SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Nathan Redmond of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England.
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

EFL Cup semi — HT: Redmond puts Saints ahead of Liverpool (video)

By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 3:35 PM EST

In a first half largely dominated by the home side, Nathan Redmond nabbed a richly deserved opening goal (below video) to give Southampton a 1-0 lead at the quarter mark of Saints’ EFL Cup semifinal tie with Liverpool.

Loris Karius, Liverpool’s oft-criticized, young goalkeeper, was outstanding in the opening 45 minutes, making four saves in total, two of which came in spectacular fashion to prevent a difference on the scoreboard more representative of the general run of play.

Jurgen Klopp will likely ease Philippe Coutinho, who’s missed the last six weeks with an ankle injury, back into the side as the second half wears on, as the Reds chase a vital away goal in the first leg.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 11: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team's third goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on January 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Three things we learned: Southampton’s win vs. Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Oriol Romeu of Southampton holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

SOUTHAMPTON — Saints are one step closer to Wembley Stadium.

They beat Liverpool 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal as they take a lead with them to Anfield for the second leg in two weeks time.

Here’s what we learned from a chilly night at St Mary’s.

SAINTS STAND UP

After three-straight defeats in the Premier League it would’ve been easy for Saints’ players to sulk ahead of this semifinal, their first in the League Cup since 1987. They didn’t.

They came out fighting and without captain Jose Fonte, who has put in a transfer request and is unavailable for selection throughout the January transfer window, they were lacking their leader.

The rest of the squad stood up and were counted in front of a sold-out St Mary’s.

In midfield Oriol Romeu and Jordy Clasie set the tone, snapping in to tackles and disrupting Liverpool’s groove with brilliant displays. In defense Virgil Van Dijk has probably just allowed Daniel Sturridge to jump out of his back pocket and Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana were both too narrow and clogged up the space behind Sturridge. More on that later.

Saints did a great job to not only shut down Liverpool but when they won the ball back they kept it as Romeu and Clasie took the extra touch and second to steady themselves. Saints didn’t do that in their 0-0 draw against Liverpool at home in November as they somehow held on for a point. They look more composed and confident this time out and if it wasn’t for a combination of Karius and slack finishing on the break it could’ve been even better for Southampton as Jay Rodriguez led the line confidently.

The fact Southampton’s fans will be upset they only beat Liverpool 1-0 says it all. The slump has been stopped and this big semifinal win against a team contending for the PL title will give Claude Puel‘s men confidence they can go to Anfield and get a draw or win they need to make their first major final since 2003.

KARIUS PROVES HIS WORTH

Loris Karius may have kept his team in this tie.

In the first half the German goalkeeper made two fine stops from Redmond, early in the half and then just before half time, as two cutbacks evaded everyone and found Saints’ winger at the back post but he was twice denied.

Karius, 23, has had plenty of critics in his first season in England and has lost his place as first-choice to Simon Mignolet after some shaky displays and mistakes in the Premier League at Bournemouth and West Ham.

This performance may not win him back his place as Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper but it will go a long way to reminding Klopp just how talented is. One slip up by Mignolet and Karius has to be straight back in.

MANE MISSED; ONE EYE ON UNITED

Liverpool badly missed former Southampton attacker Sadio Mane on Wednesday.

Mane, 24, is at the African Cup of Nations in Gabon with Senegal and his raw pace would have made a massive difference against his former club.

Liverpool looked stagnant in attack with Lallana and Firmino dropping deeper and deeper to get the ball but often stopped by Romeu and Clasie and there weren’t enough runs in- behind to stretch Southampton’s defense. Sturridge cut a frustrated figure up top on his own as he got his big chance to start and show his best ahead of the derby against Manchester United on Sunday.

This touch map sums up just how ineffective Sturridge was and it is unlikely he will lead the line against the Red Devils.

With a massive Premier League clash at United coming up, Sturridge is not on form and Liverpool may look to start Coutinho behind Firmino as they look to reignite their fluid attacking unit.

Did Klopp’s side have one eye on a game which could go a long way to not only deciding their title aspirations but also their top four hopes? They played like it.

EFL Cup semis, leg 1: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Loris Karius and Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool look on as Nathan Redmond of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England.
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

Southampton find themselves 90 minutes from their first major Cup final since 2003 (FA Cup — lost to Arsenal) after edging Liverpool, 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium, in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Fraser Forster made the game’s first save (his only save for 60 minutes) in the 18th minute, denying a criminally unmarked Roberto Firmino from 12 yards out, at which point it turned into the Nathan Redmond versus Loris Karius show.

Liverpool’s oft-criticized, 23-year-old ‘keeper made a pair of spectacular saves to thwart Redmond, denying him from close range in the 19th and 43rd minutes, to limit Saints’ halftime advantage to 1-0.

Redmond would get the better of Karious, though, in the 20th minute, timing his run perfectly to remain onside until the moment Jay Rodriguez slipped the ball into acres of space for the speedy winger. Karius rushed off his line to close down the angle, but the finish was low and to the far post. 1-0, Saints.

Saints nearly made it 2-0 in the 65th minute, when Redmond played Cedric through down the right side of the penalty area. With Jay Rodriguez looming large in front of goal, the Portuguese full back opted to shoot from a tight angle rather than cross for Rodriguez, and his shot skewed wide of Karius’ near post.

Redmond went even closer to doubling Saints’ lead in the 82nd minute, but his deftly chipped effort clanged off the crossbar after Shane Long won the ball on the left wing and crossed for Redmond. Karius again came rushing out, but Redmond’s shot eluded his outstretched hand before coming back off the underside of the crossbar. So nearly a two-goal lead.

Liverpool will host the second leg at Anfield in two weeks’ time, Wednesday, Jan. 25, with the winner advancing to the final at Wembley Stadium, where they’ll face the winner of Manchester United versus Hull City in the other semifinal (Man United won the first leg at home, 2-0 on Tuesday).

LIVE – EFL Cup semi: Saints vs. Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool (L) chases Jay Rodriguez of Southampton (R) during the Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Southampton, England.
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

Southampton and Liverpool follow-up Tuesday’s EFL Cup semifinal first leg by holding one of their own at St. Mary’s.

Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

On Tuesday, Manchester United beat Hull City 2-0 at Old Trafford to move Jose Mourinho to within 90 minutes of his first Cup final with the Red Devils.

As for Saints and Liverpool:

  • Southampton is yet to win an EFL Cup, only making one final in 1979.
  • Liverpool is the most-accomplished EFL Cup club in history, snaring 8, last winning in 2012.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster, Cédric, van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Clasie, Romeu, Davis, Tadić, Redmond, Rodriguez. Subs: Lewis, Long, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Stephens, McQueen, Sims.

Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge. Subs: Mignolet, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Coutinho, Woodburn, Origi.

