More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A banner reading Truth and Justice is hung from the Doric pillars of Saint George's Hall in the centre of Liverpool after today's jury inquest verdict on April 26, 2016 in Liverpool, England. The fresh inquests into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 football supporters were crushed to death, concluded today on April 26, 2016 with a verdict of unlawful killing, after the initial verdicts were quashed. Relatives of Liverpool supporters who died in Britain's worst sporting disaster gathered in the purpose-built court to hear the jury's verdict in Warrington after a 25 year fight to overturn the accidental death verdicts handed down at the initial 1991 inquiry. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prosecutors consider criminal charges in Hillsborough probe

1 Comment
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

LONDON (AP) British prosecutors will consider criminal charges against 23 suspects following separate investigations into the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989 in which 96 soccer fans were killed.

The charges under consideration include manslaughter and perverting the course of justice as a result of an alleged cover-up by police.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The two inquiries were launched following the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012, which exposed the failure of emergency services and public bodies to deal with the tragedy and the extent of the police cover-up.

A statement released on behalf of the two investigations — by Operation Resolve and the Independent Police Complaints Commission — said 15 of the suspects came from the inquiry into the causes of the disaster, while eight came from the inquiry into the alleged cover-up.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundupWednesday | Tuesday | Monday ]

The Crown Prosecution Service has received the files of evidence.

The fans were crushed to death in a crowded stand at an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The original inquest recorded verdicts of accidental death but they were overturned in 2012 after campaigning by relatives of the victims. A jury at a new inquest found last year that police and emergency services were to blame for Britain’s worst sports disaster and that the victims were “unlawfully killed.”

Report: Lingard signs new Manchester United deal

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Jesse Lingard of Manchester United goes past Dider Ndong of Sunderland during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 7:39 AM EST

Jesse Lingard will commit his future to Manchester United with a deal puts him with United through 2021, according to The Sun.

Lingard, 24, broke through with the Red Devils last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

[ MORE: Payet refuses to play ]

The 5-foot-9 winger has been capped three times by England, all last season, and has 11 Premier League matches this season after seeing time in 25 last season.

Scoring in the Community Shield to open the season, Lingard has two goals in the Europa League as well.

Lingard joined United in 2000 as an 8-year-old, and is among a long list of the club’s valued Academy products.

Follow @NicholasMendola

“The dominance is over” — Mourinho accepts current Man United reality

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

If nothing else, the last three years have at least taught us one thing: it’s not Sir Alex Ferguson‘s Manchester United anymore.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Seventh-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes are a far cry from the first-, second and first-place finishes of the final three years of Ferguson’s reign, which ended with Man United as Premier League champions of the 2012-13 season. Six months into Jose Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford, the Red Devils look the closest thing to Fergie’s glory years as we’re yet to see.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundupWednesday | Tuesday | Monday ]

While I’m thinking it, and United fans the world over are undoubtedly thinking it — they’re unbeaten in their last 11 PL games, after all — but Mourinho isn’t buying it — not yet, at least — or resting on his laurels of a jab half-done. Ahead of Sunday’s colossal clash with Liverpool (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho is the first to admit there’s still a long way to go to restoring Man United as champions of England (above video).

Top Premier League storylines ahead of Week 21

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

Ahead of Week 21 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, we’re most looking forward to keeping an eye on the following storylines…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Rivalry renewed (with meaning)

The last time both Manchester United and Liverpool finished in the top-four of the PL, the year was 2009 (when they finished first and second, respectively). For a pair of clubs their size, that’s almost unfathomable. Entering Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), five points are all that separate the northeast rivals (Liverpool in 2nd, Man United in 6th). The Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 straight league games, while the Reds haven’t lost in six. Something’s going to give.

The start of a new streak?

Chelsea’s unbeaten run (13 games) came to an end last week, away to Tottenham Hotspur, one short of new PL record. On Saturday, their attention must shift from their first league defeat since Sept. 24, to reasserting themselves in the title race. Liverpool sit just five points back of the Blues, as Antonio Conte‘s side visits the defending champions, Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The race for 4th is hot

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away Pts
 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 25 7-2-0 6-3-2 44
 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 6 2 39 14 25 8-2-0 4-4-2 42
 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 19 6-3-1 7-0-3 42
 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 22 7-2-1 5-3-2 41
 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 12 5-4-1 6-2-2 39

Tottenham vs. West Brom — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Everton vs. Manchester City — Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Relegation race rolls on

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away Pts
 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 -7 2-1-7 2-3-5 16
 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 -18 3-2-5 1-1-8 15
 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 -22 2-2-6 2-1-7 15
 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 -27 2-3-5 1-1-8 13

Hull City vs. Bournemouth — Saturday, 10 a.m ET, on NBCSports.com
Swansea City vs. Arsenal — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com
Sunderland vs. Stoke City — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com
West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

VIDEO: Benzema scores at the death; Madrid’s unbeaten run now 40

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 15: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates kicking a goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Japan semi-final match between Club America v Real Madrid at International Stadium Yokohama on December 15, 2016 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images,)
Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

After more than eight months without a single defeat in a competitive match, Real Madrid were down to their final 49 seconds against Sevilla on Thursday, before Karim Benzema popped up, out of nowhere, with an unlikely, 93rd-minute equalizer (below video) to extend the club’s Spanish record unbeaten streak to 40 games.

[ MORE: Finally, an answer to “Why hasn’t Messi signed a new contract?” ]

Having already secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey (Los Blancos held a 5-3 aggregate lead after winning the first leg 3-0), there was only the streak to play for.

[ VIDEOS: All in a week’s work — Messi free kick no. 1 | Messi free kick no. 2 ]

The defending was questionable at best, as Benzema slalomed past the half-hearted challenges of three defenders. He even had the necessary time and space to recover the ball after losing possession inside the penalty area. The shot was, well, anything but firmly struck. In the end, it’s a 3-3 draw, and a shot at 41 games without a loss on Sunday, when they’re right back at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to take on Sevilla in La Liga action.