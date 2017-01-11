More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 18: Pierre Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scores a goal against SC Sporting during the UEFA Champions League match between SC Sporting and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 18, 2016 in Lisbon, Lisboa. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
2017 Africa Cup of Nations: A look at Group A

Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 10:10 PM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A look at the teams and key players in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations:

Gabon gets to stage the African Cup for the second time in five years, hoping that home advantage will help carry the team to at least the semifinals this time. As co-host in 2012, Gabon topped its group and did it by playing some compelling soccer. An agonizing loss in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals cut short the euphoria. Gabon has slipped down the world rankings since then and a couple of results last year, including a 4-1 hammering by Ivory Coast, signaled that this team may also struggle to get to the semifinals for the first time. But home crowds can be a powerful motivator and Gabon has Africa’s top tournament all to itself for the next three weeks as the sole host.

Key player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

No doubt Gabon’s standout player, the 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is the top scorer in Germany’s Bundesliga with 16 goals in 15 games this season. The burning question will be: Can his teammates provide Aubameyang with the help he needs?

Best result: Quarterfinals, 1996 and 2012.

Burkina Faso surprisingly made the 2013 final, narrowly losing to Nigeria. That team was led by the attacking duo of Aristide Bance and Jonathan Pitroipa, who are still regulars. But Burkina Faso has always had an up-and-down time at the African Cup and consistency has never been its strength. Two years after being within touching distance of the title, Burkina Faso was eliminated in the group stage at the last African Cup without winning a game.

Key player: Bertrand Traore

Although Bance and Pitroipa are important to Burkina Faso, maybe this tournament will be a coming-of-age for Chelsea’s Bertrand Traore. The 21-year-old creative midfielder, now on loan at Dutch club Ajax, first played for Burkina Faso’s national team at the age of 15, a sign of serious talent.

Best result: Runner-up, 2013.

Roger Milla’s hip-wiggling celebration and Cameroon players dancing their way into the quarterfinals of the 1990 World Cup – the first African team to do that – is now a very distant memory. Cameroon failed to even qualify for the Cup of Nations in 2012 and 2013 and left the last tournament, which was meant to be a glorious comeback, without winning a game. Cameroon also embarrassed itself at the last two World Cups, losing all six of its games. There were signs of a turnaround, with Cameroon unbeaten in competitive games last year, only for more problems to emerge in the lead-up to this tournament when eight players, including Premier League-based defenders Joel Matip and Allan Nyom, and striker Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, decided they didn’t want to play at the tournament. It doesn’t bode well.

Key player: Benjamin Moukandjo

The new captain has the task of uniting the Cameroon team. If he strikes up a profitable partnership with Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon might start winning back some pride.

Best result: Winner, 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002.

One of the stories of the tournament, even before a ball is kicked. Guinea-Bissau qualified for the African Cup for the first time ever, allowing players at clubs in the second division in Romania and third division in Portugal to brush shoulders with world-class stars like Aubameyang. Guinea Bissau, a little dot of a country on the far west coast of Africa, only had its first shot at qualifying for the African Cup in 1994.

Key player: The team

There are no stars in this team. Captain Bocundji Ca, a midfielder with second-tier French club Stade Riems, said it best in a recent interview with a local radio station: “We attack and defend together.”

Best result: Debut.

Report: Jesse Marsch getting Red Bull promotion, from NY to Salzburg

Jesse Marsch
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 9:10 PM EST

Just like that time 19-year-old you got promoted from sales associate to shift manager at the same store/company, New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch has earned himself a gigantic, career- and life-changing promotion.

According to a report on MLSsoccer.com, Marsch is currently in Europe meeting with Red Bull executives with an eye toward naming the 43-year-old American the next head man in charge at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg (Red Bull also own and operate RB Leipzig in Germany).

While the Salzburg job isn’t technically available as of this posting, current manager Oscar Garcia has been linked with various jobs around Europe. Marsch has been wildly successful in his two seasons as Red Bulls head coach, finishing top of the Eastern Conference (regular season) in 2015 and 2016. According to the report, assistant coaches Chris Armas and Denis Hamlett top the list of candidates to replace Marsch.

The widely assumed hierarchy ranks as follows: Leipzig is the crown jewel; Salzburg was the original, but in a growth-limited country; and New York is the long-term investment in a growing league, and one of the world’s most desirable cities. That puts Marsch just one step away from the top job.

Unless the U.S. national team comes calling first, after the 2018 World Cup.

Finally, an answer to “Why hasn’t Messi signed a new contract?”

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium on December 18, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

Lionel Messi’s current Barcelona contract has just 18 months left to run before expiration, which means, in theory in theory in theory, every soccer club in the world could be competing with one another to sign Messi as an impending free agent 12 months from right now.

