Report: Silva gets Hull City a striker with Niasse loan

The striker cobbled together just 142 minutes in the Premier League despite that price tag, failing to score a single goal, but has scored 7 goals in 5 appearances for the Toffees’ PL2 side this season.
Despite being reported yesterday that a deal had been done between the two clubs, suggestions are the move was finally agreed Tuesday, with the Tigers likely to unveil their new striker in time to be included in Marco Silva’s squad for their next Premier League game on Saturday at home to Bournemouth.
Hull’s strike corps has fumbled its way through the Premier League season, with Adama Diomande, Abel Hernandez — who’s been hurt long-term — and Dieumerci Mbokani chipping in for just three goals.
Niasse scored 8 goals in 15 appearances for Lokomotiv before his midseason move to Everton last season and has three goals in eight caps for Senegal.
Hull had similar problems in the 2013-14 campaign, leading to purchases of Shane Long and Nikica Jelavic. The Tigers finished 16th and avoided relegation.
Niko Hansen, New Mexico — It only take a moment to impress, and his goal in the second game was a cutback that fooled the center back and allowed him to hit a quick shot by the recovering goalkeeper. Big goals make impacts.
Daniel Johnson, Louisville — The West Ham man and Georgia native gave a Man of the Match showing in the first match, and he was pretty darn dangerous in this one. Could he have cemented himself as a Top Ten pick?
Napo Matsoso, Kentucky — Maybe we were watching the diminutive Lesotho native a bit closer following our profile piece on Monday — Read it here — but Matsoso was smooth on the ball and made good, quick, attacking decisions. It’s difficult to believe he won’t go in the first round.
Chris Nanco (Syracuse) and Guillermo Delgado (Delaware) — Smart runs, strong runs, and good instincts were on display by both attackers. Nanco’s a bit thicker and Delgado a bit quicker, but similar days.
Lalas Abubakar, Dayton — On a combine team that hasn’t given him much to work with, the big center back powered a fine header wide of the goal off a corner and showed solid positioning.
Zeiko Lewis, Boston College — He signed an MLS contract before the Combine, and it’s quite clear why. He’s simply a soccer player down to his core.
Honorable mention: Kwame Awuah (UConn), Brandt Bronico (Charlotte), Francis De Vries (St. Francis (PA)).
ZURICH (AP) The United States and Mexico could team up and meet FIFA’s need for the biggest-ever World Cup in 2026 being staged by the most host nations.
Canada has also joined the North American neighbors for informal talks about a three-way bid in a contest that FIFA will complete during American President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, according to persons familiar with the talks. They spoke on grounds of anonymity because the talks are confidential.
FIFA’s decision Tuesday to expand the 2026 tournament – to 48 teams from 32, playing 80 games instead of 64 – increased the chances of co-hosting to share the load.
“In some regions not only does it make more sense, it’s the only sense,” said FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani, who leads the Canadian soccer federation. “I think when more countries share (hosting) it’s an opportunity to grow the game.”
Asked specifically about a potential three-way bid with the U.S. and Mexico, Montagliani said: “It’s definitely a possibility because the rules now allow for it.
“I also respect the fact that each country has the possibility to put on the World Cup (alone) and I think the discussions will happen quite soon as to what is our region is going to look like at this World Cup as I think it is an opportunity for CONCACAF.”
U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati also took part in a unanimous FIFA Council decision.
Though Mexico soccer leader Decio de Maria does not sit on FIFA’s strategy-setting panel, he was also in Zurich with a top-level delegation from the regional soccer body, known as CONCACAF.
The region was already favored to get its first World Cup since the U.S.-hosted 1994 edition, even before Tuesday’s expansion decision. It now demands more high-quality training camps, hotels and transport for 48 teams, plus FIFA officials and hundreds of thousands of visiting fans.
“It means the number of countries that can host it without building major infrastructure and stadiums is limited,” said Gulati, adding his board has a “fundamental decision” whether to bid. The U.S. could go alone, or bid with one or both neighbors.
Uniting the U.S. and Mexico could win support from more than 20 Spanish-speaking federations among 211 FIFA members that now choose the World Cup hosts.
It should also appeal to FIFA’s sense of soccer having a role in society, amid tense cross-border relations caused by Trump’s outspoken comments on Mexico.
“Listen, I’m a football guy, I’m not a politician,” said Montagliani, who like Gulati speaks fluent Spanish. “The only thing I know from afar about Trump is that he’s a big sports guy and he’s proven that in the past … so you would hope that football will trump politics. No pun intended.”
FIFA typically looks for strong government support, and has it in the next two World Cup host nations Russia and Qatar. Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko is a FIFA Council member and attended Tuesday’s meeting.
FIFA has allowed co-costing at just one of 22 World Cups from 1930 through 2022, which included Mexico hosting alone in 1970 and ’86. FIFA’s former leaders later pledged not to repeat their “two of everything” experience of 2002 in Japan and South Korea.
Still, Infantino campaigned for the presidency last year promising an open mind about pan-regional hosting.
FIFA’s target is May 2020 to choose the 2026 host, though that could change during meetings being held in Bahrain in May.
Asked if bidding could be accelerated if only three candidates emerged, and who all wanted to work together, Infantino said: “It is premature to discuss about it now.”
The merits of a 48-team World Cup (and sample draw)
There’s something in those arguments, but the gains will outweigh the losses across the world. In other words, we have to be careful that we aren’t living in an echo chamber that the political world would even find a bit goofy.
Consider New Zealand, by far the strongest team in its region, has not be assured a spot in the tournament unless it can win a playoff tie. Or great stories like Bob Bradley‘s Egypt, who was at the mercy of a home-and-home battle for a World Cup group despite going 6-0 in group play.
Look it’s easy to be selfish in these instances, but we are not likely to be dealing with the oft-cited “Tahiti in the 2013 Confederations Cup” scenario.
In fact, let’s consider how it would look. Let’s assume that the 16 groups of three teams still feature one seeded team and confederations remain separated.
UEFA will get 16 teams, and have one team per group. CONMEBOL goes up to six teams, with CONCACAF going to 6.5. Africa goes up to nine, while Asia moves to 8.5. Oceania gets one, presumably, with the hosts snaring an extra.
Using ELOratings.net and the FIFA ratings, here is who would be headed for the World Cup:
So, you’re getting more games and more meaningful games, each in their own individual television window. Even groups that seem clean cut — like Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica — could be flipped on their ear by the end of the first match.
For what it’s worth, I would not end every match with penalty kicks and keep draws. I’d rather see extra time than an impetus for Greece to pack it inside its own 18 for 90 minutes.
But I believe we’d see something better from a 48-team tournament, and it would mostly end the days of, “Man I wish this list of stars was at the World Cup” (or at least make the list much smaller).
As for the “dud teams” involved, those countries get one less guaranteed game by the move to 3-team groups. And while in some ways qualifying would certainly suffer, consider the following scenarios. With CONMEBOL having 1.5 more spots, you’d see teams 9 and 10 alive longer in qualifying. That’s why it’s arguably an improvement for South America, who should’ve gone to a Hex-style format long ago.
What do you think? Are you bummed about the 48-team World Cup? Or is a lot of the furor rooted in a preference to dislike FIFA moves from the hop?
United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal, getting goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini. The second tally inspired the big-haired midfielder to spring over to Mourinho for a huge, nearly knocking the manager of his pegs.
