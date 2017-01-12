More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Willian of Chelsea (L) and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Premier League clubs dominate new rich list

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 10:19 AM EST

UEFA has released a report which has looked into the finances and many other aspects of its member clubs.

[ MORE: Lackluster Liverpool lucky

One of the most intriguing statistics to come from this mammoth report is that the rich just keep getting richer at a rapid rate.

From the top 10 European teams in terms of their revenue for the 2015 fiscal year, five of them are from the Premier League with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The folks over at Sky Sports have put together the handy table below which also shows the growth of each club in the top 10.

Look at Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City go with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool the fastest growing club (in terms of revenue) in the top 10.

Club Revenue Year-on-year growth Growth rate
Real Madrid $615m €29.8m 5%
Barcelona $597m €81m 16%
Man Utd $554m €1.1m 0%
PSG $515m $10.6m 2%
Bayern Munich $505m -$13m -2%
Man City $491m $48m 11%
Arsenal $478m €95m 25%
Chelsea $440m $32m 8%
Liverpool $414m $88.5m 27%
Juventus $347m €48m 16%

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies

Thumbs Up
Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 9:23 AM EST

Graham Taylor has died aged 72.

It is believed the former manager of Watford, England and Aston Villa suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning.

Taylor’s family released a statement confirming he passed away, saying they were “devastated” by his sudden death.

“With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

Taylor, a former player for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, led both Watford and Aston Villa to second place finishes in the top-flight during his distinguished managerial career which saw him work his way up through the leagues.

He will be largely remembered for his first spell at Watford as he took the Hornets from the fourth division to the top-flight while in charge from 1977-87. He also finished second in the top-flight to Liverpool in 1983 and lost in an FA Cup final to Everton in 1984. He also steered Aston Villa to runners up spot in the top-flight in 1989-90.

With England he failed to reach the 1994 World Cup finals in the USA, coaching the Three Lions from 1990-93.

It is expected that Watford will hold a minute silence before their game against Middlesbrough on Saturday in honor of Taylor, as tributes continue to pour in from across the soccer world.

French trio sign new contracts at Arsenal

Arsenal
Arsenal
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new contracts at Arsenal.

[ MORE: Lackluster Liverpool lucky ] 

The deals for the French trio were announced on Thursday morning with Koscielny announcing he has signed on until 2020, but the Gunners haven’t revealed any length on the deals apart from saying they are “long-term contracts” for Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin.

Here’s what Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has to say about the deals.

“We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term,” Wenger said. “Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he’s so focused every day. Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us.”

Giroud has scored four goals in his last four games in all competitions, including an incredible scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace over the festive period, and he scored 24 goals last season as Arsenal’s top scorer. The 30-year-old has had to be patient for his chance this season as Alexis Sanchz has led the line but Giroud has been in fine form with a better goals per minute played ratio than any other player in the Premier League.

Koscielny’s importance to Arsenal is clear with the French international defender, who joined in the summer of 2010, captaining Arsenal in Per Mertesacker‘s absence. His calming presence is key on Arsenal’s defense, while Coquelin has added extra bit to midfield over the past two seasons as he’s become an integral part of the side and one of the first names on the teamsheet in the holding midfield role.

Of course this is all great news for the Gunners but there are three other current members of the team/staff who need to commit their future to the club.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil (both have 18 months left on their deal) and manager Wenger (his deal runs out this summer), you’re next.

Payet refuses to play for West Ham, wants transfer

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the EFL Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2017, 7:40 AM EST

Dimitri Payet is refusing to play for West Ham United. The Hammers say they aren’t going to sell him.

The situation has reached an almighty impasse.

[ MORE: Liverpool out of form

Payet, 29, only signed a new lucrative contract with the Hammers in the summer following his heroics for the French national team at EURO 2016, but the playmaker has informed his manager Slaven Bilic he no longer wants to play for the club and he wants a transfer away from the London Stadium.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of West Ham’s big London derby against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Bilic revealed the big news regarding his star player.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us,” Bilic said. “We are not going to sell him.  I expect from him to come back and to show commitment and determination to the team like the team has shown to him We aren’t going to sell him, not whatsoever. It’s not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.”

Bilic went on to say that Payet had “probably been tapped up by some club” and that until Payet “changes his attitude he’s out of the team.” The Hammers boss added that he was “feeling let down and angry” by Payet and that the “the boys and the staff gave him everything, always there for him.”

