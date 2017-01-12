Top Premier League storylines ahead of Week 21

Ahead of Week 21 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, we’re most looking forward to keeping an eye on the following storylines…
Rivalry renewed (with meaning)
The last time both Manchester United and Liverpool finished in the top-four of the PL, the year was 2009 (when they finished first and second, respectively). For a pair of clubs their size, that’s almost unfathomable. Entering Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), five points are all that separate the northeast rivals (Liverpool in 2nd, Man United in 6th). The Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 straight league games, while the Reds haven’t lost in six. Something’s going to give.
The start of a new streak?
Chelsea’s unbeaten run (13 games) came to an end last week, away to Tottenham Hotspur, one short of new PL record. On Saturday, their attention must shift from their first league defeat since Sept. 24, to reasserting themselves in the title race. Liverpool sit just five points back of the Blues, as Antonio Conte‘s side visits the defending champions, Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The race for 4th is hot
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|Pts
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|5
|2
|48
|23
|25
|7-2-0
|6-3-2
|44
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|12
|6
|2
|39
|14
|25
|8-2-0
|4-4-2
|42
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|3
|4
|41
|22
|19
|6-3-1
|7-0-3
|42
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|5
|3
|44
|22
|22
|7-2-1
|5-3-2
|41
|Manchester United
|20
|11
|6
|3
|31
|19
|12
|5-4-1
|6-2-2
|39
Tottenham vs. West Brom — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Everton vs. Manchester City — Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Relegation race rolls on
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|Pts
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|4
|12
|30
|37
|-7
|2-1-7
|2-3-5
|16
|Sunderland
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|37
|-18
|3-2-5
|1-1-8
|15
|Swansea City
|20
|4
|3
|13
|23
|45
|-22
|2-2-6
|2-1-7
|15
|Hull City
|20
|3
|4
|13
|17
|44
|-27
|2-3-5
|1-1-8
|13
Hull City vs. Bournemouth — Saturday, 10 a.m ET, on NBCSports.com
Swansea City vs. Arsenal — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com
Sunderland vs. Stoke City — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com
West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com