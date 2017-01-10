More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool scores their fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016 in Liverpool, England.
Getty Images

Klopp warns Barcelona not to bid $70 million for Coutinho

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EST

Barcelona, you’ve been warned.

[ MORE: Latest January transfers

Jurgen Klopp has issued a hands off warning to the Spanish giants as reports continue to circulate that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 24, will be the subject of a $70 million bid this summer.

Coutinho looks set to return to Liverpool’s matchday squad for the EFL Cup semifinal first leg at Southampton on Wednesday, with the Brazilian out since November with an ankle injury he suffered in the Reds’ win against Sunderland at Anfield.

Klopp confirmed that Coutinho is going nowhere but also admitted that the fact his star man has been out injured for two months won’t stop big clubs bidding for him.

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed,” Klopp said. “Big clubs don’t think in this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards. It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks.”

Coutinho is likely to come off the bench against Southampton to shake some rust off and get some minutes under his belt ahead of the huge derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alongside Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, Coutinho is key to Klopp’s masterpan at Anfield.

We all know what happened with Luis Suarez in the summer of 2014 but if Liverpool wants to remain a title contender beyond this season, Coutinho simply has to stay on board. That is all.

Rocco Commisso buys control of New York Cosmos

Spanish soccer star Raul (R holding trophy) celebrates with his teammates after the NASL Championship Final match between the NY Cosmos and the Ottawa Fury November 15, 2015 in Hempstead, NY. Raul has planned to retire after the match.
Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Rocco B. Commisso, the chief executive of Mediacom Communications Corp. and a former soccer player at Columbia, has purchased majority ownership of the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos and will become the club’s chairman.

The Cosmos relaunched with the second-tier league in 2013 under CEO Seamus O’Brien and won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The league is contracting from 12 teams last fall to eight this year.

The 67-year-old Commisso was co-captain of Columbia’s 1970 team that made the Lions’ first appearance in the NCAA playoffs, and the university’s soccer stadium was named after him in 2013.

Featuring Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Giorgio Chinaglia, the Cosmos played in the old NASL from 1971-84 and folded in 1985.

UEFA reluctantly support World Cup expansion; Germany, Spain hit out

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Luis Suarez (2nd L) of FC Barcelona and Sergio Ramos (L) of Real Madrid CF fight for the ball during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

There is plenty of fallout from the decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams.

[ MORE: World Cup expansion

With a unanimous vote cast in favor of adding 16 extra teams for the tournament, which the U.S. is the overwhelming favorites to host, its seems like everyone is on board.

Not so much.

As well as the German FA speaking out against expansion, word is now coming out of La Liga that the Spanish top-flight plans legal action against FIFA to overturn the decision on expansion.

La Liga claims that FIFA never consulted Europe’s leagues on the expansion plans which will now see plenty more players called on for international duty.

As for European soccer’s governing body UEFA, they were the only confederation who had spoken out against expanding the World Cup beyond its current 32-team format before the FIFA Council meeting which ratified the changes on Jan. 10.

UEFA voted in favor of having a 48-team World Cup but has released the following statement following the talks in Zurich.

“During the FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, it was clear that all other confederations were overwhelmingly in favor of expanding the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2026. As a result, Uefa decided to join in supporting the new format of the competition. UEFA is satisfied that it succeeded in postponing the final decision regarding the slot allocation of every confederation in the future format of the FIFA World Cup.

“We would also like to state that we are happy that the new proposed length and format of the tournament does not increase the burden on players. We will also ensure that clubs’ interests will continue to be protected.”

The English Football Association has also released a statement on the decision and says “we note that further discussions will follow across the confederations and would expect a proper consultation process to be carried out before any decision is made.”

Simply put, even though this decision has been made by the FIFA Council it could face plenty of legal battles from elsewhere in the soccer world.

How will the new 48-team World Cup format work?

Philipp Lahm
AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 9:23 AM EST

With the FIFA Council unanimously voting in favor of a 48-team World Cup from 2026 onwards there are plenty of questions on how it will all work.

