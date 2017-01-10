Report: Silva gets Hull City a striker with Niasse loan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Marco Silva is bringing new blood to the KC Stadium, and the money shows Hull City will again spend to avoid relegation.

Oumar Niasse was signed to Everton on the January transfer window’s Deadline Day last season, joining the Roberto Martinez’s Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow for a whopping $19 million.

[ MORE: NY Cosmos get new owner ]

The striker cobbled together just 142 minutes in the Premier League despite that price tag, failing to score a single goal, but has scored 7 goals in 5 appearances for the Toffees’ PL2 side this season.

The Hull Daily Mail reports that Hull would take Niasse on loan and pay his full wages with an option to buy.

Despite being reported yesterday that a deal had been done between the two clubs, suggestions are the move was finally agreed Tuesday, with the Tigers likely to unveil their new striker in time to be included in Marco Silva’s squad for their next Premier League game on Saturday at home to Bournemouth.

Hull’s strike corps has fumbled its way through the Premier League season, with Adama Diomande, Abel Hernandez — who’s been hurt long-term — and Dieumerci Mbokani chipping in for just three goals.

Niasse scored 8 goals in 15 appearances for Lokomotiv before his midseason move to Everton last season and has three goals in eight caps for Senegal.

Hull had similar problems in the 2013-14 campaign, leading to purchases of Shane Long and Nikica Jelavic. The Tigers finished 16th and avoided relegation.

Follow @NicholasMendola