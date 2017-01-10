Transfer Rumor Roundup: Berahino to Stoke; Zelalem in talks

Saido Berahino could finally be leaving West Bromwich Albion.

Sky Sports claim that Berahino, 23, has been the subject of a bid by Premier League side Stoke City who are looking to add a striker in January.

Berahino hasn’t played for West Brom since September and had been sent to a training camp in France to work on his match fitness. He’s not scored this season and has only made five appearances for the Baggies.

The former England U-21 international was the subject of bids from Stoke and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous transfer windows but West Brom rejected offers of over $26 million.

Now, with Berahino’s contract set to expire in the summer, Tony Pulis‘ side face a tricky decision. If Berahino leaves for another UK team in the summer when he’s a free agent then West Brom will be due a development fee. However if he goes abroad the Baggies will get nothing for him.

Per the report, Stoke have offered way less than their last offer of $26 million for Berahino. It may be in West Brom’s best interests to accept the bid in January because they’re unlikely to get more than $10 million for him (the current record fee which Liverpool had to pay Burnley for Danny Ings in the summer of 2015) in a development fee.

The Guardian is reporting that U.S. national team youngster Gedion Zelalem, 19, is in talk with Borussia Dortmund over a move to the Bundesliga.

Zelalem was born in Berlin and grew up in Germany until he moved to the U.S. at the age of nine. He declared his national team allegiance to the U.S. in May 2015 and was earmarked as a future star by Arsene Wenger.

The midfielder made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 17 but his career in north London has stalled after going out on loan to Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish second-tier last season. He has made just two appearances for Arsenal this season, both in the EFL Cup.

It is believed no deal for Zelalem is imminent and the silky midfielder has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Arsenal.

There’s no doubting Zelalem’s ability but at this stage he hasn’t developed physical and perhaps time working with Thomas Tuchel and Dortmund’s young side will bring the best out of him. It is unlikely he’d be part of Dortmund’s first team right away but we obviously know BVB gives youth a chance. Zelalem and Pulisic ripping it up together in the Bundesliga?

With Sevilla and Southampton reportedly interested, it is believed Liverpool have slapped a $26 million price-tag on central defender Mamadou Sakho.

Sakho, 26, hasn’t made a single appearance for Liverpool this season after falling out with Jurgen Klopp last summer during.

The French international turned down a loan move to Stoke City in the summer window but it is now believed Liverpool want a substantial sum for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender rather than loaning him out.

Various reports suggest Sevilla is in talks with Liverpool over a deal for Sakho, while Southampton could make a move if captain Jose Fonte (who has handed in a transfer request) moves on in January. Saints boss Claude Puel didn’t comment on speculation linking them with Sakho but it will be intriguing to see what happens as the powerful center back clearly needs to move on from Anfield.

