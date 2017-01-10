More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barclays Asia Trophy Training Session & Press Conference
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Berahino to Stoke; Zelalem in talks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

Saido Berahino could finally be leaving West Bromwich Albion.

Sky Sports claim that Berahino, 23, has been the subject of a bid by Premier League side Stoke City who are looking to add a striker in January. 

Berahino hasn’t played for West Brom since September and had been sent to a training camp in France to work on his match fitness. He’s not scored this season and has only made five appearances for the Baggies.

The former England U-21 international was the subject of bids from Stoke and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous transfer windows but West Brom rejected offers of over $26 million.

Now, with Berahino’s contract set to expire in the summer, Tony Pulis‘ side face a tricky decision. If Berahino leaves for another UK team in the summer when he’s a free agent then West Brom will be due a development fee. However if he goes abroad the Baggies will get nothing for him.

Per the report, Stoke have offered way less than their last offer of $26 million for Berahino. It may be in West Brom’s best interests to accept the bid in January because they’re unlikely to get more than $10 million for him (the current record fee which Liverpool had to pay Burnley for Danny Ings in the summer of 2015) in a development fee.

The Guardian is reporting that U.S. national team youngster Gedion Zelalem, 19, is in talk with Borussia Dortmund over a move to the Bundesliga.

Zelalem was born in Berlin and grew up in Germany until he moved to the U.S. at the age of nine. He declared his national team allegiance to the U.S. in May 2015 and was earmarked as a future star by Arsene Wenger.

The midfielder made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 17 but his career in north London has stalled after going out on loan to Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish second-tier last season. He has made just two appearances for Arsenal this season, both in the EFL Cup.

It is believed no deal for Zelalem is imminent and the silky midfielder has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Arsenal.

There’s no doubting Zelalem’s ability but at this stage he hasn’t developed physical and perhaps time working with Thomas Tuchel and Dortmund’s young side will bring the best out of him. It is unlikely he’d be part of Dortmund’s first team right away but we obviously know BVB gives youth a chance. Zelalem and Pulisic ripping it up together in the Bundesliga?

With Sevilla and Southampton reportedly interested, it is believed Liverpool have slapped a $26 million price-tag on central defender Mamadou Sakho.

Sakho, 26, hasn’t made a single appearance for Liverpool this season after falling out with Jurgen Klopp last summer during.

The French international turned down a loan move to Stoke City in the summer window but it is now believed Liverpool want a substantial sum for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender rather than loaning him out.

Various reports suggest Sevilla is in talks with Liverpool over a deal for Sakho, while Southampton could make a move if captain Jose Fonte (who has handed in a transfer request) moves on in January. Saints boss Claude Puel didn’t comment on speculation linking them with Sakho but it will be intriguing to see what happens as the powerful center back clearly needs to move on from Anfield.

EFL Cup semis: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on January 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
  • Mata, Fellaini score
  • Chances few for Hull
  • Second leg on Jan. 26

Juan Mata was the star of the show and capped a terrific team goal as Manchester United took the first leg of its EFL Cup semifinal with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Marouane Fellaini scored the second goal off a feed from Matteo Darmian.

The other semifinal begins Wednesday with Liverpool at Southampton.

Old Trafford had no problems getting amped for the Cup tie, and its Red Devils were almost as lively.

Early chances were squandered, though, most notably Henrik Mkhitaryan flashing wide of the near post from 10 yards.

Hull found some happiness in the late goings of the first half, but Mata put an end to that. Paul Pogba found Antonio Valencia deep in the right of Hull’s half, and Mkhitaryan nodded the ensuing cross back across goal for Mata to finish. Well-played. 1-0.

Pogba had a free kick from inside 25 yards and rattled it off the post with under 20 minutes to play.

The passes were an inch-off in the final third for United, on the whole, as the Red Devils looked the only team likely to score in the final part of the first leg.

Fellaini supplied the finish with a leaping nod over Eldin Jakupovic. After a hard-nosed bit of play from Anthony Martial on the left wing, Darmian crossed over the Tigers backs for the big man to finish.

Schneiderlin set for $27 million move to Everton

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United leaves the pitch after being substituted during the EFL Cup Third Round match between Northampton Town and Mancester United at Sixfields Stadium on September 21, 2016 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

Manchester United has agreed to sell ex-Southampton star Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton after a disappointing time at Old Trafford.

Multiple reports have the fee between $27-29 million, as Ronald Koeman will be reunited with the French midfielder. The pair spent 2014-15 together at St. Mary’s.

Schneiderlin, 27, could cause a domino effect in the Everton midfield pecking order, with James McCarthy and Tom Cleverley both linked with potential moves away from Goodison Park.

Only three of his eight appearances this season have come in the Premier League, a steep drop-off from his 29 PL matches last season. He was a mainstay at Saints as the club climbed into the top flight.

Report: Silva gets Hull City a striker with Niasse loan

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: New Everton signing Oumar Niasse shakes hands with a member of groundstaff prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EST

Marco Silva is bringing new blood to the KC Stadium, and the money shows Hull City will again spend to avoid relegation.

Oumar Niasse was signed to Everton on the January transfer window’s Deadline Day last season, joining the Roberto Martinez’s Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow for a whopping $19 million.

The striker cobbled together just 142 minutes in the Premier League despite that price tag, failing to score a single goal, but has scored 7 goals in 5 appearances for the Toffees’ PL2 side this season.

The Hull Daily Mail reports that Hull would take Niasse on loan and pay his full wages with an option to buy.

Despite being reported yesterday that a deal had been done between the two clubs, suggestions are the move was finally agreed Tuesday, with the Tigers likely to unveil their new striker in time to be included in Marco Silva’s squad for their next Premier League game on Saturday at home to Bournemouth.

Hull’s strike corps has fumbled its way through the Premier League season, with Adama Diomande, Abel Hernandez — who’s been hurt long-term — and Dieumerci Mbokani chipping in for just three goals.

Niasse scored 8 goals in 15 appearances for Lokomotiv before his midseason move to Everton last season and has three goals in eight caps for Senegal.

Hull had similar problems in the 2013-14 campaign, leading to purchases of Shane Long and Nikica Jelavic. The Tigers finished 16th and avoided relegation.

LIVE: EFL Cup semifinal: Man United host Hull City

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

Manchester United and Hull City clash in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday at Old Trafford with the old and new Jose Mourinho squaring off.

Mourinho and United are on a eight-game winning streak in all competitions while Portuguese manager Marco Silva has a 100 percent record after winning his first game in charge of the Tigers, a 2-0 FA Cup third round win against Swansea City last weekend.

United have put out a strong team as Mourinho’s obsession with winning the EFL Cup continues. The Portuguese coach has won the trophy three times as Chelsea boss in the past and with his star players in fine form he’ll fancy burying relegation-haunted Hull in the first leg at home.

For Hull, this a free hit for them. Silva, 39, has signed a contract until the end of the season after taking over from Mike Phelan last week and his remit is clear: keep Hull City in the Premier League.

That means he may mix up his squad but in truth Hull doesn’t have any strength in depth so he’ll likely put out a team which is close to his best lineup.

Below are the starting lineups for each team, while you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above at 2:45 p.m. ET.