Now, it’s been clear for quite some time that Payet has checked out of West Ham who have been embroiled in a relegation battle for most of this season. He has created more chances than any other PL player this season but he’s scored just two goals and added six assists. Last season he scored nine goals and added 12 assists as he led West Ham to a seventh-place finish and on the back of huge admiration from the supporters and Bilic he forced his way back into the French national team.

Yet Payet’s comments about Arsenal a potential move to the Emirates Stadium last month were bizarre and it is clear he wants to be challenging for titles and playing in European competition. What player doesn’t? He won’t get that with West Ham, no matter how integral he is to their team and how much he’s adored by their fans.

His former club Marseille have been linked with a $40 million move for Payet, while Arsenal and even Manchester United have also been reported to be interested in the French international.

West Ham’s fans adore Payet and his song is sung loud and proud each and every game. But even if Bilic insists Payet won’t leave, it’s hard to see him staying with the Hammers beyond the January transfer window.

2017 Africa Cup of Nations: A look at Group A

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 18: Pierre Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scores a goal against SC Sporting during the UEFA Champions League match between SC Sporting and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 18, 2016 in Lisbon, Lisboa. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 10:10 PM EST

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A look at the teams and key players in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations:

Gabon gets to stage the African Cup for the second time in five years, hoping that home advantage will help carry the team to at least the semifinals this time. As co-host in 2012, Gabon topped its group and did it by playing some compelling soccer. An agonizing loss in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals cut short the euphoria. Gabon has slipped down the world rankings since then and a couple of results last year, including a 4-1 hammering by Ivory Coast, signaled that this team may also struggle to get to the semifinals for the first time. But home crowds can be a powerful motivator and Gabon has Africa’s top tournament all to itself for the next three weeks as the sole host.

Key player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

No doubt Gabon’s standout player, the 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is the top scorer in Germany’s Bundesliga with 16 goals in 15 games this season. The burning question will be: Can his teammates provide Aubameyang with the help he needs?

Best result: Quarterfinals, 1996 and 2012.

Burkina Faso surprisingly made the 2013 final, narrowly losing to Nigeria. That team was led by the attacking duo of Aristide Bance and Jonathan Pitroipa, who are still regulars. But Burkina Faso has always had an up-and-down time at the African Cup and consistency has never been its strength. Two years after being within touching distance of the title, Burkina Faso was eliminated in the group stage at the last African Cup without winning a game.

Key player: Bertrand Traore

Although Bance and Pitroipa are important to Burkina Faso, maybe this tournament will be a coming-of-age for Chelsea’s Bertrand Traore. The 21-year-old creative midfielder, now on loan at Dutch club Ajax, first played for Burkina Faso’s national team at the age of 15, a sign of serious talent.

Best result: Runner-up, 2013.

Roger Milla’s hip-wiggling celebration and Cameroon players dancing their way into the quarterfinals of the 1990 World Cup – the first African team to do that – is now a very distant memory. Cameroon failed to even qualify for the Cup of Nations in 2012 and 2013 and left the last tournament, which was meant to be a glorious comeback, without winning a game. Cameroon also embarrassed itself at the last two World Cups, losing all six of its games. There were signs of a turnaround, with Cameroon unbeaten in competitive games last year, only for more problems to emerge in the lead-up to this tournament when eight players, including Premier League-based defenders Joel Matip and Allan Nyom, and striker Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, decided they didn’t want to play at the tournament. It doesn’t bode well.

Key player: Benjamin Moukandjo

The new captain has the task of uniting the Cameroon team. If he strikes up a profitable partnership with Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon might start winning back some pride.

Best result: Winner, 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002.

One of the stories of the tournament, even before a ball is kicked. Guinea-Bissau qualified for the African Cup for the first time ever, allowing players at clubs in the second division in Romania and third division in Portugal to brush shoulders with world-class stars like Aubameyang. Guinea Bissau, a little dot of a country on the far west coast of Africa, only had its first shot at qualifying for the African Cup in 1994.

Key player: The team

There are no stars in this team. Captain Bocundji Ca, a midfielder with second-tier French club Stade Riems, said it best in a recent interview with a local radio station: “We attack and defend together.”

Best result: Debut.