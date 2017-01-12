More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Willian of Chelsea (L) and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England.
Premier League clubs dominate new rich list

Jan 12, 2017

UEFA has released a report which has looked into the finances and many other aspects of its member clubs.

One of the most intriguing statistics to come from this mammoth report is that the rich just keep getting richer at a rapid rate.

From the top 10 European teams in terms of their revenue for the 2015 fiscal year, five of them are from the Premier League with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The folks over at Sky Sports have put together the handy table below which also shows the growth of each club in the top 10.

Look at Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City go with Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool the fastest growing club (in terms of revenue) in the top 10.

Club Revenue Year-on-year growth Growth rate
Real Madrid $615m €29.8m 5%
Barcelona $597m €81m 16%
Man Utd $554m €1.1m 0%
PSG $515m $10.6m 2%
Bayern Munich $505m -$13m -2%
Man City $491m $48m 11%
Arsenal $478m €95m 25%
Chelsea $440m $32m 8%
Liverpool $414m $88.5m 27%
Juventus $347m €48m 16%

Jan 12, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) Major League Soccer will play again during World Cup qualifying, but with a reduced schedule.

Three games each are scheduled during the June and September international fixture periods and two in October, the league said Thursday. National teams have the right to players during those dates, meaning clubs may be without stars.

The U.S. hosts Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 and plays at Mexico three days later. On June 10, Atlanta is at Chicago, Montreal is at Kansas City and Dallas is at Portland.

Qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region resumes when the U.S. hosts Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and plays at Honduras four days later. On Sept. 2, the New York Red Bulls are at Dallas and Chicago is at Montreal. Kansas City is at New York City on Sept. 6.

The hexagonal concludes with the U.S. at home against Panama on Oct. 6 and at Trinidad four days later. The MLS schedule has Kansas City at expansion Minnesota and Vancouver at the Red Bulls on Oct. 7.

MLS will break between July 6 and 19 for the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Atlanta, the league’s other expansion team, hosts Orlando on July 30 in the first sporting event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Wanting to avoid heat, the league reduced matches on summer early afternoons from 15 to nine.

Jan 12, 2017

At 24 years old, Philippe Coutinho is one of best attacking players in the Premier League.

Before going down with an ankle injury in November, Coutinho had compiled five goals and five assists this season and was an integral part of Liverpool’s Premier League-best offense.

As evidenced by the video below, Coutinho has been cultivating his skills for many years.

Check out the highlight reel of the Brazilian midfielder as a youngster, showcasing Coutinho slicing up defenses with his dribbling and passing. Although it’s not clear how old Coutinho was in this video, it appears he was destined for success at a young age.

After missing nine matches for Liverpool, Coutinho returned to the pitch this week for Liverpool’s EFL Cup match against Southampton and will likely return to Premier League action this weekend against Manchester United (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN).

Jan 12, 2017

JOHANNESBURG (AP) A look at the teams, key players and coaches in Group D at the African Cup of Nations:

GHANA

When will the pain end for Ghana? No team has had to deal with more near-misses in the recent history of the African Cup. Always among the favorites, the four-time champions haven’t tasted any success in 35 years and have lost three finals and four semifinals since its last title in 1982. Ghana has the players, it just needs to find the mental strength to break the losing run.

KEY PLAYERS: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu

Ghana’s attacking trio must re-produce the form that took the team to the 2015 final – and crucially deliver in the final this time – if Ghana is going to finally get its hands back on the African Cup.

COACH: Avram Grant

Grant led Ghana to the 2015 final barely a month after being appointed, but two years down the line his job may be under threat if Ghana doesn’t win in Gabon. Ghana is in danger of missing out on the 2018 World Cup, meaning the African Cup could be the saving grace for the former Chelsea manager. He faces a stern test to guide his team through a group that also contains Egypt and Mali.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

MALI

The team that had the cruelest experience in 2015 when it was denied a place in the quarterfinals through the drawing of lots. Mali and Guinea finished with identical records in their group, leaving a Guinean official to pick the winning ball out of a bag and eliminate Mali from the tournament. That ended a run of two successive third-place finishes for Mali. Mali faces tough group opposition in Ghana and Egypt in 2017 and doesn’t have talismanic midfielder Seydou Keita anymore.

KEY PLAYER: Adama Traore

Without the retired Keita, the focus will be on Monaco’s Traore to run Mali from midfield, with help from Werder Bremen’s Sambou Yatabare.

COACH: Alain Giresse

Giresse is back for a second spell in charge of Mali, a team he took to the semifinals and ultimately third place in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in 2012. Giresse also previously coached Gabon, so he’s likely to feel right at home at this tournament.

BEST RESULT: Runner-up, 1972.

EGYPT

The most successful team in Africa is back. Egypt has won seven titles, and claimed three straight from 2006-10, but after beating Ghana in the 2010 final, it failed to qualify for the next three tournaments. Politics contributed to that, with the slump coinciding with revolution and upheaval at home. Egypt has had a strong revival, though, and its squad for Gabon has a good balance of home-based and Europe-based players. Goalkeeper and captain Essam el-Hadary, who is 43, won with Egypt in 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

KEY PLAYER: Mohamed Salah

The speedy Roma forward leads Egypt’s attacking threat with his ability to score goals and create opportunities for others. This is the 24-year-old Salah’s first opportunity to showcase his talent at an international tournament.

COACH: Hector Cuper

Egypt found the right man in Hector Cuper after Bob Bradley and Shawky Gharieb couldn’t get Egypt back into the African Cup. The Argentine is a former Inter Milan and Valencia coach and has created a tactically impressive Egypt team.

BEST RESULT: Winner, 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

UGANDA

Uganda had to wait much longer than Egypt to return to the African Cup: This is its first trip to the championship in 39 years. That means that apart from debutant Guinea-Bissau, Uganda is the most inexperienced team in Gabon. That won’t matter for the Ugandans, who have faced all sorts of challenges on their way to Gabon, most recently a severe lack of money to fund their trip. Politicians back home came to their aid, with every Ugandan lawmaker agreeing to take a pay cut of $138 this month so that the money can be sent to the team.

KEY PLAYER: Geofrey Massa

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is often the hero for Uganda but the Ugandans will need more than that if they are to make an impact on their long-awaited return, meaning captain and striker Massa will be arguably more important.

COACH: Milutin Sredojevic

Serbian Sredojevic managed to negotiate Uganda through qualifying and to the African Cup despite a severe lack of financial resources. He’s also not afraid to talk his team up, taunting Ghana coach Avram Grant after Uganda’s 0-0 draw in Ghana in World Cup qualifying last year, and saying his team has got Ghana’s number. Uganda faces Ghana first in Gabon.

BEST RESULT: Runner-up, 1978.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed to this report.

Jan 12, 2017

The Premier League is back this weekend after a break since Jan. 4. Rejoice.

Below you will find previews on all 10 PL games in Week 21, as a huge derby between Manchester United and Liverpool dominates the slate, plus Chelsea face a tough test to Leicester, Arsenal must negotiate a trip to Swansea City and Everton host Man City. 

Team news, players to watch and score predictions are all below.

