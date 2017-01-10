Norwegian whizkid Odegaard leaving Real Madrid on loan

Martin Odegaard’s whirlwind recruitment has yielded little for Real Madrid, who Tuesday shipped the youngster on loan to Heerenveen.
The loan is an 18-month deal, giving Odegaard the opportunity to get first team minutes in the Netherlands.
Odegaard posted a five-goal, six-assist season as a 15-year-old for Stromsgodset in Norway. He was the youngest player to ever win a cap for Norway (15).
That helped trigger massive recruitment pitch from teams across the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and more.
Real Madrid won his signature, but life was anything but peachy. He’s made few appearances for the First Team, and this year saw him only appear in a Copa del Rey match versus a lower league side.
USMNT captain Michael Bradley played for Heerenveen at age 19, while Bas Dost, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Will Johnson, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar have also spent time with De Superfriezen.
While the Reds and Red Devils both play first legs of EFL Cup semifinals this week, many supporters are focused on Sunday’s big Premier League tangle between the passionate rivals.
Manchester United beat Hull City 2-0 in their first leg on Tuesday, while Liverpool is at Southampton for a first leg on Wednesday.
Jose Mourinho is ready for the match, and surely Jurgen Klopp will be excited to turn his attention to it as well. Liverpool leads United by five points, and the clubs drew 0-0 at Anfield earlier this season.
Who has the edge?
Joe Prince-Wright and Jenna Corrado discuss this weekend’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool match and how United’s star players have come through for the side of late.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman won’t be stopping with Morgan Schneiderlin.
Koeman is on the precipice of adding Manchester United midfielder Schneiderlin, who is reportedly undergoing a medical with Everton on Wednesday ahead of a $27 million switch.
The Liverpool Echo says that the Toffees are issuing a $13 million offer to Standard Liege for 24-year-old Algerian playmaker Ishak Belfodil.
Making his debut for Lyon at age 17, Belfodil has been around a bit. He’s spent time with Inter Milan, Livorno, Parma, Bologna, and UAE club Baniyas Club.
In 21 matches with his Belgian side, Belfodil has nine goals and four assists. Three of those goal came in five Europa League matches.
If Paul Clement and Swansea City go down, it will not be without bringing in more talent for the fight.
The Premier League’s relegation strugglers, who fired Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley between the summer and January transfer windows, appear close to adding an exciting attacking talent.
Wales Online has the report that Swansea will purchase PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh for a cut-rate price of around $5 million. The same outlet quotes same price for Norwich City back Martin Olsson, who has almost 150 Premier League appearances with the Canaries and Blackburn.
Narsingh, 26, has 16 caps and four goals for the Netherlands, and has been an effective contributor to PSV since arriving from Heerenveen in 2012.
Swansea needs backs more than anything, so the Olsson signing feels more pressing, but someone to take the pressure off Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente is a big step for the Welsh side. We’re sure Bradley and Guidolin are envious of the addition, but both are still minor purchase (in terms of price, not value). Let’s see who else arrives at Swansea, but this is promising.
Big names are dancing through the rumor mill this Wednesday morning, as the headlines hope to build on Morgan Schneiderlin’s move to Everton.
The latest on Alexis Sanchez, who wants to be paid like an elite Premier League player in his next contract for Arsenal, is that Paris Saint-Germain is willing to meet his demands.
Alexis’ salary would move close to what Zlatan Ibrahimovic was paid at PSG, and you have to think the Chilean could have the same dramatic production the Swede had at the Parc des Princes. Let’s be real here, though, Arsenal has to pony up here. Here’s more from the London Evening Standard.
Remember that report that John Terry could be headed to Bournemouth on loan? The longtime Chelsea man is going to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports. With several, like Nathan Ake, being recalled from loan, it seems Antonio Conte is taking no risks with his depth as Chelsea looks prepared to compete for the FA Cup as well as the Premier League.
While Chicharito may be happy to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, one of his attacking peers could be moving onto Liverpool in the summer. The 20-year-old Olympic star reportedly rejected a Bayern Munich move last week. Could Anfield be his destination?
Hull City may add another talent in addition to the expected loan arrival of Oumar Niasse from Everton. Manager Marco Silva admitted that he’s chasing a loan-to-buy deal with Porto for 30-year-old attacking midfielder Evandro.