[ MORE: World Cup expansion confirmed ]

Here are a few answers to those, as we map out exactly what changes will take place.

Are you with us?

Okay. Here we go…

  • Increase from 32 to 48 teams at 2026 World Cup
  • Number of overall games will increase from 64 to 80
  • 16 groups of three teams each
  • Each team will play twice in group stage
  • If a group stage game ends in a draw, penalty shootouts to decide who gets a bonus point could be introduced
  • Top two teams go through from each group to a Round of 32
  • Round of 32 will be straight-elimination, and then Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinal, final
  • Teams will only play a maximum of seven games if they reach the final, the same as in the 32-team format
  • The tournament will only last 32 days, the same amount of time as the 2014 World Cup
  • Four extra teams from Asian and African confederations will quality, while three more teams from Europe will also quality
  • CONCACAF is likely to move up from 3.5 to 6.5 teams (.5 signifying a playoff spot) plus 6 of the 10 teams from the CONMEBOL region will qualify

Can Man United, Man City really buy Rose, Walker for $73 million?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: (L) Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur and (R) Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur warm up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016 in London, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 8:27 AM EST

Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have undoubtedly become two of the best full backs in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Latest January transfers ]

The Tottenham Hotspur and England duo have now been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Manchester City as it is claimed Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola want to overhaul their options at right back and left back.

A report from the Sun claims United have the two 26-year-old full backs at the top of their wish-list and are willing to pay $73 million for the pair.

With right back Walker and left back Rose signing new contracts at Spurs last summer, Mauricio Pochetino is counting on them to be an integral part of Spurs for the foreseeable future but with the kind of money being paid to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others in Manchester, perhaps Walker and Rose will both have their heads turned.

But would Spurs really allow two of their most important players to join a direct rival for the PL title and top four?

This season the duo have been sublime as their pacey forward runs always add an extra dimension in attack and Pochettino has been able to implement both a more solid 4-2-3-1 and a more attacking 3-4-3 when they’re in the team as both Walker and Rose slotting in as exemplary wing backs.

Rose was named as the best left back in the Premier League in the PFA Team of the Year last season, while Walker was the named as the best right back in the 2011-12 campaign and both have become regular starters for England along with Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli as Spurs’ young English core have all signed long-term contracts to continue the exciting project under Pochettino. With the new White Hart Lane stadium due to be finished in 2018, Spurs are heading into a brave new world and have worked hard to lock down their current players with transfer fees rising all the time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their second goal with Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at White Hart Lane on December 18, 2016 in London, England.
(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Now, factor into all of this that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation as one of the most ruthless businessmen in the sport and both United and City will have to work extremely hard to pay anywhere near the market value for Walker and Rose.

It is very tough to see Levy letting these two leave Spurs without a struggle.

Reluctantly he let Gareth Bale leave for Real Madrid for a world-record fee in the summer of 2013 and even then Levy was against him leaving for a direct rival in Manchester United. We know Levy drives a hard bargain.

We also know that Guardiola is far from happy with his current options at full back and his defense in general. With the ageing quartet of Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta his best choices, Guardiola knows it is the one area of his team he must improve if his project at City can flourish over the next few seasons. City’s defense has been easily their weakest link since the Spanish coach took over with John Stones stumbling, Vincent Kompany struggling with injury and the likes of Kolarov forced to play in central defense at times.

For United, they’ve improved defensively under Mourinho and have ample options in central defense with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind, but at full back they appear a little short as converted winger Antonio Valencia continues at right back, plus Luke Shaw‘s injury issues continue to hamper his progress at left back with Blind, Rojo and even Matteo Darmian shifted out to the left.

Yes, it’s true that both Manchester clubs could do with upgrades at full back but trying to buy Walker and Rose from Spurs will likely prove incredibly expensive, even for them, and very tricky.

Are they worth it? Yes. Will it happen? I highly doubt it.