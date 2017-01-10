More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 18: Anthony Stokes (R) of Ireland takes on Fabian Johnson (L) of USA during the International Friendly match between the Republic of Ireland and USA at the Aviva Stadium on November 18, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The merits of a 48-team World Cup (and sample draw)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 7:19 PM EST

There are fans in certain confederations disappointed at the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026.

A vocal group of Europeans already think it should essentially be a Europe-heavy tournament, and expect the expansion will lead to many blowouts.

Some American and CONCACAF fans worry it will dilute World Cup qualifying, snaring drama from so many fun nights across North and Central America.

There’s something in those arguments, but the gains will outweigh the losses across the world. In other words, we have to be careful that we aren’t living in an echo chamber that the political world would even find a bit goofy.

Consider New Zealand, by far the strongest team in its region, has not be assured a spot in the tournament unless it can win a playoff tie. Or great stories like Bob Bradley‘s Egypt, who was at the mercy of a home-and-home battle for a World Cup group despite going 6-0 in group play.

Look it’s easy to be selfish in these instances, but we are not likely to be dealing with the oft-cited “Tahiti in the 2013 Confederations Cup” scenario.

In fact, let’s consider how it would look. Let’s assume that the 16 groups of three teams still feature one seeded team and confederations remain separated.

UEFA will get 16 teams, and have one team per group. CONMEBOL goes up to six teams, with CONCACAF going to 6.5. Africa goes up to nine, while Asia moves to 8.5. Oceania gets one, presumably, with the hosts snaring an extra.

Using ELOratings.net and the FIFA ratings, here is who would be headed for the World Cup:

Seeded: Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile, Belgium, Colombia, France, Portugal, Uruguay, Spain, Switzerland, Wales, England, Croatia, Poland, HOSTS.

Remaining UEFA (5): Italy, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Turkey, Ukraine.

Brazil Soccer WCup Colombia Ivory CoastRemaining CONMEBOL (1): Ecuador.

CAF (9): Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Tunisia, Ghana.

Asia (9): South Korea, Iran, Japan, Australia, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Syria.

CONCACAF (7): Mexico, Costa Rica, USA, Panama, Honduras, Canada, Jamaica.

Oceania (1): New Zealand

Now a sample draw, where two teams would advance from each group.

GROUP A:
Argentina
Italy
Senegal

GROUP B:
Brazil
Netherlands
Egypt

GROUP C:
Germany
Ivory Coast
Mexico

GROUP D:
Chile
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria

GROUP E:
Belgium
Syria
Algeria

GROUP F:
Colombia
Turkey
Cameroon

GROUP G:
France
Qatar
South Africa

GROUP H:
Portugal
UAE
Tunisia

GROUP I:
Uruguay
Ukraine
Ghana

GROUP J:
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Costa Rica

GROUP K:
Switzerland
Uzbekistan
United States

GROUP L:
Wales
Australia
Panama

GROUP M:
England
Japan
New Zealand

GROUP N:
Croatia
Iran
Honduras

GROUP O:
Poland
Ecuador
Canada

GROUP P:
HOSTS (Let’s cater to UEFA and say, uh, Greece)
South Korea
Jamaica

RECIFE, BRAZIL - JUNE 29: Giorgos Samaras of Greece controls the ball against Oscar Duarte of Costa Rica during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Costa Rica and Greece at Arena Pernambuco on June 29, 2014 in Recife, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
RECIFE, BRAZIL – JUNE 29: Giorgos Samaras of Greece and Oscar Duarte of Costa Rica  (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

So, you’re getting more games and more meaningful games, each in their own individual television window. Even groups that seem clean cut — like Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica — could be flipped on their ear by the end of the first match.

For what it’s worth, I would not end every match with penalty kicks and keep draws. I’d rather see extra time than an impetus for Greece to pack it inside its own 18 for 90 minutes.

But I believe we’d see something better from a 48-team tournament, and it would mostly end the days of, “Man I wish this list of stars was at the World Cup” (or at least make the list much smaller).

As for the “dud teams” involved, those countries get one less guaranteed game by the move to 3-team groups. And while in some ways qualifying would certainly suffer, consider the following scenarios. With CONMEBOL having 1.5 more spots, you’d see teams 9 and 10 alive longer in qualifying. That’s why it’s arguably an improvement for South America, who should’ve gone to a Hex-style format long ago.

What do you think? Are you bummed about the 48-team World Cup? Or is a lot of the furor rooted in a preference to dislike FIFA moves from the hop?

US, Mexico could team up and meet FIFA’s World Cup need

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 28: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF President speak during the 11th Dubai International Sports Conference on December 28, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 7:59 PM EST

ZURICH (AP) The United States and Mexico could team up and meet FIFA’s need for the biggest-ever World Cup in 2026 being staged by the most host nations.

Canada has also joined the North American neighbors for informal talks about a three-way bid in a contest that FIFA will complete during American President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, according to persons familiar with the talks. They spoke on grounds of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

FIFA’s decision Tuesday to expand the 2026 tournament – to 48 teams from 32, playing 80 games instead of 64 – increased the chances of co-hosting to share the load.

“In some regions not only does it make more sense, it’s the only sense,” said FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani, who leads the Canadian soccer federation. “I think when more countries share (hosting) it’s an opportunity to grow the game.”

Asked specifically about a potential three-way bid with the U.S. and Mexico, Montagliani said: “It’s definitely a possibility because the rules now allow for it.

