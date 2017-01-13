More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 11: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou on January 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Getty Images

Barcelona fires staffer after Lionel Messi remarks

By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 3:40 PM EST

Barcelona has taken action against an executive who made comments about superstar Lionel Messi on Friday.

Messi’s future at Barcelona is under a microscope thanks to a La Liga salary cap. With Neymar and Luis Suarez both signing big-money extensions, the club is trying to scale down Messi’s contract extension to stay under the 70% wage bill cap.

When asked about Messi’s contract situation at the Copa del Rey draw on Friday morning, Pere Gratacos, the club’s director of institutional relations with the Spanish federation, said, “Leo is one of the most important people in the team, but it’s not just about him. He would not be as good without [Andres] Iniesta, Neymar and company, but Messi is the best.”

Apparently, suggesting Messi’s teammates make him better is a fireable offense. Barcelona announced that Gratacos was removed from his position, although he will still work in his other position at the club as an executive with the La Masia 360 project.

“Pere Gratacos has been dismissed from his role as director of institutional relations for having publicly expressed a personal opinion that does not coincide with that of the club after the draw for the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey,” Barcelona said in a statement. “The decision was made by Albert Soler, who will take on these responsibilities directly from now on. Pere Gratacos will continue to be linked to Barcelona by working on the La Masia 360 project which is already underway.”

West Ham failed Dimitri Payet by not building around him

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Dimitri Payet of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on September 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

It was clear that West Ham had pulled off a coup by signing Dimitri Payet last summer, but it wasn’t clear until a year later what a rare gem they’d found.

After Payet’s stunning debut season in the Premier League, a season that saw him score nine goals and assist 12 more while dazzling England with his brilliant technical ability and sparkling distance shooting, he now finds himself suddenly unwelcome at the gates of West Ham’s new home.

With West Ham 13th in the Premier League table and struggling for consistency, Payet has stunned Hammer fans by refusing to play for the club and asking for a transfer.

From nearly all angles, this is a horrible look from a player who was rescued from Marseille by Slaven Bilic and brought back to life during his time at West Ham. It appears on the surface that the player has turned his back on a club and fanbase that embraced him when life was good. Bilic wasn’t even asked about Payet when he revealed the situation, he simply went off in a press conference, a rare situation that describes just how betrayed by Payet the manager feels.

But a deeper dive into the situation shows why Payet has become disenfranchised just half-a-season later and why the player may not be shouldering the blame despite the ugly optics.

This summer, West Ham found themselves the proud owner of a legitimate franchise player; a player who suddenly burdens the club with his own expectations. This is not to say Payet gave West Ham any sort of ultimatum, but in this situation, the Hammers now have the expectation to be good enough for such a player. It is the responsibility of the club to play to the standards of the player. They must build around him.

Here is where West Ham failed the Frenchman. Dimitri Payet proved last season that he’s better than 13th place in the Premier League, and he’s proving this season that despite the club’s struggles, he is still as good as he was. As a Player of the Season candidate, it’s obviously his responsibility to replicate that form – and he has, as the 5th best player in the Premier League according to Squawka’s rankings – but it’s also on the club to provide him with the best environment to do so. Here are the ways West Ham went about that process:

  • They purchased Andre Ayew for $26 million, by all accounts a solid purchase at the time – if not an expensive transaction – but one that has not paid off at all as Ayew’s battled injuries and poor service to the return of a single goal in 12 appearances.
  • They spent $13 million on Manuel Lanzini, a player expected to pull some weight off Payet’s shoulders in the attack. Instead, he’s been a significant disappointment as well, dazzling the crowd at times, but coupling those performances with his fair share of horror shows.
  • West Ham spent $8 million on Arthur Makuatsu, a forced purchase after starting the season without a healthy left-back. Makuatsu was bad and then got hurt, and has made just six appearances thanks to the return of Aaron Cresswell.
  • They brought in Sofiane Feghouli, Alvaro Arbeloa, Ashley Fletcher, and Havard Nordveit on free transfers. Feghouli has been good at times but hasn’t been consistent enough to see the field, the 33-year-old Arbeloa has been hurt, Fletcher hasn’t made the squad, and Nordtveit has struggled with discipline.
  • They brought in Simone Zaza, Gokhan Tore, and Jonathan Calleri on loan. Zaza couldn’t even muster a single goal before getting hurt and wanting out, Tore was a solid get but got injured early, and Calleri hasn’t started once and hasn’t seen the field since October.

