“The dominance is over” — Mourinho accepts current Man United reality

Ahead of Week 21 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, we’re most looking forward to keeping an eye on the following storylines…

Rivalry renewed (with meaning)

The last time both Manchester United and Liverpool finished in the top-four of the PL, the year was 2009 (when they finished first and second, respectively). For a pair of clubs their size, that’s almost unfathomable. Entering Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), five points are all that separate the northeast rivals (Liverpool in 2nd, Man United in 6th). The Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 straight league games, while the Reds haven’t lost in six. Something’s going to give.

The start of a new streak?

Chelsea’s unbeaten run (13 games) came to an end last week, away to Tottenham Hotspur, one short of new PL record. On Saturday, their attention must shift from their first league defeat since Sept. 24, to reasserting themselves in the title race. Liverpool sit just five points back of the Blues, as Antonio Conte‘s side visits the defending champions, Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The race for 4th is hot

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away Pts Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 25 7-2-0 6-3-2 44 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 6 2 39 14 25 8-2-0 4-4-2 42 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 19 6-3-1 7-0-3 42 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 22 7-2-1 5-3-2 41 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 12 5-4-1 6-2-2 39

Tottenham vs. West Brom — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Everton vs. Manchester City — Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Relegation race rolls on

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away Pts Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 -7 2-1-7 2-3-5 16 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 -18 3-2-5 1-1-8 15 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 -22 2-2-6 2-1-7 15 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 -27 2-3-5 1-1-8 13

Hull City vs. Bournemouth — Saturday, 10 a.m ET, on NBCSports.com

Swansea City vs. Arsenal — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

Sunderland vs. Stoke City — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

