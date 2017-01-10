Norwegian whizkid Odegaard leaving Real Madrid on loan

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Martin Odegaard’s whirlwind recruitment has yielded little for Real Madrid, who Tuesday shipped the youngster on loan to Heerenveen.

The loan is an 18-month deal, giving Odegaard the opportunity to get first team minutes in the Netherlands.

Odegaard posted a five-goal, six-assist season as a 15-year-old for Stromsgodset in Norway. He was the youngest player to ever win a cap for Norway (15).

That helped trigger massive recruitment pitch from teams across the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and more.

Real Madrid won his signature, but life was anything but peachy. He’s made few appearances for the First Team, and this year saw him only appear in a Copa del Rey match versus a lower league side.

USMNT captain Michael Bradley played for Heerenveen at age 19, while Bas Dost, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Will Johnson, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar have also spent time with De Superfriezen.

