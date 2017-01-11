More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool gives instructions during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Lackluster Liverpool stuttering ahead of Man United clash

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

SOUTHAMPTON — Somehow Liverpool is still in with a chance of making the EFL Cup final but their shaky form continues.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Southampton in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday but the Premier League title contenders should’ve lost by two or three to out-of-form Saints.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who have now drawn with PL relegation strugglers Sunderland, then League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and lost to Southampton in their last three games, never got going at a chilly St Mary’s on the south coast of England and that’s not good news ahead of their massive Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated possession but apart from a first half chance for Roberto Firmino they hardly threatened Southampton’s defense.

Speaking after the game Klopp admitted he was an off day for his side.

“After we conceded one goal obviously the game changed. Even if I try to explain it, it is not that easy. I am actually not used to a reaction like this from my boys. We have to accept tonight was not good,” Klopp said. “We were dominant second half and they had one or two counter attacks, that’s how it is. It is not a big problem. We have to defend them with passion. We had not a lot of chances. If we had some, Roberto Firmino first half, one or two other moments. We had a lot of moments in around the box where we could have had a chance but we didn’t make it.”

Was the fact that Liverpool escaped Southampton with a 1-0 defeat a plus for Klopp?

“The only one, actually,” Klopp said. “It is the third best result if you don’t win. Drawing or losing 1-0 is the best result, I don’t like it too much. This team always shows a reaction. We have to show a reaction in this cup against Southampton but it would be cool if we could already show a reaction at the weekend because we probably need a better performance to get something at Old Trafford.”

Ahead of the derby at United, Liverpool looked uncharacteristically disjointed in attack with Sadio Mane away at the African Cup of Nations, Daniel Sturridge ineffective and the duo of Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino patrolling the same spaces and shut down. It was an off day in attack for a Liverpool side who are the highest scorers in the Premier League but have now failed to score at St Mary’s on their last two visits.

Luckily for Liverpool, Southampton’s attack had yet another off day too as they continue to miss the presence of leading goalscorer Charlie Austin who is out through injury.

Saints goalscorer Nathan Redmond summed up just how wasteful he Saints were.

“I should have had four goals today. I didn’t realize how much time I had but I will learn from those mistakes. At least we won and we can take a lead to Anfield.”

He was right.

Redmond was twice denied by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was their best player, and he somehow clipped the bar when clean though on the break as Cedric and the impressive Virgil Van Dijk also went close for Saints.

Aside from Karius’ display the fact that Liverpool is  just a goal down going into the second leg at Anfield in two weeks time is the major plus for Klopp.

He admitted that Karius “kept them in the game” and the German coach believes his side still have a great chance of advancing to the final where they will likely face old foes Manchester United who beat Hull City 2-0 in their semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

Klopp knows his side got away from St Mary’s with an extremely favorable 1-0 defeat on Wednesday. It’s not often an almost full-strength Liverpool side can say that.

“The performance doesn’t feel too good, that’s how it is. But for the final everything is open, still,” Klopp said. “At the moment, there are two disappointed managers after the game. One because he lost and the performance wasn’t good. One because he only won 1-0 and has to go to Anfield for the second leg afterwards. We will strike back, we will be a different team. Everything will be different at Anfield.”

Game on. See you at Anfield on Jan. 25.

Finally, an answer to “Why hasn’t Messi signed a new contract?”

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium on December 18, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

Lionel Messi’s current Barcelona contract has just 18 months left to run before expiration, which means, in theory in theory in theory, every soccer club in the world could be competing with one another to sign Messi as an impending free agent 12 months from right now.

The question, “How in the world have Barcelona allowed his contract to creep that close to expiring?” has been a hot topic for discussion going on a full year now. Finally, a concrete answer has emerged, as Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau connected a pair of dates this week: the La Liga rule that stipulates a club can spend no more than 70 percent of its annual budget on player wages, and an admission that offering Messi (current contract: $23 million) a new contract right now — so shortly after re-signing Neymar and Luis Suarez ($26.5 million) — would put the club over that 70-percent threshold. Oops.

Here’s Grau with the meat-and-potatoes explanation — quotes from the Guardian:

“Barcelona has to analyse this situation with a cold head and common sense. Barca can’t exceed 70 percent of its budget on wages and therefore we have to make the numbers add up.”

Translation: Barcelona have to, either: 1) create an additional revenue stream that’ll generate tens of millions of dollars in order to offer a contract befitting the greatest player of all time; or, 2) convince Messi that he makes enough money through endorsements and other ventures, thus he can afford to take the “hometown” discount in order to make the numbers work.

Ahem. Good luck with no. 2, Barca.

