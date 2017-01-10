More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Matthias Ginter celebrates with the trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Getty Images

FIFA votes to expand World Cup to 48 teams from 2026

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

Get ready for an even bigger celebration of soccer.

On Tuesday the FIFA council voted unanimously in favor of a 48-team World Cup from 2026 onwards as president Gianni Infantino got his wish.

The proposal is something which was a key part of his mandate when the Italian official won the FIFA presidential election in February 2016 as he aims to give smaller nations across the soccer world a chance to compete on the biggest stage.

Now, Infantino has his wish.

More details are emerging all the time from the FIFA council meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, but it has been confirmed that there will be 16 groups with consist of three teams each and the top two teams from each group will go through to a straight Round of 32 knockout.

That means there will be an increase from 64 to 80 games, which is an extra 16 games, and crucially there will still be just seven games for each team to play if they go all the way and become world champs. The tournament itself

The main difference is that Infantino and the council wanted to create more knockout games at the tournament and that’s now been confirmed with just two group games per team, and an extra round of straight-knockout games now rubber-stamped.

Off the back of UEFA expanding the European Championships to 24 teams for the first time at EURO 2016, there’s been plenty of opposition to this plan from FIFA as many say the quality of the tournament will suffer. That said, many nations around the world from smaller confederations will now see this as a great opportunity to reach the World Cup for the first time and it will freshen things up. There will be an extra four teams from both Africa and Asia, while an extra three teams from Europe will also make the tournament.

In truth, the more teams and games there are in the World Cup the more money FIFA will make.

Infantino’s argument is that the World Cup has expanded from 12 teams to 16 in 1966 and then to 24 teas in 1982 and then to the current 32-team format in 1998. With the popularity of the game continuing to grow across the globe, he believes now is the right time to expand the tournament.

The United States of America is the favorite to host the 2026 World Cup, the first with 48 teams, with Canada and Mexico both mooted as potential co-hosts with the U.S. if they don’t host it alone.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EST

Barcelona, you’ve been warned.

Jurgen Klopp has issued a hands off warning to the Spanish giants as reports continue to circulate that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 24, will be the subject of a $70 million bid this summer.

Coutinho looks set to return to Liverpool’s matchday squad for the EFL Cup semifinal first leg at Southampton on Wednesday, with the Brazilian out since November with an ankle injury he suffered in the Reds’ win against Sunderland at Anfield.

Klopp confirmed that Coutinho is going nowhere but also admitted that the fact his star man has been out injured for two months won’t stop big clubs bidding for him.

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed,” Klopp said. “Big clubs don’t think in this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards. It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks.”

Coutinho is likely to come off the bench against Southampton to shake some rust off and get some minutes under his belt ahead of the huge derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alongside Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, Coutinho is key to Klopp’s masterpan at Anfield.

We all know what happened with Luis Suarez in the summer of 2014 but if Liverpool wants to remain a title contender beyond this season, Coutinho simply has to stay on board. That is all.

How will the new 48-team World Cup format work?

Philipp Lahm
AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 9:23 AM EST

With the FIFA Council unanimously voting in favor of a 48-team World Cup from 2026 onwards there are plenty of questions on how it will all work.

Here are a few answers to those, as we map out exactly what changes will take place.

Are you with us?

Okay. Here we go…

  • Increase from 32 to 48 teams at 2026 World Cup
  • Number of overall games will increase from 64 to 80
  • 16 groups of three teams each
  • Each team will play twice in group stage
  • If a group stage game ends in a draw, penalty shootouts to decide who gets a bonus point could be introduced
  • Top two teams go through from each group to a Round of 32
  • Round of 32 will be straight-elimination, and then Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinal, final
  • Teams will only play a maximum of seven games if they reach the final, the same as in the 32-team format
  • The tournament will only last 32 days, the same amount of time as the 2014 World Cup
  • Four extra teams from Asian and African confederations will quality, while three more teams from Europe will also quality
  • CONCACAF is likely to move up from 3.5 to 6.5 teams (.5 signifying a playoff spot) plus 6 of the 10 teams from the CONMEBOL region will qualify

Can Man United, Man City really buy Rose, Walker for $73 million?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: (L) Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur and (R) Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur warm up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 8:27 AM EST

Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have undoubtedly become two of the best full backs in the Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England duo have now been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Manchester City as it is claimed Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola want to overhaul their options at right back and left back.