“I also respect the fact that each country has the possibility to put on the World Cup (alone) and I think the discussions will happen quite soon as to what is our region is going to look like at this World Cup as I think it is an opportunity for CONCACAF.”

U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati also took part in a unanimous FIFA Council decision.

Though Mexico soccer leader Decio de Maria does not sit on FIFA’s strategy-setting panel, he was also in Zurich with a top-level delegation from the regional soccer body, known as CONCACAF.

The region was already favored to get its first World Cup since the U.S.-hosted 1994 edition, even before Tuesday’s expansion decision. It now demands more high-quality training camps, hotels and transport for 48 teams, plus FIFA officials and hundreds of thousands of visiting fans.

“It means the number of countries that can host it without building major infrastructure and stadiums is limited,” said Gulati, adding his board has a “fundamental decision” whether to bid. The U.S. could go alone, or bid with one or both neighbors.

Uniting the U.S. and Mexico could win support from more than 20 Spanish-speaking federations among 211 FIFA members that now choose the World Cup hosts.

It should also appeal to FIFA’s sense of soccer having a role in society, amid tense cross-border relations caused by Trump’s outspoken comments on Mexico.

“Listen, I’m a football guy, I’m not a politician,” said Montagliani, who like Gulati speaks fluent Spanish. “The only thing I know from afar about Trump is that he’s a big sports guy and he’s proven that in the past … so you would hope that football will trump politics. No pun intended.”

FIFA typically looks for strong government support, and has it in the next two World Cup host nations Russia and Qatar. Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko is a FIFA Council member and attended Tuesday’s meeting.

FIFA has allowed co-costing at just one of 22 World Cups from 1930 through 2022, which included Mexico hosting alone in 1970 and ’86. FIFA’s former leaders later pledged not to repeat their “two of everything” experience of 2002 in Japan and South Korea.

Still, Infantino campaigned for the presidency last year promising an open mind about pan-regional hosting.

FIFA’s target is May 2020 to choose the 2026 host, though that could change during meetings being held in Bahrain in May.

Asked if bidding could be accelerated if only three candidates emerged, and who all wanted to work together, Infantino said: “It is premature to discuss about it now.”

After Man Utd win, Mourinho already focused on Liverpool

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United celebrates with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United after scoring his sides second goal during the EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on January 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

Even after moving to within 90 minutes of a trip to Wembley, Jose Mourinho couldn’t help but talk about Sunday’s visit from his rivals.

Mourinho is looking forward to Manchester United’s season rematch with Liverpool, a Sunday affair at 11 a.m. EDT.

United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal, getting goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini. The second tally inspired the big-haired midfielder to spring over to Mourinho for a huge, nearly knocking the manager of his pegs.

After the game, though, Mourinho was all business (From ManUtd.com):

“Now this game is over, I think about Sunday. And Sunday, I need to do better, the players need to do better and the stadium has to do better too. Everybody likes big games – players, managers, fans… everyone loves big matches so let’s go for that one on Sunday.”

United and Liverpool drew 0-0 at Anfield in October, and Mourinho thought the Red Devils should’ve picked up a win. United has won nine-straight in all competitions, six in the Premier League, as it’s surged to within three points of the Top Four and five points of second place Liverpool.

Norwegian whizkid Odegaard leaving Real Madrid on loan

By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 5:41 PM EST

Martin Odegaard’s whirlwind recruitment has yielded little for Real Madrid, who Tuesday shipped the youngster on loan to Heerenveen.

The loan is an 18-month deal, giving Odegaard the opportunity to get first team minutes in the Netherlands.

Odegaard posted a five-goal, six-assist season as a 15-year-old for Stromsgodset in Norway. He was the youngest player to ever win a cap for Norway (15).

That helped trigger massive recruitment pitch from teams across the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and more.

Real Madrid won his signature, but life was anything but peachy. He’s made few appearances for the First Team, and this year saw him only appear in a Copa del Rey match versus a lower league side.

USMNT captain Michael Bradley played for Heerenveen at age 19, while Bas Dost, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Will Johnson, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar have also spent time with De Superfriezen.

EFL Cup semis: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on January 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
  • Mata, Fellaini score
  • Chances few for Hull
  • Second leg on Jan. 26

Juan Mata was the star of the show and capped a terrific team goal as Manchester United took the first leg of its EFL Cup semifinal with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Marouane Fellaini scored the second goal off a feed from Matteo Darmian.

The other semifinal begins Wednesday with Liverpool at Southampton.

Old Trafford had no problems getting amped for the Cup tie, and its Red Devils were almost as lively.

Early chances were squandered, though, most notably Henrik Mkhitaryan flashing wide of the near post from 10 yards.

Hull found some happiness in the late goings of the first half, but Mata put an end to that. Paul Pogba found Antonio Valencia deep in the right of Hull’s half, and Mkhitaryan nodded the ensuing cross back across goal for Mata to finish. Well-played. 1-0.

Pogba had a free kick from inside 25 yards and rattled it off the post with under 20 minutes to play.

The passes were an inch-off in the final third for United, on the whole, as the Red Devils looked the only team likely to score in the final part of the first leg.

Fellaini supplied the finish with a leaping nod over Eldin Jakupovic. After a hard-nosed bit of play from Anthony Martial on the left wing, Darmian crossed over the Tigers backs for the big man to finish.