Chelsea move closer to redeveloping Stamford Bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on February 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 6:49 PM EST

LONDON (AP) Chelsea has overcome the latest hurdle to redeveloping its Stamford Bridge stadium and allowing the Premier League leaders to catch up with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea says in a statement Wednesday that the local authority’s planning committee has given permission for the redevelopment to go ahead.

The club added: “The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions.”

Chelsea has decided to turn its existing home into a 60,000-seater stadium rather than relocating in west London. That will eventually give Chelsea a similar capacity to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the new venue for Tottenham being built next to its current White Hart Lane home.

VIDEO: Messi does it again — watch his latest free-kick magic

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 11: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scores his team's third goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on January 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 11, 2017, 5:17 PM EST

One day, we’re going to be totally unimpressed when Lionel Messi casually hits a free kick over/around the wall, out of reach of the goalkeeper, and off the inside/underside of the woodwork.

Today is not that day. After the stunner he hammered past Villarreal on Sunday, Messi opted for a much more finesse, deceptive approach against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday. With goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz, and the whole world, recalling the untouchable screamer of three days ago, Messi did the complete opposite of what any mere mortal expected. (No deflection on the way through, for the record.)

The goal, by the way, pushed Barcelona from a 3-3 aggregate score with less than 15 minutes remaining in the second leg, to a 4-3 triumph and progression into the quarterfinals. Just another ho-hum Wednesday night stroll in the park for Messi, really.

Three things we learned: Southampton’s win vs. Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Oriol Romeu of Southampton holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

SOUTHAMPTON — Saints are one step closer to Wembley Stadium.

They beat Liverpool 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal as they take a lead with them to Anfield for the second leg in two weeks time.

Here’s what we learned from a chilly night at St Mary’s.

SAINTS STAND UP

After three-straight defeats in the Premier League it would’ve been easy for Saints’ players to sulk ahead of this semifinal, their first in the League Cup since 1987. They didn’t.

They came out fighting and without captain Jose Fonte, who has put in a transfer request and is unavailable for selection throughout the January transfer window, they were lacking their leader.

The rest of the squad stood up and were counted in front of a sold-out St Mary’s.

In midfield Oriol Romeu and Jordy Clasie set the tone, snapping in to tackles and disrupting Liverpool’s groove with brilliant displays. In defense Virgil Van Dijk has probably just allowed Daniel Sturridge to jump out of his back pocket and Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana were both too narrow and clogged up the space behind Sturridge. More on that later.

Saints did a great job to not only shut down Liverpool but when they won the ball back they kept it as Romeu and Clasie took the extra touch and second to steady themselves. Saints didn’t do that in their 0-0 draw against Liverpool at home in November as they somehow held on for a point. They looked more composed and confident this time out and if it wasn’t for a combination of Karius and slack finishing on the break it could’ve been even better for Southampton as Jay Rodriguez led the line confidently.

The fact Southampton’s fans will be upset they only beat Liverpool 1-0 says it all. The slump has been stopped and this big semifinal win against a team contending for the PL title will give Claude Puel‘s men confidence they can go to Anfield and get a draw or win they need to make their first major final since 2003. Saints’ players dug deep and put in a performance Puel would be proud of.

KARIUS PROVES HIS WORTH

Loris Karius may have kept his team in this tie.

In the first half the German goalkeeper made two fine stops from Redmond, early in the half and then just before half time, as two cutbacks evaded everyone and found Saints’ winger at the back post but he was twice denied.

Karius, 23, has had plenty of critics in his first season in England and has lost his place as first-choice to Simon Mignolet after some shaky displays and mistakes in the Premier League against Bournemouth and West Ham.

This performance may not win him back his place as Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper but it will go a long way to reminding Klopp just how talented he is. One slip up by Mignolet and Karius has to be straight back in.

MANE MISSED; ONE EYE ON UNITED

Liverpool badly missed former Southampton attacker Sadio Mane on Wednesday.

Mane, 24, is at the African Cup of Nations in Gabon with Senegal and his raw pace would have made a massive difference against his former club.

Liverpool looked stagnant in attack with Lallana and Firmino dropping deeper and deeper to get the ball but often stopped by Romeu and Clasie and there weren’t enough runs in-behind to stretch Southampton’s defense. Sturridge cut a frustrated figure up top on his own as he got his big chance to start and show his best ahead of the derby against Manchester United on Sunday.

This touch map sums up just how ineffective Sturridge was and it is unlikely he will lead the line against the Red Devils.

With a massive Premier League clash at United coming up, Sturridge is not on form and Liverpool may look to start Coutinho behind Firmino as they look to reignite their fluid attacking unit.

Did Klopp’s side have one eye on a game which could go a long way to not only deciding their title aspirations but also their top four hopes? They played like it.