A report from the Sun claims United have the two 26-year-old full backs at the top of their wish-list and are willing to pay $73 million for the pair.

With right back Walker and left back Rose signing new contracts at Spurs last summer, Mauricio Pochetino is counting on them to be an integral part of Spurs for the foreseeable future but with the kind of money being paid to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others in Manchester, perhaps Walker and Rose will both have their heads turned.

But would Spurs really allow two of their most important players to join a direct rival for the PL title and top four?

This season the duo have been sublime as their pacey forward runs always add an extra dimension in attack and Pochettino has been able to implement both a more solid 4-2-3-1 and a more attacking 3-4-3 when they’re in the team as both Walker and Rose slotting in as exemplary wing backs.

Rose was named as the best left back in the Premier League in the PFA Team of the Year last season, while Walker was the named as the best right back in the 2011-12 campaign and both have become regular starters for England along with Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli as Spurs’ young English core have all signed long-term contracts to continue the exciting project under Pochettino. With the new White Hart Lane stadium due to be finished in 2018, Spurs are heading into a brave new world and have worked hard to lock down their current players with transfer fees rising all the time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their second goal with Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at White Hart Lane on December 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Now, factor into all of this that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation as one of the most ruthless businessmen in the sport and both United and City will have to work extremely hard to pay anywhere near the market value for Walker and Rose.

It is very tough to see Levy letting these two leave Spurs without a struggle.

Reluctantly he let Gareth Bale leave for Real Madrid for a world-record fee in the summer of 2013 and even then Levy was against him leaving for a direct rival in Manchester United. We know Levy drives a hard bargain.

We also know that Guardiola is far from happy with his current options at full back and his defense in general. With the ageing quartet of Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta his best choices, Guardiola knows it is the one area of his team he must improve if his project at City can flourish over the next few seasons. City’s defense has been easily their weakest link since the Spanish coach took over with John Stones stumbling, Vincent Kompany struggling with injury and the likes of Kolarov forced to play in central defense at times.

For United, they’ve improved defensively under Mourinho and have ample options in central defense with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind, but at full back they appear a little short as converted winger Antonio Valencia continues at right back, plus Luke Shaw‘s injury issues continue to hamper his progress at left back with Blind, Rojo and even Matteo Darmian shifted out to the left.

Yes, it’s true that both Manchester clubs could do with upgrades at full back but trying to buy Walker and Rose from Spurs will likely prove incredibly expensive, even for them, and very tricky.

Are they worth it? Yes. Will it happen? I highly doubt it.

Giroud confirms Arsenal contract talks; extension expected soon

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2017, 10:47 PM EST

Raw numbers tell us that Olivier Giroud is one of the Premier League’s most productive strikers.

Our eyes, and the hearts of Arsenal supporters the world over, tell us he’s also one of the PL’s most frustrating strikers. You can’t really argue with either (see below numbers for proof). Giroud is the very definition of an enigma. (We’ll never, ever, ever forget the scorpion kick.)

Regardless, he remains a favorite of Arsene Wenger, and seems set to remain at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, as the 30-year-old French international is close to signing a long-term new contract (his current deal expires in the summer of 2018) — quotes from the Guardian:

“We are about to reach an agreement for an extension [to my contract]. It was also a gesture of confidence, I want to continue the adventure here in this family of Arsenal. I feel good here.”

“When I spoke to the coach, he always told me that I was an important player. I know what I am capable of. I just needed to be patient, to work in training and wait for my hour to come.”

Giroud has scored 63 goals in 148 PL’s appearances for Arsenal (a goal scored every 1.7 starts, and every 2.3 appearances). Complete list of players who have scored more league goals in the four and a half seasons Giroud has been in the PL: Sergio Aguero (90) and Romelu Lukaku (71). That’s it.