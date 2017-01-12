Transfer rumor roundup: Lyon rejected for Memphis; battle for Bakayoko

Memphis Depay has made all of four substitute appearances (in the Premier League) for Manchester United this season (zero goals), leading a whole host of clubs across Europe, including Ligue 1 side Lyon, to believe he’s available during the January transfer window. As such, Lyon have bid for the 22-year-old Dutch winger, but Man United are prepared to say no to anything under their $18-million valuation. His $122,000-per-week wages will likely prove a stumbling block in a potential move to a non-PL club.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

With Morgan Schneiderlin officially out the door, Jose Mourinho has: 1) money to spend, and 2) a need for midfield depth. Enter Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco’s 22-year-old destroyer. He’s expected to fetch a fee of nearly $50 million, and Chelsea are rumored to be interested as well, so the three sides may have to return to the negotiating table in the summer to hash out a resolution.

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday | Sunday ]

John Terry‘s time at Chelsea is inching closer and closer to expiring, which means someone must be anointed his “successor” at the center back position. Ben Gibson, currently at Middlesbrough, is reportedly that man. The Blues may have to go as high as $35 million to sign the 23-year-old away from Boro, which shouldn’t be a stumbling block at all.

[ MORE: Finally, an answer to “Why hasn’t Messi signed a new contract?” ]

Swansea City are expected to be one of the PL’s busier sides this month, with Thursday’s capture of Luciano Narsingh their first foray into the market. Now, according to new manager Paul Clement has confirmed the club are speaking with Tottenham Hotspur about midfielder Tom Carroll. The 24-year-old has fallen well down Mauricio Pochettino‘s depth chart, and is expected to end his 10-year stay in north London before the window closes, despite having signed a new contract (through 2019) in September.

[ VIDEOS: All in a week’s work — Messi free kick no. 1 | Messi free kick no. 2 ]

Tom Cleverley has moved from Everton to Watford, on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Juventus reportedly covet Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

West Ham have reportedly made another bid for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass, this time at just over $6 million.

Follow @AndyEdMLS