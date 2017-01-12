More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 15: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates kicking a goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Japan semi-final match between Club America v Real Madrid at International Stadium Yokohama on December 15, 2016 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images,)
Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images

VIDEO: Benzema scores at the death; Madrid’s unbeaten run now 40

By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 5:27 PM EST

After more than eight months without a single defeat in a competitive match, Real Madrid were down to their final 49 seconds against Sevilla on Thursday, before Karim Benzema popped up, out of nowhere, with an unlikely, 93rd-minute equalizer (below video) to extend the club’s Spanish record unbeaten streak to 40 games.

Having already secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey (Los Blancos held a 5-3 aggregate lead after winning the first leg 3-0), there was only the streak to play for.

The defending was questionable at best, as Benzema slalomed past the half-hearted challenges of three defenders. He even had the necessary time and space to recover the ball after losing possession inside the penalty area. The shot was, well, anything but firmly struck. In the end, it’s a 3-3 draw, and a shot at 41 games without a loss on Sunday, when they’re right back at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to take on Sevilla in La Liga action.

Top Premier League storylines ahead of Week 21

By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

Ahead of Week 21 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, we’re most looking forward to keeping an eye on the following storylines…

Rivalry renewed (with meaning)

The last time both Manchester United and Liverpool finished in the top-four of the PL, the year was 2009 (when they finished first and second, respectively). For a pair of clubs their size, that’s almost unfathomable. Entering Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), five points are all that separate the northeast rivals (Liverpool in 2nd, Man United in 6th). The Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 straight league games, while the Reds haven’t lost in six. Something’s going to give.

The start of a new streak?

Chelsea’s unbeaten run (13 games) came to an end last week, away to Tottenham Hotspur, one short of new PL record. On Saturday, their attention must shift from their first league defeat since Sept. 24, to reasserting themselves in the title race. Liverpool sit just five points back of the Blues, as Antonio Conte‘s side visits the defending champions, Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The race for 4th is hot

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away Pts
 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 25 7-2-0 6-3-2 44
 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 6 2 39 14 25 8-2-0 4-4-2 42
 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 19 6-3-1 7-0-3 42
 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 22 7-2-1 5-3-2 41
 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 12 5-4-1 6-2-2 39

Tottenham vs. West Brom — Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Everton vs. Manchester City — Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Relegation race rolls on

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away Pts
 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 -7 2-1-7 2-3-5 16
 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 -18 3-2-5 1-1-8 15
 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 -22 2-2-6 2-1-7 15
 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 -27 2-3-5 1-1-8 13

Hull City vs. Bournemouth — Saturday, 10 a.m ET, on NBCSports.com
Swansea City vs. Arsenal — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com
Sunderland vs. Stoke City — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com
West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

NWSL draft: Wisconsin’s Rose Lavelle goes no. 1 to Boston

NWSL draft — Rose Lavelle, Boston Breakers (Photo credit: NWSL / Twitter)
Photo credit: NWSL / Twitter
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

With the top pick in the National Women’s Soccer League college draft on Thursday, the Boston Breakers selected Rose Lavelle out of Wisconsin.

The Breakers also had the No. 3 pick, which they used to get midfielder Morgan Andrews out of USC. The Trojans won the NCAA title this past season.

Lavelle, an attacking midfielder, played in 84 games over her college career, with 22 goals and 29 assists. She was called into the U.S. women’s national team January camp, but does not yet have a cap with the team.

Andrews had 10 goals for USC this season, tying her for most goals on the team.

The North Carolina Courage had the No. 2 pick, selecting BYU forward Ashley Hatch. The Courage were the Western New York Flash until this week, when the team announced it had been sold and moved to Cary, North Carolina.

Transfer rumor roundup: Lyon rejected for Memphis; battle for Bakayoko

WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Memphis Depay of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on November 21, 2015 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 12, 2017, 5:13 PM EST

Memphis Depay has made all of four substitute appearances (in the Premier League) for Manchester United this season (zero goals), leading a whole host of clubs across Europe, including Ligue 1 side Lyon, to believe he’s available during the January transfer window. As such, Lyon have bid for the 22-year-old Dutch winger, but Man United are prepared to say no to anything under their $18-million valuation. His $122,000-per-week wages will likely prove a stumbling block in a potential move to a non-PL club.

With Morgan Schneiderlin officially out the door, Jose Mourinho has: 1) money to spend, and 2) a need for midfield depth. Enter Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco’s 22-year-old destroyer. He’s expected to fetch a fee of nearly $50 million, and Chelsea are rumored to be interested as well, so the three sides may have to return to the negotiating table in the summer to hash out a resolution.

John Terry‘s time at Chelsea is inching closer and closer to expiring, which means someone must be anointed his “successor” at the center back position. Ben Gibson, currently at Middlesbrough, is reportedly that man. The Blues may have to go as high as $35 million to sign the 23-year-old away from Boro, which shouldn’t be a stumbling block at all.

Swansea City are expected to be one of the PL’s busier sides this month, with Thursday’s capture of Luciano Narsingh their first foray into the market. Now, according to new manager Paul Clement has confirmed the club are speaking with Tottenham Hotspur about midfielder Tom Carroll. The 24-year-old has fallen well down Mauricio Pochettino‘s depth chart, and is expected to end his 10-year stay in north London before the window closes, despite having signed a new contract (through 2019) in September.

Tom Cleverley has moved from Everton to Watford, on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Juventus reportedly covet Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

West Ham have reportedly made another bid for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass, this time at just over $6 million.

MLS will play during World Cup qualifying, break for Gold Cup

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber talks during day four of the Soccerex - Manchester Convention at Manchester Central on September 9, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images)
Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Major League Soccer will play again during World Cup qualifying, but with a reduced schedule.

Three games each are scheduled during the June and September international fixture periods and two in October, the league said Thursday. National teams have the right to players during those dates, meaning clubs may be without stars.

The U.S. hosts Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 and plays at Mexico three days later. On June 10, Atlanta is at Chicago, Montreal is at Kansas City and Dallas is at Portland.

Qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region resumes when the U.S. hosts Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and plays at Honduras four days later. On Sept. 2, the New York Red Bulls are at Dallas and Chicago is at Montreal. Kansas City is at New York City on Sept. 6.

The hexagonal concludes with the U.S. at home against Panama on Oct. 6 and at Trinidad four days later. The MLS schedule has Kansas City at expansion Minnesota and Vancouver at the Red Bulls on Oct. 7.

MLS will break between July 6 and 19 for the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Atlanta, the league’s other expansion team, hosts Orlando on July 30 in the first sporting event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Wanting to avoid heat, the league reduced matches on summer early afternoons from 15 to nine.