinho

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool scores their fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Jan 10, 2017

Barcelona, you’ve been warned.

Jurgen Klopp has issued a hands off warning to the Spanish giants as reports continue to circulate that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 24, will be the subject of a $70 million bid this summer.

Coutinho looks set to return to Liverpool’s matchday squad for the EFL Cup semifinal first leg at Southampton on Wednesday, with the Brazilian out since November with an ankle injury he suffered in the Reds’ win against Sunderland at Anfield.

Klopp confirmed that Coutinho is going nowhere but also admitted that the fact his star man has been out injured for two months won’t stop big clubs bidding for him.

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed,” Klopp said. “Big clubs don’t think in this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards. It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks.”

Coutinho is likely to come off the bench against Southampton to shake some rust off and get some minutes under his belt ahead of the huge derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alongside Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, Coutinho is key to Klopp’s masterpan at Anfield.

We all know what happened with Luis Suarez in the summer of 2014 but if Liverpool wants to remain a title contender beyond this season, Coutinho simply has to stay on board. That is all.

How will the new 48-team World Cup format work?

Philipp Lahm
AP
Jan 10, 2017

With the FIFA Council unanimously voting in favor of a 48-team World Cup from 2026 onwards there are plenty of questions on how it will all work.

Here are a few answers to those, as we map out exactly what changes will take place.

Are you with us?

Okay. Here we go…

  • Increase from 32 to 48 teams at 2026 World Cup
  • Number of overall games will increase from 64 to 80
  • 16 groups of three teams each
  • Each team will play twice in group stage
  • If a group stage game ends in a draw, penalty shootouts to decide who gets a bonus point could be introduced
  • Top two teams go through from each group to a Round of 32
  • Round of 32 will be straight-elimination, and then Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinal, final
  • Teams will only play a maximum of seven games if they reach the final, the same as in the 32-team format
  • The tournament will only last 32 days, the same amount of time as the 2014 World Cup
  • Four extra teams from Asian and African confederations will quality, while three more teams from Europe will also quality
  • CONCACAF is likely to move up from 3.5 to 6.5 teams (.5 signifying a playoff spot) plus 6 of the 10 teams from the CONMEBOL region will qualify