VIDEO: Benzema scores at the death; Madrid’s unbeaten run now 40

After more than eight months without a single defeat in a competitive match, Real Madrid were down to their final 49 seconds against Sevilla on Thursday, before Karim Benzema popped up, out of nowhere, with an unlikely, 93rd-minute equalizer (below video) to extend the club’s Spanish record unbeaten streak to 40 games.
Having already secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey (Los Blancos held a 5-3 aggregate lead after winning the first leg 3-0), there was only the streak to play for.
The defending was questionable at best, as Benzema slalomed past the half-hearted challenges of three defenders. He even had the necessary time and space to recover the ball after losing possession inside the penalty area. The shot was, well, anything but firmly struck. In the end, it’s a 3-3 draw, and a shot at 41 games without a loss on Sunday, when they’re right back at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to take on Sevilla in La Liga action.