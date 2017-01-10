LIVE: EFL Cup semifinal: Man United host Hull City

Manchester United and Hull City clash in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday at Old Trafford with the old and new Jose Mourinho squaring off.

[ LIVE: Follow EFL Cup scores ]

Mourinho and United are on a eight-game winning streak in all competitions while Portuguese manager Marco Silva has a 100 percent record after winning his first game in charge of the Tigers, a 2-0 FA Cup third round win against Swansea City last weekend.

United have put out a strong team as Mourinho’s obsession with winning the EFL Cup continues. The Portuguese coach has won the trophy three times as Chelsea boss in the past and with his star players in fine form he’ll fancy burying relegation-haunted Hull in the first leg at home.

For Hull, this a free hit for them. Silva, 39, has signed a contract until the end of the season after taking over from Mike Phelan last week and his remit is clear: keep Hull City in the Premier League.

That means he may mix up his squad but in truth Hull doesn’t have any strength in depth so he’ll likely put out a team which is close to his best lineup.

Below are the starting lineups for each team, while you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The news you've been waiting for – here's how #MUFC will line up to face Hull in the #EFLCup… pic.twitter.com/DqgJnUJdy5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2017

Follow @JPW_NBCSports