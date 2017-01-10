More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Luis Suarez (2nd L) of FC Barcelona and Sergio Ramos (L) of Real Madrid CF fight for the ball during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
UEFA reluctantly support World Cup expansion; Germany, Spain hit out

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

There is plenty of fallout from the decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams.

With a unanimous vote cast in favor of adding 16 extra teams for the tournament, which the U.S. is the overwhelming favorites to host, its seems like everyone is on board.

Not so much.

As well as the German FA speaking out against expansion, word is now coming out of La Liga that the Spanish top-flight plans legal action against FIFA to overturn the decision on expansion.

La Liga claims that FIFA never consulted Europe’s leagues on the expansion plans which will now see plenty more players called on for international duty.

As for European soccer’s governing body UEFA, they were the only confederation who had spoken out against expanding the World Cup beyond its current 32-team format before the FIFA Council meeting which ratified the changes on Jan. 10.

UEFA voted in favor of having a 48-team World Cup but has released the following statement following the talks in Zurich.

“During the FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, it was clear that all other confederations were overwhelmingly in favor of expanding the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2026. As a result, Uefa decided to join in supporting the new format of the competition. UEFA is satisfied that it succeeded in postponing the final decision regarding the slot allocation of every confederation in the future format of the FIFA World Cup.

“We would also like to state that we are happy that the new proposed length and format of the tournament does not increase the burden on players. We will also ensure that clubs’ interests will continue to be protected.”

The English Football Association has also released a statement on the decision and says “we note that further discussions will follow across the confederations and would expect a proper consultation process to be carried out before any decision is made.”

Simply put, even though this decision has been made by the FIFA Council it could face plenty of legal battles from elsewhere in the soccer world.

MLS player injured on road trying assist car accident victim

TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Ryan Hollingshead #12 of FC Dallas passes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC at BMO Field on May 7, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 1:34 PM EST

FRISCO, Texas (AP) FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead is recovering from three fractured cervical vertebrae after he was struck by a car while trying to assist another driver who had been in an accident.

Hollingshead will be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks. The MLS club said Monday he is not at risk of spinal cord damage or loss of function. He is home after his hospital release Sunday.

The team says Hollingshead got out of his vehicle Friday to help another driver and was struck by a car that spun on an icy road in Irving, Texas.

The 25-year-old Californian has played the last three seasons for FC Dallas.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Berahino to Stoke; Zelalem in talks

Barclays Asia Trophy Training Session & Press Conference
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

Saido Berahino could finally be leaving West Bromwich Albion.

Sky Sports claim that Berahino, 23, has been the subject of a bid by Premier League side Stoke City who are looking to add a striker in January. 

Berahino hasn’t played for West Brom since September and had been sent to a training camp in France to work on his match fitness. He’s not scored this season and has only made five appearances for the Baggies.

The former England U-21 international was the subject of bids from Stoke and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous transfer windows but West Brom rejected offers of over $26 million.

Now, with Berahino’s contract set to expire in the summer, Tony Pulis‘ side face a tricky decision. If Berahino leaves for another UK team in the summer when he’s a free agent then West Brom will be due a development fee. However if he goes abroad the Baggies will get nothing for him.

Per the report, Stoke have offered way less than their last offer of $26 million for Berahino. It may be in West Brom’s best interests to accept the bid in January because they’re unlikely to get more than $10 million for him (the current record fee which Liverpool had to pay Burnley for Danny Ings in the summer of 2015) in a development fee.

The Guardian is reporting that U.S. national team youngster Gedion Zelalem, 19, is in talk with Borussia Dortmund over a move to the Bundesliga.

Zelalem was born in Berlin and grew up in Germany until he moved to the U.S. at the age of nine. He declared his national team allegiance to the U.S. in May 2015 and was earmarked as a future star by Arsene Wenger.

The midfielder made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 17 but his career in north London has stalled after going out on loan to Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish second-tier last season. He has made just two appearances for Arsenal this season, both in the EFL Cup.

It is believed no deal for Zelalem is imminent and the silky midfielder has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Arsenal.

There’s no doubting Zelalem’s ability but at this stage he hasn’t developed physical and perhaps time working with Thomas Tuchel and Dortmund’s young side will bring the best out of him. It is unlikely he’d be part of Dortmund’s first team right away but we obviously know BVB gives youth a chance. Zelalem and Pulisic ripping it up together in the Bundesliga?

With Sevilla and Southampton reportedly interested, it is believed Liverpool have slapped a $26 million price-tag on central defender Mamadou Sakho.

Sakho, 26, hasn’t made a single appearance for Liverpool this season after falling out with Jurgen Klopp last summer during.

The French international turned down a loan move to Stoke City in the summer window but it is now believed Liverpool want a substantial sum for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender rather than loaning him out.

Various reports suggest Sevilla is in talks with Liverpool over a deal for Sakho, while Southampton could make a move if captain Jose Fonte (who has handed in a transfer request) moves on in January. Saints boss Claude Puel didn’t comment on speculation linking them with Sakho but it will be intriguing to see what happens as the powerful center back clearly needs to move on from Anfield.

Rocco Commisso buys control of New York Cosmos

Spanish soccer star Raul (R holding trophy) celebrates with his teammates after the NASL Championship Final match between the NY Cosmos and the Ottawa Fury November 15, 2015 in Hempstead, NY. Raul has planned to retire after the match. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Rocco B. Commisso, the chief executive of Mediacom Communications Corp. and a former soccer player at Columbia, has purchased majority ownership of the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos and will become the club’s chairman.

The Cosmos relaunched with the second-tier league in 2013 under CEO Seamus O’Brien and won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The league is contracting from 12 teams last fall to eight this year.

The 67-year-old Commisso was co-captain of Columbia’s 1970 team that made the Lions’ first appearance in the NCAA playoffs, and the university’s soccer stadium was named after him in 2013.

Featuring Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Giorgio Chinaglia, the Cosmos played in the old NASL from 1971-84 and folded in 1985.

Klopp warns Barcelona not to bid $70 million for Coutinho

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool scores their fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EST

Barcelona, you’ve been warned.

Jurgen Klopp has issued a hands off warning to the Spanish giants as reports continue to circulate that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 24, will be the subject of a $70 million bid this summer.

Coutinho looks set to return to Liverpool’s matchday squad for the EFL Cup semifinal first leg at Southampton on Wednesday, with the Brazilian out since November with an ankle injury he suffered in the Reds’ win against Sunderland at Anfield.

Klopp confirmed that Coutinho is going nowhere but also admitted that the fact his star man has been out injured for two months won’t stop big clubs bidding for him.

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed,” Klopp said. “Big clubs don’t think in this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards. It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks.”

Coutinho is likely to come off the bench against Southampton to shake some rust off and get some minutes under his belt ahead of the huge derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alongside Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, Coutinho is key to Klopp’s masterpan at Anfield.

We all know what happened with Luis Suarez in the summer of 2014 but if Liverpool wants to remain a title contender beyond this season, Coutinho simply has to stay on board. That is all.