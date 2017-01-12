More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Head coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy looks on during warmups for the match with Club America in the International Champions Cup 2015 at StubHub Center on July 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Arena aims for quick start to save USMNT World Cup hopes

Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 12:26 PM EST

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Bruce Arena realizes he has very little time to get back into his groove with the U.S. national team. After all, two vital World Cup qualifiers are looming just two months away.

Luckily for Arena, he has done this job before. He’s also returning to work in extremely familiar surroundings.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me personally, but it’s an important time for this team,” Arena said Wednesday. “Our goal is pretty clear: We need to qualify for Russia in 2018.”

Arena convened the first training camp of his second stint in charge of the U.S. team under sunny skies at its training base south of downtown Los Angeles. The complex also is the home of the LA Galaxy, where Arena served as the coach and general manager of the MLS club for the past 8 1/2 seasons.

Arena took over for Jurgen Klinsmann in late November, accepting the task of salvaging the Americans’ World Cup qualification hopes. Two losses last year dropped the U.S. into last place in its qualifying hexagonal, albeit with eight games to go.

The transition isn’t easy, and the stakes are high. But Arena seems to be better equipped for the task than just about anybody.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Arena said with his usual sardonic tone. “I haven’t had to move. The hotel is about a five-minute drive from my house. I’ve been coming here for the last eight years. I had to move about 30 yards from my past office. So life could be worse.”

Although the U.S. players on European club teams can’t attend this camp, Arena held his first practice with 28 players, including several MLS stalwarts who couldn’t crack the Eurocentric Klinsmann’s talent pool.

Sporting Kansas City’s Benny Feilhaber, FC Dallas’ Matt Hedges, the Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget and the Red Bulls’ Dax McCarty will get a look from Arena’s fresh eyes during the monthlong camp. Arena also has changed Klinsmann’s strict rules for diet and fitness, hoping to restore a team spirit that appeared to fade late in the German’s tenure.

“You can expect honesty from Bruce,” said the LA Galaxy’s Gyasi Zardes, who broke through on the U.S. team under Klinsmann. “He’s easing us into camp, but he’s already made a terrific speech about knowing each and every player, so you don’t have to impress him. I love playing under him.”

Arena has personal history with several camp invitees. Along with Galaxy stars Zardes and Lletget, Arena previously coached DaMarcus Beasley, Nick Rimando, Chad Marshall, Jozy Altidore and captain Michael Bradley, who had a thick, lustrous head of hair when he got his U.S. break in 2006.

“I’m very excited to be back playing for Bruce,” Bradley said. “He was the one who gave me my first opportunity with the national team, and that’s something you never forget. … He’s going to create an environment where guys are going to compete, guys are going to enjoy themselves, and there’s going to be a real team and a real spirit and a real feeling that we’re all in something together. But when it’s time to work and time to compete, we’re going to do that, and I think he’s going to be very clear and tell it exactly like it is, which is very important, which is exactly what we need.”

Bradley’s father, Bob, replaced Arena as the U.S. coach after the 2006 World Cup. Bob Bradley was Arena’s assistant at the University of Virginia and with D.C. United.

“I knew Michael Bradley as a little baby, which is interesting,” Arena said with a bemused smile.

Arena is counting on Michael Bradley and fellow veteran Jermaine Jones to be leaders for the U.S. over the next few months. He also complimented Beasley, the 34-year-old veteran hoping to continue with the American team two years after announcing his international retirement.

“Obviously he’s not the same player as he was (when) playing in the 2002 World Cup,” Arena said. “But good players, guys that can think on the field, know how to compete, use their experience well, are always good to have around.”

The camp will end with friendly matches against Serbia on Jan. 29 and Jamaica on Feb. 3. The Americans face Honduras on March 24 and Panama on March 28 in World Cup qualifiers.

WATCH: Philippe Coutinho has been victimizing defenders for years

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
By Eric ScatamacchiaJan 12, 2017, 3:09 PM EST

At 24 years old, Philippe Coutinho is one of best attacking players in the Premier League.

Before going down with an ankle injury in November, Coutinho had compiled five goals and five assists this season and was an integral part of Liverpool’s Premier League-best offense.

As evidenced by the video below, Coutinho has been cultivating his skills for many years.

Check out the highlight reel of the Brazilian midfielder as a youngster, showcasing Coutinho slicing up defenses with his dribbling and passing. Although it’s not clear how old Coutinho was in this video, it appears he was destined for success at a young age.

After missing nine matches for Liverpool, Coutinho returned to the pitch this week for Liverpool’s EFL Cup match against Southampton and will likely return to Premier League action this weekend against Manchester United (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN).

African Cup of Nations: A look at Group D

FBL-AFR-2015-MATCH13-GHA-ALG
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A look at the teams, key players and coaches in Group D at the African Cup of Nations:

GHANA

When will the pain end for Ghana? No team has had to deal with more near-misses in the recent history of the African Cup. Always among the favorites, the four-time champions haven’t tasted any success in 35 years and have lost three finals and four semifinals since its last title in 1982. Ghana has the players, it just needs to find the mental strength to break the losing run.