The question, “How in the world have Barcelona allowed his contract to creep that close to expiring?” has been a hot topic for discussion going on a full year now. Finally, a concrete answer has emerged, as Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau connected a pair of dates this week: the La Liga rule that stipulates a club can spend no more than 70 percent of its annual budget on player wages, and an admission that offering Messi (current contract: $23 million) a new contract right now — so shortly after re-signing Neymar and Luis Suarez ($26.5 million) — would put the club over that 70-percent threshold. Oops.

Here’s Grau with the meat-and-potatoes explanation — quotes from the Guardian:

“Barcelona has to analyse this situation with a cold head and common sense. Barca can’t exceed 70 percent of its budget on wages and therefore we have to make the numbers add up.”

Translation: Barcelona have to, either: 1) create an additional revenue stream that’ll generate tens of millions of dollars in order to offer a contract befitting the greatest player of all time; or, 2) convince Messi that he makes enough money through endorsements and other ventures, thus he can afford to take the “hometown” discount in order to make the numbers work.

Ahem. Good luck with no. 2, Barca.

Chelsea move closer to redeveloping Stamford Bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on February 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 6:49 PM EST

LONDON (AP) Chelsea has overcome the latest hurdle to redeveloping its Stamford Bridge stadium and allowing the Premier League leaders to catch up with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea says in a statement Wednesday that the local authority’s planning committee has given permission for the redevelopment to go ahead.

The club added: “The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions.”

Chelsea has decided to turn its existing home into a 60,000-seater stadium rather than relocating in west London. That will eventually give Chelsea a similar capacity to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the new venue for Tottenham being built next to its current White Hart Lane home.

Lackluster Liverpool stuttering ahead of Man United clash

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool gives instructions during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

SOUTHAMPTON — Somehow Liverpool is still in with a chance of making the EFL Cup final but their shaky form continues.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Southampton in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday but the Premier League title contenders should’ve lost by two or three to out-of-form Saints.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who have now drawn with PL relegation strugglers Sunderland, then League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and lost to Southampton in their last three games, never got going at a chilly St Mary’s on the south coast of England and that’s not good news ahead of their massive Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated possession but apart from a first half chance for Roberto Firmino they hardly threatened Southampton’s defense.

Speaking after the game Klopp admitted he was an off day for his side.

“After we conceded one goal obviously the game changed. Even if I try to explain it, it is not that easy. I am actually not used to a reaction like this from my boys. We have to accept tonight was not good,” Klopp said. “We were dominant second half and they had one or two counter attacks, that’s how it is. It is not a big problem. We have to defend them with passion. We had not a lot of chances. If we had some, Roberto Firmino first half, one or two other moments. We had a lot of moments in around the box where we could have had a chance but we didn’t make it.”

Was the fact that Liverpool escaped Southampton with a 1-0 defeat a plus for Klopp?

“The only one, actually,” Klopp said. “It is the third best result if you don’t win. Drawing or losing 1-0 is the best result, I don’t like it too much. This team always shows a reaction. We have to show a reaction in this cup against Southampton but it would be cool if we could already show a reaction at the weekend because we probably need a better performance to get something at Old Trafford.”

Ahead of the derby at United, Liverpool looked uncharacteristically disjointed in attack with Sadio Mane away at the African Cup of Nations, Daniel Sturridge ineffective and the duo of Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino patrolling the same spaces and shut down. It was an off day in attack for a Liverpool side who are the highest scorers in the Premier League but have now failed to score at St Mary’s on their last two visits.

Luckily for Liverpool, Southampton’s attack had yet another off day too as they continue to miss the presence of leading goalscorer Charlie Austin who is out through injury.

Saints goalscorer Nathan Redmond summed up just how wasteful he Saints were.

“I should have had four goals today. I didn’t realize how much time I had but I will learn from those mistakes. At least we won and we can take a lead to Anfield.”

He was right.

Redmond was twice denied by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was their best player, and he somehow clipped the bar when clean though on the break as Cedric and the impressive Virgil Van Dijk also went close for Saints.

Aside from Karius’ display the fact that Liverpool is  just a goal down going into the second leg at Anfield in two weeks time is the major plus for Klopp.

He admitted that Karius “kept them in the game” and the German coach believes his side still have a great chance of advancing to the final where they will likely face old foes Manchester United who beat Hull City 2-0 in their semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

Klopp knows his side got away from St Mary’s with an extremely favorable 1-0 defeat on Wednesday. It’s not often an almost full-strength Liverpool side can say that.

“The performance doesn’t feel too good, that’s how it is. But for the final everything is open, still,” Klopp said. “At the moment, there are two disappointed managers after the game. One because he lost and the performance wasn’t good. One because he only won 1-0 and has to go to Anfield for the second leg afterwards. We will strike back, we will be a different team. Everything will be different at Anfield.”

Game on. See you at Anfield on Jan. 25.