There’s no doubt the Hammers have had horrible injury luck this season, with Gokhan Tore’s knee operation maybe the most difficult to swallow, but the bottom line is this: the Hammers didn’t do nearly enough this summer to prove they mean business. While other clubs around them got better, West Ham instead looked for value buys and spent big on flops and have subsequently felt the difficult consequences to their actions. The defense has been porous and the service up front has been limited.

Make no mistake that Dimitri Payet’s decision to distance himself from West Ham still reflects poorly on his character. As the second time he’s pushed for a transfer away from a club of significant size, this is clearly heavy baggage he is now forced to lug around the rest of his career. However, the club is not absolved of blame in this situation. With a new stadium meant to catapult West Ham “to the next level,” little attention was paid to the future product on the field. Fans should be just as disappointed with the board and staff as they are with the player.

MLS Draft: Minnesota takes Abu Danladi with first overall pick

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 17: MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks prior to the 2013 MLS SuperDraft Presented by Adidas at the Indiana Convention Center on January 17, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 13, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

After much speculation about trading the #1 pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Minnesota has stuck to its guns.

Prior to its first season in Major League Soccer, Minnesota United kept the first pick and selected Abu Danladi from UCLA. The 21-year-old left his home country of Ghana in 2011 to come to the United States, pursuing soccer and getting an education at the same time. Danladi has been an enigma this draft season. Mock drafts across the nation had him anywhere from first to third to fifth to seventh. He becomes the 5th first overall pick from UCLA.

There were plenty of rumors that Minnesota could trade the pick, with New England most heavily involved, according to numerous reports on social media. Instead, they held strong and took a player with incredible upside.

Syracuse defender Miles Robinson went #2 to Atlanta United, the first Syracuse player ever taken in the top 5 of the draft and only the third ever for the program taken in the first round after Alex Bono and Skyler Thomas two years ago. Robinson is a rising name in the USMNT youth ranks, and is challenging the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and other big names for a starting spot in the US U-20 team.

Chicago traded the #3 pick to NYCFC in exchange for $250,000 of General Allocation Money. Houston traded the #4 pick to Portland in exchange for $100,000 of General Allocation Money, an international roster spot, and the #10 pick. NYCFC also paid GAM to Seattle for the #16 pick.

The biggest surprise so far seems to be Houston’s pick of Hofstra midfielder Joseph Holland at #10. Holland is 24 years old and an international, so he seemed to have less value than the position he was taken.

We will update this with all picks and more information as the draft continues.

DRAFT RESULTS

Round 1:

1) Minnesota: Abu Danladi, FWD (UCLA)
2) Atlanta: Miles Robinson, DEF (Syracuse)
3) NYCFC (via Chicago): Jonathan Lewis, FWD (Akron)
4) Portland (via Houston): Jeremy Ebobisse, FWD (Duke)
5) Columbus: Lalas Abubakar, DEF (Dayton)
6) San Jose: Jackson Yueill, MF (UCLA)
7) Vancouver: Jakob Nerwinski, DEF (UConn)
8) Atlanta (via Orlando): Julian Gressel, MF (Providence)
9) Columbus (via New England): Niko Hansen, FWD (New Mexico)
10) Houston (via Portland): Joe Holland, MF (Hofstra)
11) Chicago (via Philadelphia): Daniel Johnson, MF (Louisville)
12) D.C. United: Chris Odoi-Atsem, DEF (Maryland)
13) Real Salt Lake: Reagan Dunk, DEF (Denver)
14) Sporting KC: Colton Storm, DEF (UNC)
15) Colorado (via LA Galaxy): Sam Hamilton, MF (Denver)
16) NYCFC (via Seattle): Kwame Awuah, DEF (UConn)
17) New York Red Bulls: Zeiko Lewis, MF (Boston College)
18) FC Dallas: Jacori Hayes, MF (Wake Forest)
19) Montreal: Nick DePuy, FWD (UC Santa Barbara)
20) New England (via Colorado): Brian Wright, FWD (Vermont)
21) Toronto:
22) Seattle:

Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Diego Costa of Chelsea is hauled down by Robert Huth of Leicester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on December14, 2015 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 2:40 PM EST
  • Chelsea leads all-time 53W-30D-25L
  • Conte 2-0 against Leicester
  • Blues won 3-0 at home

Antonio Conte looks to get Chelsea back on the winning track in the Premier League when the Blues head to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live a 12:30 p.m. EDT at NBC or online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea enters the day with a five point lead on second place Liverpool and an 8-point advantage of fifth-place Arsenal. That’s less of a surprise than Leicester’s status, as the Foxes have gone from the PL penthouse to 15th, just two wins ahead of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Costa dropped after fight in training? ]

Still, things have been better for the Foxes after a very slow start. Leicester is into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League, and has two wins and a draw in its last three PL outings.

The first-place Blues blasted Peterbrough 4-1 in the FA Cup to help right a pretty steady ship following the end of their 13-match unbeaten run. Chelsea recalled Nathan Ake from his loan at Bournemouth, and the blossoming star could feature Saturday.

[ MORE: Palace adds Schlupp ]

What they’re saying

Leicester’s Danny Simpson on topping Chelsea“Obviously we know that they’ve got top players that have picked up their form from last season. [Eden] Hazard and Diego Costa have been banging in goals for fun which has helped them. They’re a real strong unit and we know we’re in for a good game. I think Man City were playing three at the back and we coped with that well. We looked at their weaknesses and we exploited them.”

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte on matching wits with Claudio Ranieri“Claudio is a really great manager, a great man. I am proud to know him and sometimes to call him to speak. He did a great job last season and not only then. I knew him when he was coach in Italy, at Chelsea, at Valencia.”

Prediction

Chelsea’s loss at Spurs is no shame and playing at King Power Stadium is no given but the Blues should at least snare a point and control the ball. Look for the outside mids in Conte’s 3-5-2 to have a big day, whether it’s a motivated Victor Moses or Ake getting a chance to break into the fold. Call it 1-0 for the Blues.

Costa to miss Leicester match; Is it because of training fight?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea congratulates Diego Costa after the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on December 11, 2016 in London, England.
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2017, 2:04 PM EST

Two fiery personalities set the training ground earlier this week, according to reports.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa clashed with staff earlier this week, reportedly sending the striker off the Blues’ trip to Leicester for Saturday’s match against the Foxes.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Costa apparently argued with fitness coach Julio Tous, and manager Antonio Conte had to step into the incident. Other reports claim he hasn’t trained in days because of a big money offer from China unsettling him.

Either way, he’s not going to Leicester.

From The Telegraph:

Costa has not trained with the rest of the squad for the past three days after a bust up over an injury with fitness coach Julio Tous, in which Conte got involved, and has not travelled to Leicester.

Chelsea are also aware that Costa has received a staggering offer from China, with at least one club telling the Spain international that they are willing to pay him £30 million-a-year net for him to leave Stamford Bridge.

If true, the incident throws January into a precarious situation for Chelsea. For lesser players, like Andros Townsend at Spurs and Chico Flores at Swans, it’s meant the door (eventually)

Costa has not only been phenomenal for Chelsea, but has also talked about how he considered leaving in the summer. The report adds that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been adamant he won’t allow the 28-year-old striker to leave.

Has this changed anything for Abramovich and Conte? And could this change Chelsea’s interest in swapping backup striker Michy Batshuayi for Conte pal and Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente?

It does seem one of those stories, especially given the stature of Costa at Chelsea, that ends with everyone saying, “These things happen, but Costa isn’t going anywhere.”