KEY PLAYERS: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu

Ghana’s attacking trio must re-produce the form that took the team to the 2015 final – and crucially deliver in the final this time – if Ghana is going to finally get its hands back on the African Cup.

COACH: Avram Grant

Grant led Ghana to the 2015 final barely a month after being appointed, but two years down the line his job may be under threat if Ghana doesn’t win in Gabon. Ghana is in danger of missing out on the 2018 World Cup, meaning the African Cup could be the saving grace for the former Chelsea manager. He faces a stern test to guide his team through a group that also contains Egypt and Mali.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

MALI

The team that had the cruelest experience in 2015 when it was denied a place in the quarterfinals through the drawing of lots. Mali and Guinea finished with identical records in their group, leaving a Guinean official to pick the winning ball out of a bag and eliminate Mali from the tournament. That ended a run of two successive third-place finishes for Mali. Mali faces tough group opposition in Ghana and Egypt in 2017 and doesn’t have talismanic midfielder Seydou Keita anymore.

KEY PLAYER: Adama Traore

Without the retired Keita, the focus will be on Monaco’s Traore to run Mali from midfield, with help from Werder Bremen’s Sambou Yatabare.

COACH: Alain Giresse

Giresse is back for a second spell in charge of Mali, a team he took to the semifinals and ultimately third place in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in 2012. Giresse also previously coached Gabon, so he’s likely to feel right at home at this tournament.

BEST RESULT: Runner-up, 1972.

EGYPT

The most successful team in Africa is back. Egypt has won seven titles, and claimed three straight from 2006-10, but after beating Ghana in the 2010 final, it failed to qualify for the next three tournaments. Politics contributed to that, with the slump coinciding with revolution and upheaval at home. Egypt has had a strong revival, though, and its squad for Gabon has a good balance of home-based and Europe-based players. Goalkeeper and captain Essam el-Hadary, who is 43, won with Egypt in 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

KEY PLAYER: Mohamed Salah

The speedy Roma forward leads Egypt’s attacking threat with his ability to score goals and create opportunities for others. This is the 24-year-old Salah’s first opportunity to showcase his talent at an international tournament.

COACH: Hector Cuper

Egypt found the right man in Hector Cuper after Bob Bradley and Shawky Gharieb couldn’t get Egypt back into the African Cup. The Argentine is a former Inter Milan and Valencia coach and has created a tactically impressive Egypt team.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

UGANDA

Uganda had to wait much longer than Egypt to return to the African Cup: This is its first trip to the championship in 39 years. That means that apart from debutant Guinea-Bissau, Uganda is the most inexperienced team in Gabon. That won’t matter for the Ugandans, who have faced all sorts of challenges on their way to Gabon, most recently a severe lack of money to fund their trip. Politicians back home came to their aid, with every Ugandan lawmaker agreeing to take a pay cut of $138 this month so that the money can be sent to the team.

KEY PLAYER: Geofrey Massa

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is often the hero for Uganda but the Ugandans will need more than that if they are to make an impact on their long-awaited return, meaning captain and striker Massa will be arguably more important.

COACH: Milutin Sredojevic

Serbian Sredojevic managed to negotiate Uganda through qualifying and to the African Cup despite a severe lack of financial resources. He’s also not afraid to talk his team up, taunting Ghana coach Avram Grant after Uganda’s 0-0 draw in Ghana in World Cup qualifying last year, and saying his team has got Ghana’s number. Uganda faces Ghana first in Gabon.

BEST RESULT: Runner-up, 1978.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed to this report.

Previews of all 10 Premier League matches – Week 21

gettyimages-631537774
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 1:23 PM EST

The Premier League is back this weekend after a break since Jan. 4. Rejoice.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live

Below you will find previews on all 10 PL games in Week 21, as a huge derby between Manchester United and Liverpool dominates the slate, plus Chelsea face a tough test to Leicester, Arsenal must negotiate a trip to Swansea City and Everton host Man City. 

Team news, players to watch and score predictions are all below.

Tottenham vs. West Brom

Swansea vs. Arsenal

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Manchester City

Watford vs. Middlesbrough

Sunderland vs. Stoke City

Hull City vs. Bournemouth

Burnley vs. Southampton

Everton complete Schneiderlin in $29.2 million deal

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United evades James McCarthy of Everton (16) during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin has completed his $29.2 million move to Everton.

Schneiderlin, 27, joins the Toffees from Manchester United after spending 18 months at Old Trafford but falling out of favor towards the end of the 2015-16 season and has been used sparingly by Jose Mourinho this campaign.

United managed to recoup pretty much all of the transfer fee they paid for Schneiderlin in the summer of 2015.

The France international midfielder played under current Everton boss Ronald Koeman at Southampton and was delighted to join the Merseyside club on a long-term deal.

He is available to play against Manchester City at Goodison Park this Sunday.

Schneiderlin will slot in alongside Idrissa Gueye in central midfield to provide a slightly more composed option on the ball, but also help Gueye break up play and gain possession for the Toffees. He’s a master of interceptions and winning tackles, plus timing late runs into the box.

He’s exactly what Everton needed to bolster their midfield with James McCarthy, Gueye and Gareth Barry also options in the engine room.