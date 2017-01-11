More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United celebrates with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United after scoring his sides second goal during the EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on January 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Often derided, Fellaini finally feels some love at United

Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 8:19 AM EST

MANCHESTER, England (AP) There was only one place Marouane Fellaini was heading after scoring the goal that put Manchester United in a dominant position in the League Cup semifinals.

And it wasn’t to the United fans who have jeered him in recent weeks.

Instead, Fellaini zeroed in on the man who has shown faith in him during the tough times. Jose Mourinho was pumping his fists in the technical area when he was met with the full force of a charging Fellaini and his trademark afro.

The United manager tumbled backward before putting his arms around the midfielder as they embraced. Minutes later, Fellaini’s name was being sung around Old Trafford.

“He changed the dynamic and the empathy with the fans,” Mourinho said.

Fellaini’s first goal of the season was important, not just because it sealed a 2-0 win for United against Hull on Tuesday in the first leg of the semifinals. The bear-hug celebration showed the togetherness and improving bond between Mourinho and his players, a factor that cannot have helped but aid United during its current run of nine straight victories in all competitions.

You have to go back nearly four years – before United’s miserable years under David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal – to a similar display of emotion, when Robin Van Persie ran along the touchline and embraced Alex Ferguson after scoring a match-clinching penalty against Stoke in April 2013 as United closed in on the Premier League title.

There was more of a personal element to Fellaini’s reaction.

A month ago, the Belgium international was booed by sections of Old Trafford – not for the first time – as he warmed up as a substitute late in the second half of United’s win over Tottenham. That was chiefly because a week earlier, he had come on as a late sub against Everton and conceded a penalty that was scored to deny United victory.

Yet there’s also the feeling that United fans just haven’t warmed to a player who is associated, rightly or wrongly, with the most difficult period in the club’s recent history.

Fellaini was one of Moyes’ first signings in the immediate post-Ferguson era and has never appeared a natural fit for United, whose success since the early 1990s was based on fluid, attacking and entertaining football. Getting the best out of Fellaini – a tall midfielder with a strong aerial presence – requires a more direct and pragmatic style, which is why he thrived at former club Everton.

He was nevertheless valued highly by Moyes and Van Gaal, and was therefore a regular starter under them. Under Mourinho, Fellaini has had less game time, especially since November when United has generally gone with a midfield of Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Fellaini is now regarded as a Plan B, a player to throw on in the final minutes to cause damage with his height and physicality. His crucial goal against Hull came via that route, with Matteo Darmian floating over a left-wing cross that Fellaini met with a looping header over the goalkeeper.

“I’m here to support the players, especially the players in a difficult situation,” Mourinho said of Fellaini. “But he has a very strong mentality, he coped well with the situation, he was not afraid the next match after Everton to go to the pitch again.

“He is always supported by myself,” Mourinho added. “He knows he is a very important player for me.”

Mourinho likes to have physically imposing players in his team. He had them at Chelsea and immediately after joining United, he signed Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly – all players with a presence.

Given Fellaini’s characteristics, the midfielder could have a vital role to play for United in the second half of the season.

Chicharito: My “only interest” is staying at Bayer Leverkusen

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen is put under pressure from Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2017, 8:57 AM EST

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s slow first half of the season had many pegging him for a move away from Bayer Leverkusen, even to Major League Soccer or Liga MX.

But the 28-year-old striker, back on his home continent for training camp, isn’t interested in leaving Bayer despite nabbing just 7 goals in 23 games.

Hernandez told Kicker that he’s unaware of transfer interest, which is a bit dishonest unless he lives in a bubble. But it’s also a way to strongly reinforce his status at Bayer.

He didn’t exactly leave the window open. From Sky:

“Jonas Boldt and Rudi Voeller (Leverkusen’s team manager and sports director) have said nothing to me about other clubs,” he told magazine Kicker at Leverkusen’s Orlando training camp.

“The only things I have heard are rumours. No one has tried to contact me or my agent. I am happy here. My only interest is to stay here at Bayer Leverkusen.”

It’s just not time for a move across the pond, unless he needs to be closer to family.

Report: James turned down $32 million salary in China

SANTA CLARA, CA - JUNE 03: James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia tries to dribble away from Gyasi Zardes #9 of United States during the 2016 Copa America Centenario Group match between the United States and Colombia at Levi's Stadium on June 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2017, 7:36 AM EST

An $32 million per year salary and $114 transfer fee were not enough to woo James Rodriguez and Real Madrid into a move to the Chinese Super League.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s Hebei China Fortune was the club behind the offer, according to Marca, although the second bid may’ve been done simply to raise the profile. The report says the rejection of an $84 million bid made it clear no offer would hit the spot.

Hebei has Ezequiel Lavezzi, Stephane Mbia, Gael Kakuta, and Gervinho on the books.

James made comments about leaving Madrid at the Club World Cup, and Marca says the Chinese club was quick to make its intentions known to agent Jorge Mendes.

Rodriguez has 4 goals and 10 assists in 18 matches for Madrid this season.

Arsenal signs out-of-work non-league left back

arsenal.com
arsenal.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

He went from a car factory and non-league side to the books at Arsenal.

That’s worth a standalone line.

But consider that new Arsenal left back Cohen Bramall, 20, was laid off from the Bentley factory before Christmas, and the story goes next level in a hurry.

Bramall didn’t come out of nowhere, having also had trials at Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday before landing at the Emirates in late December.

From the BBC:

“I got made redundant by Bentley on the Tuesday [20 December], which was crazy because I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said.

“My agent Lee Payne rings me on the Wednesday saying you’ve got a trial at Arsenal. I was like ‘what?’ – I was gobsmacked.”

Bramall was playing for Hednesford Town, whose biggest recent player was Ashley Williams. The Welsh defender the club for Stockport County at age 19, and that turned out pretty well.

Arsene Wenger likes Bramall quite a bit, and laid out the defender’s skill set on Arsenal.com:

“[Bramall] is a young, promising left back who has a lack of experience at the top level but who has fantastic ingredients. He has tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he’s a very exciting prospect.”

Bramall will hit the U-23s first, but here’s hoping he makes a rise through the ranks to complete his Cinderella story.

Soon, he might be able to buy a Bentley.

Report: Bournemouth interested in Terry loan

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: The AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe talks to John Terry of Chelsea FC during the official Premier League season launch media event at Southfields Academy on August 5, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2017, 9:51 PM EST

Bournemouth reaped the benefits of a Chelsea loan with outstanding young talent Nathan Ake, and now they are looking to London for the other end of the experience spectrum.

Sky Sports is reporting that Eddie Howe‘s Cherries have made enquiries to the availability of 36-year-old defender John Terry for a half-season loan.

Terry has been with Chelsea since 1995, when he joined from West Ham at the age of 15. Aside from a six-game loan at Nottingham Forest in 2000, all of his appearances have been with the Blues.

As good as Terry has been in the past, it’s a bit baffling if they are willing to guarantee him time. Howe deserves the benefit of the doubt, though.

