African Cup of Nations: Preview of Group C

Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A look at the teams, key players and coaches in Group C at the African Cup of Nations:

IVORY COAST

The defending champions are without a couple of big names from two years ago, none bigger than former captain Yaya Toure, who has retired from international soccer. Also, coach Herve Renard, who won with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015, is now in charge of Morocco. Those two absences mean the Ivorians are not outright favorites like they were last tournament, but it’s still a very good team and a strong contender.

KEY PLAYER: Wilfried Zaha

The 24-year-old Zaha represents the new generation and although he’s only made two appearances for the national team, he’s had a major impact. He set up a goal on debut and scored in his second game, a 3-0 win over Uganda this week. The winger is a former England youth international who switched allegiance back to his country of birth late last year and was immediately called up by Ivory Coast.

COACH: Michel Dussuyer

Dussuyer had the tough task of taking over from Renard, the popular coach who led Ivory Coast to its first continental title in 23 years. Dussuyer’s Ivory Coast was subdued in qualifying and the Frenchman will have to deal with the retirements of the experienced Toure brothers Yaya and Kolo. He still has a large amount of talent to call on.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1992 and 2015.

CONGO

A big surprise at the last African Cup of Nations when it finished third. Congo was once a power in African soccer with two titles in the 1960s and 1970s, but the team fell on hard times. It’s back now and the 2017 squad has a strong contingent of players in top European leagues. Congo, with unmistakable sky blue shirts and diagonal red stripes, will sorely miss injured Everton winger Yannick Bolassie, though, its most creative player.

KEY PLAYER: Dieudonne Mbokani

Without Bolassie, there’s more pressure on the center forward to ensure Congo scores goals. Mbokani is his country’s top scorer.

COACH: Florent Ibenge

Ibenge is a rarity, a black African coach taking charge of a national team. He’s one of only four black coaches at Africa’s 16-team tournament. Ibenge won praise for the way he led Congo at the African Cup two years ago and coached the country to triumph at last year’s African Nations Championship, the continent’s tournament for home-based players.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1968 and 1974 (as Zaire).

MOROCCO

Morocco’s hopes took a big hit when midfielders Younes Belhanda, Oussama Tannane and Nordin Amrabat, and now this week forward Sofiane Boufal, were all ruled out with injury, stripping the squad of many of its top players. That seriously reduced its chances of going far, with Morocco struggling at recent African Cups anyway. Not only has Morocco not won a title since 1976, it hasn’t got out of the group stage in its last four African Cups.

KEY PLAYERS: Mehdi Benatia and Nabil Dirar

In the absence of so many stars, it’s now up to Juventus defender Benatia and Monaco midfielder Dirar to hold the team together.

COACH: Herve Renard

Morocco’s biggest asset is its coach. The charismatic Frenchman has had the golden touch at the African Cup recently, taking Zambia to a shock triumph in 2012 and ending Ivory Coast’s long drought to win two out of the last three titles. Renard is bidding to become the first coach in the history of the tournament to win three titles with different teams.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1976.

TOGO

Togo is expected to struggle at this tournament, even with striker Emmanuel Adebayor back in the squad. Like Morocco, its one saving grace could be its coach, Claude le Roy. He has managed in Africa since 1985, taken teams to eight African Cups, and has reached the quarterfinals seven times.

KEY PLAYER: Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor so often represents Togo’s hopes. When he is playing poorly, or arguing with coaches, Togo often loses. When the former Arsenal and Manchester City striker is on form, Togo is a much better, much happier team.

COACH: Claude le Roy

Le Roy has acquired the nickname “White Wizard” in his 30 years managing African teams. Unmistakable with his flowing blonde hair and spectacles, he has a habit of working wonders with less-fancied teams, as he did to take Republic of Congo to the quarterfinals two years ago. Togo will need all of his wisdom.

BEST RESULT: Quarterfinals, 2013.

Player Power Rankings: Top 5 in Premier League, right now

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 11:48 AM EST

With the Premier League returning following the break for last weekends FA Cup action, it’s time to reflect on which players are red-hot.

In the video above I select my top five players in the Premier League right now in our Power Rankings.

And here is the full list of 20 players in the latest batch of PL Power Rankings.

Agree? Disagree?

Premier League clubs dominate new rich list

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 10:19 AM EST

UEFA has released a report which has looked into the finances and many other aspects of its member clubs.

One of the most intriguing statistics to come from this mammoth report is that the rich just keep getting richer at a rapid rate.

From the top 10 European teams in terms of their revenue for the 2015 fiscal year, five of them are from the Premier League with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The folks over at Sky Sports have put together the handy table below which also shows the growth of each club in the top 10.

Look at Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City go with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool the fastest growing club (in terms of revenue) in the top 10.

Club Revenue Year-on-year growth Growth rate
Real Madrid $615m €29.8m 5%
Barcelona $597m €81m 16%
Man Utd $554m €1.1m 0%
PSG $515m $10.6m 2%
Bayern Munich $505m -$13m -2%
Man City $491m $48m 11%
Arsenal $478m €95m 25%
Chelsea $440m $32m 8%
Liverpool $414m $88.5m 27%
Juventus $347m €48m 16%

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 9:23 AM EST

Graham Taylor has died aged 72.

It is believed the former manager of Watford, England and Aston Villa suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning.

Taylor’s family released a statement confirming he passed away, saying they were “devastated” by his sudden death.

“With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

Taylor, a former player for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, led both Watford and Aston Villa to second place finishes in the top-flight during his distinguished managerial career which saw him work his way up through the leagues.

He will be largely remembered for his first spell at Watford as he took the Hornets from the fourth division to the top-flight while in charge from 1977-87. He also finished second in the top-flight to Liverpool in 1983 and lost in an FA Cup final to Everton in 1984. He also steered Aston Villa to runners up spot in the top-flight in 1989-90.

With England he failed to reach the 1994 World Cup finals in the USA, coaching the Three Lions from 1990-93.

It is expected that Watford will hold a minute silence before their game against Middlesbrough on Saturday in honor of Taylor, as tributes continue to pour in from across the soccer world.

French trio sign new contracts at Arsenal

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new contracts at Arsenal.

The deals for the French trio were announced on Thursday morning with Koscielny announcing he has signed on until 2020, but the Gunners haven’t revealed any length on the deals apart from saying they are “long-term contracts” for Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin.

Here’s what Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has to say about the deals.

“We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term,” Wenger said. “Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he’s so focused every day. Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us.”

Giroud has scored four goals in his last four games in all competitions, including an incredible scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace over the festive period, and he scored 24 goals last season as Arsenal’s top scorer. The 30-year-old has had to be patient for his chance this season as Alexis Sanchz has led the line but Giroud has been in fine form with a better goals per minute played ratio than any other player in the Premier League.

Koscielny’s importance to Arsenal is clear with the French international defender, who joined in the summer of 2010, captaining Arsenal in Per Mertesacker‘s absence. His calming presence is key on Arsenal’s defense, while Coquelin has added extra bit to midfield over the past two seasons as he’s become an integral part of the side and one of the first names on the teamsheet in the holding midfield role.

Of course this is all great news for the Gunners but there are three other current members of the team/staff who need to commit their future to the club.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil (both have 18 months left on their deal) and manager Wenger (his deal runs out this summer), you’re next.